Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
-6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$272 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSTEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-4.8%
|4.7%
|63.47%
|1 Yr
|-6.6%
|-10.3%
|0.3%
|94.52%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-8.6%
|0.0%
|94.34%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|3.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSTEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-26.9%
|-3.5%
|65.74%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-1.0%
|3.7%
|94.84%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.5%
|1.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.2%
|2.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.2%
|1.0%
|N/A
|GSTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSTEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|272 M
|9.79 K
|20.2 B
|79.17%
|Number of Holdings
|156
|1
|3950
|87.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|83.4 M
|-102 M
|3.41 B
|60.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.39%
|5.8%
|97.0%
|8.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSTEX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.83%
|0.00%
|146.69%
|54.79%
|Cash
|1.17%
|-3.16%
|100.00%
|44.91%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.80%
|56.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-47.61%
|0.32%
|49.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|51.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSTEX % Rank
|Municipal
|96.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.56%
|Corporate
|2.54%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|2.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|48.61%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.44%
|50.46%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|50.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSTEX % Rank
|US
|91.63%
|0.00%
|139.84%
|45.83%
|Non US
|7.20%
|0.00%
|21.09%
|44.91%
|GSTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.07%
|3.44%
|29.77%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|75.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.35%
|N/A
|GSTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GSTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSTEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|121.00%
|N/A
|GSTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSTEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.69%
|0.00%
|5.50%
|3.65%
|GSTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GSTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSTEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.20%
|1.11%
|5.70%
|2.28%
|GSTEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2017
4.71
4.7%
Joseph Gulli, 55, joined Green Square Boston in October 2016 as a partner and head of credit research, ensuring that the management team for the funds and the separately managed accounts remains intact. Prior to this recent move, Joe had joined Oppenheimer Asset Management in November 2014 and has worked in asset management since 1992. Throughout his career, Joe has concentrated primarily on high yield and investment grade tax exempts, including analysis and restructurings. Joe brings expertise in both high yield and investment grade tax exempts, as well distressed credits and restructurings. Joe is responsible for a wide range of sector and credit analysis, continuing surveillance of credits, and buy and sell recommendations. Prior to starting at OAM, Joe was at Lord Abbett & Co. for seven years, most recently as Partner and Director of Municipal Bond Research at Management. Prior to Lord Abbett, Joe worked for SMC Fixed Income Management for one year after working as a tax-exempt analyst for 14 years at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Joe earned his Bachelor’s degree at Rider University in accounting and finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2021
1.35
1.4%
Troy E. Willis, CFA, Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Willis also serves as the Chief Investment Officer – Municipal Bond Strategies for Principal Street Partners. Prior to Principal Street, Troy was the co-head of the OppenheimerFunds Rochester Municipal Bond Team where he was responsible for $26 billion assets under management and delivering top decile weighted average performance for over a decade. He is a leading expert and frequent speaker on the municipal bond market with more than 20 years of market experience. Troy received his Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from West Virginia University, a Juris Doctor with a focus on Corporate Law from West Virginia College of Law, and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration on Finance and Economics from the University of Rochester Simon School of Business. Troy is a CFA charter holder, member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the CFA Society of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Charles S. Pulire, CFA Mr. Pulire is a Senior Portfolio Manager, Municipal Bond Strategies, for Principal Street Partners. From 2006-2020 Charlie was as a senior portfolio manager on the municipal bond team at OppenheimerFunds and then Invesco. Prior to that, he worked at Wise Construction Corporation in Boston and served as a structural engineer on nuclear submarines for the Department of Defense in New Hampshire. Mr. Pulire has been in the municipal bond industry since 2005. Mr. Pulire earned a BS degree in civil engineering from the University of Maine and an MBA in finance and corporate accounting from the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester. Mr. Pulire has held a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation since 2012, and is member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Rochester.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|21.43
|7.27
|2.52
