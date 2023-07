The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in bonds and other fixed income securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises (“U.S. Government Securities”), including agency issued adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities or other mortgage-related securities (“Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities”), corporate debt securities, privately issued adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage-backed securities or other mortgage-related securities (“Private Mortgage-Backed Securities” and, together with Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, “Mortgage-Backed Securities”), asset-backed securities (including collateralized loan obligations), high yield non-investment grade securities (securities rated BB+, Ba1 or below by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality). The Fund may also invest in custodial receipts, fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories, and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia) (“Municipal Securities”) and convertible securities. The Fund may also engage in forward foreign currency transactions for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. The Fund also intends to invest in derivatives, including (but not limited to) forwards, interest rate futures, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps, which are used primarily to hedge the Fund’s portfolio risks, manage the Fund’s duration and/or gain exposure to certain fixed income securities or indices. The Fund may invest in obligations of domestic and foreign issuers which are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets measured at the time of purchase (“Total Assets”) in sovereign and corporate debt securities and other instruments of issuers in emerging market countries (“emerging countries debt”). The Fund may also purchase securities of issuers in default. The Fund may gain exposure to Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities through several methods, including by utilizing to-be-announced (“TBA”) agreements in Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities or through the use of reverse repurchase agreements. TBA agreements for Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities are standardized contracts for future delivery of fixed-rate mortgage pass-through securities in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until shortly before settlement. A reverse repurchase agreement enables the Fund to gain exposure to specified pools of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities by purchasing them on a forward settling basis and using the proceeds of the reverse repurchase agreement to settle the trade. The Fund may implement short positions and may do so by using swaps, options or futures, TBA agreements in Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities, or through short sales of any instrument that the Fund may purchase for investment. For example, the Fund may enter into a futures contract pursuant to which it agrees to sell an asset (that it does not currently own) at a specified price at a specified point in the future. This gives the Fund a short position with respect to that asset. The Fund may utilize short positions to implement macro views on securities valuations, long term views on relative value or short term views on security mispricings, as well as any other views the Investment Adviser deems appropriate. For example, the Fund may enter into a TBA agreement to sell an Agency Mortgage-Backed Security that it believes will underperform. The Fund will benefit from a short position to the extent the asset decreases in value (and will be harmed to the extent the asset increases in value) between the time it enters into the futures contract and the agreed date of sale. Alternatively, the Fund may sell an instrument (e.g., a bond, or a futures contract) it does not own in anticipation of a decline in the market value of the instrument, and then borrow the instrument to make delivery to the buyer. In these transactions, the Fund is obligated to replace the instrument borrowed by purchasing it at the market price at the time of replacement. The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to fixed income investments through investments in affiliated or unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s investments in non-investment grade securities (i.e., junk bonds) will not exceed 25% of its Total Assets at the time of purchase. Otherwise, the Fund invests in fixed income securities rated at least BBB– or Baa3 at the time of purchase. Securities will either be rated by an NRSRO or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund’s target duration range under normal interest rate conditions is expected to approximate that of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the “Index”), plus or minus 2.5 years, and over the last five years ended June 30, 2021, the duration of the Index has ranged between 5.34 and 6.32 years. “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price to changes in interest rates. For example, if market interest rates increase by 1%, the market price of a debt security with a positive duration of 3 years will generally decrease by approximately 3%. Conversely, a 1% decline in market interest rates will generally result in an increase of approximately 3% of that security’s market price. The Investment Adviser employs a fundamental investment process that may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors alongside traditional fundamental factors. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the fundamental investment process. The Fund’s benchmark index is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.