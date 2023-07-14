Home
Gotham Enhanced S&P 500 Index Fund

mutual fund
GSPFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.39 -0.03 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (GSPFX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gotham Enhanced S&P 500 Index Fund

GSPFX | Fund

$15.39

$15.6 M

0.73%

$0.11

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$15.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 178.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GSPFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gotham Enhanced S&P 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gotham
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Greenblatt

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in equity securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in securities of issuers included in the S&P 500® Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase, but not necessarily at index weightings. For purposes of this 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes. This 80% policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund is not a passive index fund, but instead utilizes an enhanced index or “index plus” strategy. The “enhanced” strategy allows the Adviser to use its own analytical framework to weight its investments in the securities included in the Index in an attempt to outperform the performance of the Index.

The Adviser seeks to capitalize on pricing inefficiencies in the market by employing a systematic, bottom-up, valuation approach based on the Adviser’s proprietary analytical framework to identify companies that appear to be undervalued or overvalued on both an absolute and relative basis. This approach consists of:

•  Researching and analyzing each company in the Adviser’s coverage universe according to a methodology that emphasizes fundamentals such as recurring earnings, cash flows, capital efficiency, capital structure, and valuation;

•  Identifying and excluding companies that do not conform to the Adviser’s valuation methodology or companies judged by the Adviser to have questionable financial reporting;

•  Updating the analysis for earning releases, annual (Form 10-K) and quarterly (Form 10-Q) reports and other corporate filings; and

•  Recording analysis in a centralized database enabling the Adviser to compare companies and identify longs based on the Adviser’s assessment of value.

The Fund may obtain exposure to the Index through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or mutual funds intended to track or exceed the performance of the Index. Such ETFs and mutual funds may include ETFs or mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the Adviser.

The Fund will generally take positions in securities that comprise the Index and weight those securities based on the Adviser’s assessment of value and the individual security’s weight in the Index. The portfolio is rebalanced (generally daily) to manage risk and reposition the portfolio to reflect earnings releases and other new information related to particular companies. Because the Fund generally rebalances its positions on a daily basis, the Fund will experience a high portfolio turnover rate.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Adviser has entered into a license agreement with SPDJI to use the Index. The Adviser sublicenses rights in the Index to the Fund at no charge. Standard & Poor’s® , S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500® Index.

Read More

GSPFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -14.3% 35.6% 41.28%
1 Yr 8.9% -34.9% 38.6% 61.63%
3 Yr 7.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 34.59%
5 Yr 3.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 43.91%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -56.3% 28.9% 52.74%
2021 9.4% -20.5% 152.6% 39.41%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.71%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 41.55%
2018 -3.7% -13.5% 12.6% 72.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -20.5% 35.6% 36.78%
1 Yr 8.9% -34.9% 40.3% 52.60%
3 Yr 7.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 34.22%
5 Yr 7.0%* -29.8% 97.2% 25.63%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSPFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -56.3% 28.9% 52.82%
2021 9.4% -20.5% 152.6% 39.88%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.63%
2019 5.6% -8.3% 8.9% 42.06%
2018 -0.4% -10.9% 12.6% 3.82%

NAV & Total Return History

GSPFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSPFX Category Low Category High GSPFX % Rank
Net Assets 15.6 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 97.81%
Number of Holdings 501 2 4154 20.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.42 M 288 K 270 B 95.40%
Weighting of Top 10 36.27% 1.8% 106.2% 31.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.02%
  2. Apple Inc 6.76%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.33%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.69%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.93%
  6. Pfizer Inc 2.76%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.61%
  8. Merck & Co Inc 2.41%
  9. Medtronic PLC 2.39%
  10. AT&T Inc 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSPFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.29% 0.00% 130.24% 40.08%
Cash 		0.71% -102.29% 100.00% 57.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 84.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 84.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 83.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 83.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSPFX % Rank
Technology 		24.82% 0.00% 48.94% 36.98%
Healthcare 		15.26% 0.00% 60.70% 31.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.55% 0.00% 30.33% 6.05%
Communication Services 		11.65% 0.00% 27.94% 10.72%
Financial Services 		8.80% 0.00% 55.59% 94.56%
Industrials 		8.67% 0.00% 29.90% 56.89%
Consumer Defense 		8.37% 0.00% 47.71% 22.97%
Energy 		2.99% 0.00% 41.64% 71.06%
Basic Materials 		2.57% 0.00% 25.70% 49.31%
Real Estate 		1.56% 0.00% 31.91% 75.11%
Utilities 		0.76% 0.00% 20.91% 80.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSPFX % Rank
US 		98.95% 0.00% 127.77% 12.53%
Non US 		0.34% 0.00% 32.38% 86.87%

GSPFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 49.27% 30.32%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 48.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 49.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GSPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.25% 2.00% 87.93%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSPFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 178.00% 0.00% 496.00% 96.87%

GSPFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSPFX Category Low Category High GSPFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 24.06% 92.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSPFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSPFX Category Low Category High GSPFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.14% -54.00% 6.06% 24.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSPFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSPFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Greenblatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Joel Greenblatt is the Founder and serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Since 1996, he has been a professor on the adjunct faculty of Columbia Business School where he teaches "Value and Special Situation Investing." Mr. Greenblatt is a director of Pzena Investment Management, Inc., a global investment management firm. He formerly served on the Investment Boards of the University of Pennsylvania and the UJA Federation. Mr. Greenblatt is the author of You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (Simon & Schuster, 1997), The Little Book that Beats the Market (Wiley, 2005), The Little Book that Still Beats the Market (Wiley, 2010), and The Big Secret for the Small Investor (Random House, 2011). He is the Former Chairman of the Board (1994-1995) of Alliant Techsystems, an NYSE-listed aerospace and defense contractor. He holds a BS (1979), summa cum laude, and an MBA (1980) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Robert Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Robert Goldstein serves as Managing Principal & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Gotham Asset Management. Mr. Goldstein also founded and served as Managing Partner (1989-1997) of Metropolis Partners, value and special situation investment partnership managing capital on behalf of institutions and wealthy individuals before returning capital to outside investors at the end of 1997. Mr. Goldstein currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Museum of the City of New York. He holds a BA (1988), magna cum laude, from Tufts University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

