Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers included in the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase, but not necessarily at index weightings. For purposes of this 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. This 80% policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
The Fund is not a passive index fund, but instead utilizes an enhanced index or “index plus” strategy. The “enhanced” strategy allows the Adviser to use its own analytical framework to weight its investments in the securities included in the Index in an attempt to outperform the performance of the Index.
The Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:
• Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;
• Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;
• Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and
• Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.
The Fund may obtain exposure to the Index through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or mutual funds intended to track or exceed the performance of the Index. Such ETFs and mutual funds may include ETFs or mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the Adviser.
The Fund will generally take positions in securities that comprise the Index and weight those securities based on the Adviser’s assessment of value and the individual security’s weight in the Index. The portfolio is rebalanced (generally daily) to manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies. Because the Fund generally rebalances its positions on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.
The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Adviser has entered into a license agreement with SPDJI to use the Index. The Adviser sublicenses rights in the Index to the Fund at no charge. Standard & Poor’s® , S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500® Index.
|Period
|GSPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|41.28%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|61.63%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|34.59%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|43.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|52.74%
|2021
|9.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|39.41%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|43.71%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|41.55%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|72.85%
|Period
|GSPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|36.78%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|52.60%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|34.22%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|25.63%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSPFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|52.82%
|2021
|9.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|39.88%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|43.63%
|2019
|5.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|42.06%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|3.82%
|GSPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSPFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.6 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|97.81%
|Number of Holdings
|501
|2
|4154
|20.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.42 M
|288 K
|270 B
|95.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.27%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|31.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSPFX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.29%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|40.08%
|Cash
|0.71%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|57.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|84.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|84.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|83.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSPFX % Rank
|Technology
|24.82%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|36.98%
|Healthcare
|15.26%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|31.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.55%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|6.05%
|Communication Services
|11.65%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|10.72%
|Financial Services
|8.80%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|94.56%
|Industrials
|8.67%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|56.89%
|Consumer Defense
|8.37%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|22.97%
|Energy
|2.99%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|71.06%
|Basic Materials
|2.57%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|49.31%
|Real Estate
|1.56%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|75.11%
|Utilities
|0.76%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|80.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSPFX % Rank
|US
|98.95%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|12.53%
|Non US
|0.34%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|86.87%
|GSPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|30.32%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|48.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.87%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GSPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|87.93%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSPFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|178.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|96.87%
|GSPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSPFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|92.78%
|GSPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GSPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSPFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.14%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|24.06%
|GSPFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.424
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
