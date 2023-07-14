Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities, such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

Glenmede Investment Management LP’s (the “Advisor”) selection of securities to buy and sell is based on a combination of proprietary multi-factor computer models and fundamental analysis to select securities that appear to the Advisor to be reasonably priced and have revenue and earnings growth potential that the Advisor believes is greater than the stock market in general. The computer models rank securities based on certain criteria including valuation ratios, profitability and earnings growth potential. Then the Advisor applies fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business model and revenue, earnings and cash flow growth rates. The Advisor considers material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in the context of long-term investor decision making.

The Advisor attempts to minimize the impact of Federal and state income taxes on shareholders’ returns by, for example, investing in stocks with low dividend yields and in companies with above average earnings predictability and stability, holding stocks for several years and selling depreciated securities to offset realized capital gains.