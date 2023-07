Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio will invest at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in intermediate and long-term obligations of the states, territories and possessions of the United States, the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies, instrumentalities and authorities that pay interest that is exempt from regular Federal income tax, but, in certain instances, may be subject to Federal alternative minimum tax. The Federal alternative minimum tax is a Federal income tax imposed on non‑corporate taxpayers calculated separately from the regular Federal income tax. It is designed to prevent non‑corporate taxpayers from using certain deductions and credits (called tax‑preference items) to pay little or no taxes. Certain private activity bonds pay interest that may be treated as a tax‑preference item under the Federal alternative minimum tax. To the extent that the Portfolio invests in private activity bonds, a portion of the Portfolio’s dividends may be subject to Federal

income tax for shareholders subject to Federal alternative minimum tax. The Portfolio may also invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Portfolio expects to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 3 to 10 years. The Portfolio purchases municipal obligations that the Advisor believes have the best value compared to securities of similar credit quality and maturity range. The Portfolio generally sells municipal obligations for a number of reasons, including a change in credit quality, to extend maturity, to increase yield or to raise funds to cover redemptions.

The Portfolio will invest in securities that are rated at the time of purchase within the three highest ratings assigned by Moody’s (i.e., Aaa, Aa, A) or (AAA, AA, A) in the case of bonds, or rated SP‑1 or higher by S&P or MIG‑2 or higher by Moody’s in the case of notes. The Portfolio may invest in unrated securities if they are determined to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. If a portfolio security’s rating is reduced to below the above levels, the Advisor will dispose of the security in an orderly fashion as soon as practicable.