Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-18.3%
1 yr return
-12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
Net Assets
$251 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 81.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$300,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-18.3%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|98.92%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|86.18%
|3 Yr
|-10.9%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|78.71%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|73.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.2%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|24.07%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|82.26%
|2020
|1.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|12.89%
|2019
|0.1%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|83.66%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|84.29%
|Period
|GSMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-18.3%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|98.92%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|84.36%
|3 Yr
|-10.9%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|74.70%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|69.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSMHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.2%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|24.44%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|82.66%
|2020
|1.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|12.89%
|2019
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|58.91%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|22.51%
|GSMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSMHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|251 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|34.69%
|Number of Holdings
|164
|4
|4478
|76.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-2.33 B
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|20.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.1%
|100.0%
|14.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSMHX % Rank
|Cash
|874.12%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|49.47%
|Other
|6.13%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|96.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|46.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|62.54%
|Stocks
|-128.17%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|90.46%
|Bonds
|-652.09%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|7.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSMHX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|80.33%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|70.32%
|Government
|10.21%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|2.83%
|Derivative
|9.47%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|58.66%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|55.48%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|76.33%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|27.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSMHX % Rank
|US
|102.21%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|6.36%
|Non US
|-754.30%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|72.08%
|GSMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|90.29%
|Management Fee
|0.91%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|41.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|GSMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSMHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|23.39%
|GSMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSMHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|12.64%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|12.01%
|GSMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GSMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSMHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.71%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|43.53%
|GSMHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2019
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2011
10.67
10.7%
Head, Systematic Global Macro Team, GMO. Mr. Halliwell has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO’s systematic global macro portfolios since 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...