Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
18.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$1.94 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.9%
Expense Ratio 2.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GTDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|30.78%
|1 Yr
|18.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|6.26%
|3 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|56.54%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|23.96%
|10 Yr
|0.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|49.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|GTDCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|16.20%
|2021
|-5.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|75.21%
|2020
|3.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|73.14%
|2019
|6.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|4.71%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|67.21%
|GTDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTDCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.94 B
|717 K
|102 B
|28.13%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|10
|6734
|66.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|717 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|25.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.94%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|39.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTDCX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.67%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|87.82%
|Cash
|7.33%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|8.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|47.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|42.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|35.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|44.23%
|GTDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.06%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|17.95%
|Management Fee
|0.87%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|47.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.98%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GTDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|37.66%
|GTDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GTDCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|23.60%
|GTDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTDCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.20%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|52.69%
|GTDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GTDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTDCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|80.69%
|GTDCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2001
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2003
19.03
19.0%
Borge Endresen joined Invesco in 1999. He was promoted to portfolio manager for international growth and emerging markets strategies in 2002. He was previously an associate financial consultant with Merrill Lynch. Borge Endresen started in the industry in 1995. A native of Stavanger, Norway, Mr. Endresen graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2003
19.03
19.0%
Steve Cao is a senior portfolio manager for Invesco international/global growth strategies. He began his investment career in 1993 as an international equity analyst specializing in Asian securities at Boatmen’s Trust Co. In 1997, he joined Invesco and continued as an international equity analyst with a focus on Asia and Latin America until assuming his present duties in 1999. A native of Tianjin, China, Mr. Cao earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Tianjin Foreign Language Institute and a MBA from Texas A&M University. He is a CPA and a CFA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2009
13.26
13.3%
Mr. Jason Began his investment career in 1998 and joined Invesco in 2001 as a senior equities analyst on the Asia Pacific/Latin America team. He assumed his current resonsibilities as portfolio manager in 2008. Beginning in 1998 prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Jason was assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch in Santiago, Chile, where he worked as a sell-side research analyst on their Latin American team. Mr. Jason earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Bachelor of Scinece degree in real estate from California State University at Northridge. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Brent Bates is a portfolio manager for the Invesco advisers, Inc. He was a senior analyst with the international Growth team from 2005 until he was promoted to portfolio manager in 2011. Mr. Bates joined invesco in 1996 as a mutual fund accountant. In 1998, he became an analyst on the Quantitative Analysis team. From 2002 to 2005, he served as an analyst for the Large/Multi-Cap Growth team, responsible for the energy, industrials and technology sectores. Mr. Bates earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA charter holder and CPA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
