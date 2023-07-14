Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in tax exempt debt securities. The Fund expects to invest the majority of its assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (or “junk bonds”), including unrated securities, with a focus on project revenue debt, but may invest up to 40% of its total assets in investment grade debt securities. The Fund may invest without limit in municipal securities issued by or on behalf of states and local governmental authorities throughout the United States and its territories. Municipal securities include, among others, private activity bonds and industrial development bonds, as well as general obligation notes, tax anticipation notes, bond anticipation notes, revenue anticipation notes, other short-term tax-exempt obligations, municipal leases, obligations of municipal housing authorities, zero coupon bonds and single family revenue bonds. The Fund may invest in all types of municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (the “AMT”). The Adviser’s security selection process focuses primarily on project revenue bonds in five broad sectors: healthcare; education; housing; transportation; and power, but may also include debt of distressed municipalities.

The Fund may employ effective leverage through investment in municipal securities whose interest payments vary inversely with changes in short-term tax-exempt interest rates ( “ Inverse Floaters”). Inverse Floaters are derivative securities that provide leveraged exposure to underlying municipal bonds. These investments are speculative, however, and also create the possibility that income and returns will be diminished. The Fund may also invest in defaulted municipal bonds, debt securities issued in accordance with Rule 144A (“Rule 144A Securities”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), restricted securities and illiquid securities.

The Fund’s investments in debt securities may have fixed or variable principal payments. The Fund’s investments may have varied interest rate payment and reset terms, including fixed and floating rates, inverse floating rate, contingent, deferred, payment in kind and auction rate features. The Fund will typically not invest more than 5% of its assets, at the time of investment, in the securities of any one obligor. From time to time the Fund may focus its investments in the securities of issuers in the same economic sector. The Fund may invest in debt securities with any maturity or duration.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser employs a top-down/bottom-up research approach with an emphasis on analyzing the stand-alone credit, including financials, bond covenants, management team, and underlying asset value. The Adviser believes that the below investment grade universe represents some of the best value in the fixed income markets. It is anticipated that the Fund’s portfolio generally will be comprised of 75 to 125 issuers over time.

Additionally, the Fund may utilize leverage (

i.e.

, borrow against a line of credit) as part of the portfolio management process. The Fund may borrow up to one third of the value of its assets for investment purposes.