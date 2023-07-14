Shawn McKay, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and a member of the portfolio construction team within the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (“OCIO”) business. In his role with OCIO, he has also worked as part of the manager research team where he conducted due diligence, and ongoing oversight on a variety of asset managers/strategies. Prior to this, Mr. McKay was a member of the Fiduciary Advisory Solutions group within SSGA where his responsibilities included daily operations, data gathering for manager research, trading, and client reporting. He has been with SSGA since 2007 and State Street since 1999. Prior to joining SSGA, he was an AVP and Senior Public Reporting Analyst in the Corporate Finance group responsible for capital adequacy reporting to the Federal Reserve, as well as being a part of the Basel II implementation project. Prior to this he held various positions in the Investor Services division of State Street Bank. Mr. McKay holds a Master of Science in Finance from Suffolk University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and is a member of the CFA Institute, Inc., and CFA Society Boston, Inc.