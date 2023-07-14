The Fund seeks an annualized rate of return of 5% (gross of fees) above its benchmark, FTSE 3-Month Treasury Bill Index, and annualized volatility (standard deviation) of approximately 6-10%, each over a complete market cycle. The Fund’s performance is expected to have a low correlation with the performance of major asset classes over a complete market cycle.

The Fund typically takes long and short positions in a range of global equity, bond, currency, and commodity markets using exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) futures, forward currency contracts, swaps, and index options. The Fund may also make direct investments, including in equities and bonds. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO seeks to take advantage of its proprietary investment models for systematic global tactical asset allocation and market selection.

The Fund typically invests in cash and cash-like investments assets not invested in equities or held as margin for futures, forward transactions or swaps. Such investments include U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds, Treasury floating rate notes, Treasury Separately Traded Registered Interest and Principal Securities (“STRIPS”), Federal Home Loan Bank discount notes, and other agency notes, money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, shares of U.S. Treasury Fund, and the types of investments typically held by money market funds. The Fund also may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. fixed income securities of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)), maturity or duration.

The systematic investment process GMO follows in constructing the Fund’s portfolio is based on the following strategies: