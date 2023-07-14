Home
Trending ETFs

GTCEX (Mutual Fund)

GTCEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Glenmede Strategic Equity Portfolio

GTCEX | Fund

$29.65

$218 M

0.53%

$0.16

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$218 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTCEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Glenmede Strategic Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Jul 20, 1989
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Kichula

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities, such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common and preferred stocks, of U.S. companies. The Portfolio may also invest in foreign securities either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). 
Glenmede Investment Management LP’s (the “Advisor”) selection of securities to buy and sell is based on a combination of proprietary multi-factor computer models and fundamental analysis to select securities that appear to the Advisor to be reasonably priced and have revenue and earnings growth potential that the Advisor believes is greater than the stock market in general. The computer models rank securities based on certain criteria including valuation ratios, profitability and earnings growth potential. Then the Advisor applies fundamental analysis to assess a company’s business model and revenue, earnings and cash flow growth rates. The Advisor considers material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria in the context of long-term investor decision making. 
The Advisor attempts to minimize the impact of Federal and state income taxes on shareholders’ returns by, for example, investing in stocks with low dividend yields and in companies with above average earnings predictability and stability, holding stocks for several years and selling depreciated securities to offset realized capital gains. 
Read More

GTCEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -14.3% 35.6% 65.58%
1 Yr 10.0% -34.9% 38.6% 55.14%
3 Yr 4.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 63.68%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.5% 97.2% 45.90%
10 Yr 3.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 52.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -56.3% 28.9% 57.16%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.02%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 83.86%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 33.47%
2018 -1.8% -13.5% 12.6% 24.22%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -20.5% 35.6% 59.21%
1 Yr 10.0% -34.9% 40.3% 46.42%
3 Yr 4.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 63.69%
5 Yr 3.5%* -29.8% 97.2% 51.96%
10 Yr 8.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 25.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTCEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -56.3% 28.9% 57.24%
2021 6.6% -20.5% 152.6% 64.10%
2020 1.5% -13.9% 183.6% 83.78%
2019 6.0% -8.3% 8.9% 33.98%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.6% 38.15%

NAV & Total Return History

GTCEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTCEX Category Low Category High GTCEX % Rank
Net Assets 218 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 75.98%
Number of Holdings 41 2 4154 88.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.8 M 288 K 270 B 72.60%
Weighting of Top 10 36.94% 1.8% 106.2% 28.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.99%
  2. Apple Inc 4.65%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.21%
  4. Microsoft Corp 4.02%
  5. Global Payments Inc 3.36%
  6. Booking Holdings Inc 3.32%
  7. Oracle Corp 3.31%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.27%
  9. Chevron Corp 3.26%
  10. Amphenol Corp Class A 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 0.00% 130.24% 38.57%
Cash 		0.68% -102.29% 100.00% 58.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 33.51%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 33.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 29.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 30.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCEX % Rank
Technology 		21.90% 0.00% 48.94% 65.54%
Healthcare 		16.05% 0.00% 60.70% 22.36%
Financial Services 		13.80% 0.00% 55.59% 43.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.75% 0.00% 30.33% 13.32%
Industrials 		12.30% 0.00% 29.90% 16.54%
Communication Services 		10.94% 0.00% 27.94% 12.63%
Consumer Defense 		5.39% 0.00% 47.71% 80.55%
Basic Materials 		3.56% 0.00% 25.70% 26.65%
Energy 		3.29% 0.00% 41.64% 65.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 89.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 90.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCEX % Rank
US 		96.56% 0.00% 127.77% 50.19%
Non US 		2.76% 0.00% 32.38% 39.70%

GTCEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.01% 49.27% 46.45%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 56.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.00% 0.85% 84.16%

Sales Fees

GTCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTCEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 496.00% 28.74%

GTCEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTCEX Category Low Category High GTCEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 24.06% 44.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTCEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTCEX Category Low Category High GTCEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -54.00% 6.06% 68.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTCEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTCEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Kichula

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

John R. Kichula, CFA, is Director of Equity Research for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. He manages a team of equity research analysts and helps ensure consistency is maintained within the fundamental equity investing process. He also conducts equity research, focusing on companies in the financial services, telecommunications and utilities industries. Mr. Kichula joined GTC in 2002 as a research analyst. Prior to joining GTC, Mr. Kichula was a vice president and member of the emerging value team at BlackRock, Inc., managing small- and mid-cap equity funds with primary responsibility for the financial services industry. He has also been employed by Palisade Capital Management, LLC, M.A. Schapiro & Co., and Salomon Brothers Inc. At each institution, Mr. Kichula assumed increasing responsibilities while focusing on the financial services industry. Mr. Kichula is a 1991 magna cum laude graduate of Brown University with a Sc.B. in Applied Mathematics and Economics. He and his family reside in Media, Pennsylvania, and he is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR, the Association for Investment Management and Research).

Mark Livingston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 29, 2016

6.25

6.3%

Mark Livingston is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). He assumed portfolio management duties for the Strategic Equity strategy. He also conducts equity research primarily focusing on companies in the consumer discretionary, industrial and basic materials sectors. Prior to joining Glenmede, Mr. Livingston was an Associate Director of Equity Research at UBS, focusing on the gaming and leisure industries. Before that, Mr. Livingston was an Associate in Equity Research at Lehman Brothers in New York City, covering the machinery industry. Mr. Livingston received a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Livingston earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

