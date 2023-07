Under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Portfolio’s net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in fixed income securities.

The Portfolio invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities and fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. Government agencies or other agencies or instrumentalities sponsored by the U.S. Government (collectively, “U.S. Government Securities”) and in debt obligations of domestic and foreign companies. Debt obligations of companies or other entities guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities are considered by the Portfolio to be obligations of the guarantor. The Portfolio may also invest in privately issued mortgage-backed securities and enter into repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government securities and reverse repurchase agreements. Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of the value of the Portfolio’s net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in U.S. Government Securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government Securities. The Portfolio expects to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 3 to 10 years. Such securities will be rated at least A‑ by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or A3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. If a

portfolio security’s rating is reduced to below the above levels, Glenmede Investment Management LP (the “Advisor”) will dispose of the security in an orderly fashion as soon as practicable.

The Advisor purchases securities that it believes have potential for higher returns than other securities with similar characteristics and risk, considering factors such as maturity, coupon, credit and any prepayment options. The Advisor will generally sell a security for a number of reasons, including when the expected performance has been realized or to purchase another security with similar characteristics and risk but that the Advisor believes has a higher expected return.