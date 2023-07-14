Home
Trending ETFs

GSMHX (Mutual Fund)

GMO SGM Major Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.86 +0.08 +0.35%
primary theme
N/A
share class
C (GSMFX) Primary Other (GSMHX) Inst (GSMKX)

Vitals

YTD Return

-18.3%

1 yr return

-12.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

Net Assets

$251 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$300,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GSMHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 12.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO SGM Major Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Halliwell

Fund Description

The Fund seeks an annualized rate of return of 5% (gross of fees) above its benchmark, FTSE 3-Month Treasury Bill Index, and annualized volatility (standard deviation) of approximately 6-10%, each over a complete market cycle. The Fund’s performance is expected to have a low correlation with the performance of major asset classes over a complete market cycle.
The Fund typically takes long and short positions in a range of global equity, bond, currency, and commodity markets using exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) futures, forward currency contracts, swaps, and index options. The Fund may also make direct investments, including in equities and bonds. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO seeks to take advantage of its proprietary investment models for systematic global tactical asset allocation and market selection.
The Fund typically invests in cash and cash-like investments assets not invested in equities or held as margin for futures, forward transactions or swaps. Such investments include U.S. and non-U.S. government bonds, Treasury floating rate notes, Treasury Separately Traded Registered Interest and Principal Securities (“STRIPS”), Federal Home Loan Bank discount notes, and other agency notes, money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, shares of U.S. Treasury Fund, and the types of investments typically held by money market funds. The Fund also may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. fixed income securities of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)), maturity or duration.
The systematic investment process GMO follows in constructing the Fund’s portfolio is based on the following strategies:
Value-Based Strategies.   Value factors compare the price of an asset class or market to an economic fundamental value. Generally, value strategies include yield analysis and mean reversion analysis.
Sentiment-Based Strategies.   Generally, sentiment-based strategies assess factors such as risk aversion, analyst behavior, and momentum.
In implementing the Fund’s investment strategy, GMO seeks to take risk positions for the Fund that, in GMO’s view, are proportionate to return opportunities. As a result, during periods when GMO believes return opportunities are high relative to the risks involved, the Fund typically will be exposed to more risks than it would be during periods when GMO believes return opportunities are low relative to the risks involved.
GMO may at any time discontinue strategies, add new strategies, or cause the Fund to take positions that deviate from GMO’s investment models as a result of additional research, changing market conditions, or other factors. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
The Fund gains exposure to commodities and some other asset classes by investing through a wholly-owned subsidiary advised by GMO, which does not receive any management or other fees for its services. The subsidiary invests primarily in commodity-related derivatives (such as futures contracts on commodities and commodity indices and over-the-counter swaps on commodity indices) and fixed income investments but also may invest in any other investment in which the Fund is permitted to invest directly. References in this Prospectus to actions taken by the Fund refer to actions taken by the subsidiary as well as the Fund. The Fund does not invest directly in commodities and commodity-related derivatives.
The Fund is not limited in its use of derivatives or in the total notional value of its derivative positions. As a result of its derivative positions, the Fund typically has gross investment exposures in excess of its net assets (i.e. the Fund typically is leveraged) and therefore is subject to higher risk of loss than it would be in the absence of such leverage. The Fund’s performance can depend substantially on the performance of assets or indices underlying its derivatives even though it does not own those assets or indices. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
GSMHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.3% -73.0% 19.4% 98.92%
1 Yr -12.2% -9.1% 86.9% 86.18%
3 Yr -10.9%* -9.5% 16.2% 78.71%
5 Yr -6.6%* -4.9% 14.4% 73.99%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.2% -22.7% 305.1% 24.07%
2021 -6.2% -9.8% 27.3% 82.26%
2020 1.7% -20.8% 10.9% 12.89%
2019 0.1% -12.4% 29.4% 83.66%
2018 -0.5% -10.5% 15.8% 84.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.3% -73.0% 19.4% 98.92%
1 Yr -12.2% -13.4% 86.9% 84.36%
3 Yr -10.9%* -9.5% 16.2% 74.70%
5 Yr -6.5%* -5.3% 14.4% 69.96%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.2% -22.7% 305.1% 24.44%
2021 -6.2% -9.8% 27.3% 82.66%
2020 1.7% -20.8% 10.9% 12.89%
2019 0.1% -8.4% 29.4% 58.91%
2018 -0.4% -10.2% 18.0% 22.51%

NAV & Total Return History

GSMHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSMHX Category Low Category High GSMHX % Rank
Net Assets 251 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 34.69%
Number of Holdings 164 4 4478 76.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 -2.33 B -398 M 2.55 B 20.49%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.1% 100.0% 14.22%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSMHX % Rank
Cash 		874.12% -6278.21% 410.43% 49.47%
Other 		6.13% -21.53% 148.54% 96.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.12% 46.97% 46.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 62.54%
Stocks 		-128.17% -3.75% 97.95% 90.46%
Bonds 		-652.09% -326.45% 6347.80% 7.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSMHX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		80.33% 0.27% 100.00% 70.32%
Government 		10.21% 0.00% 84.29% 2.83%
Derivative 		9.47% 0.00% 88.81% 58.66%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 55.48%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 87.73% 76.33%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 27.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSMHX % Rank
US 		102.21% -126.19% 6311.18% 6.36%
Non US 		-754.30% -382.37% 121.02% 72.08%

GSMHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.29% 31.15% 90.29%
Management Fee 0.91% 0.00% 2.50% 41.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

GSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 0.00% 491.00% 23.39%

GSMHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSMHX Category Low Category High GSMHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 12.64% 0.00% 4.56% 12.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSMHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSMHX Category Low Category High GSMHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -2.51% 6.83% 43.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSMHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GSMHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Halliwell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2011

10.67

10.7%

Head, Systematic Global Macro Team, GMO. Mr. Halliwell has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO’s systematic global macro portfolios since 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

