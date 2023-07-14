Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$479 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.2%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSVUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|29.52%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|42.54%
|3 Yr
|4.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|66.61%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|61.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|74.34%
* Annualized
|GSVUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSVUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|479 M
|1 M
|151 B
|62.99%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|2
|1727
|41.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|116 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|64.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.18%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|75.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSVUX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.41%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|27.30%
|Cash
|0.58%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|71.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|80.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|78.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|79.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|80.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSVUX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.53%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|47.22%
|Healthcare
|15.88%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|66.08%
|Technology
|13.15%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|29.18%
|Industrials
|10.31%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|64.01%
|Consumer Defense
|8.98%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|40.90%
|Energy
|7.03%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|64.01%
|Communication Services
|6.11%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|44.22%
|Utilities
|5.62%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|34.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.04%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|68.16%
|Basic Materials
|4.20%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|28.68%
|Real Estate
|4.15%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|34.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSVUX % Rank
|US
|95.86%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|33.33%
|Non US
|3.55%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|52.77%
|GSVUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|55.58%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GSVUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSVUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSVUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|68.00%
|GSVUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSVUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.31%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|11.79%
|GSVUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GSVUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSVUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|67.04%
|GSVUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.666
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2019
2.43
2.4%
Kevin Martens is a portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. US Equity ESG Strategy, as well as a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team where he has broad research responsibilities for the Industrials sector across the US Large- and Mid-Cap Equity strategies. Before joining the Investment Adviser in 2015, Mr. Martens spent four years at ClearBridge Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
