Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Tax-Advantaged Global Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
GSKPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.46 -0.05 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TIGGX) Primary A (TAGGX) Retirement (TRGGX) Other (GSKPX)
GSKPX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Tax-Advantaged Global Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.46 -0.05 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TIGGX) Primary A (TAGGX) Retirement (TRGGX) Other (GSKPX)
GSKPX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Tax-Advantaged Global Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.46 -0.05 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (TIGGX) Primary A (TAGGX) Retirement (TRGGX) Other (GSKPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Tax-Advantaged Global Equity Portfolio

GSKPX | Fund

$20.46

$3.41 B

1.30%

$0.27

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.0%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

Net Assets

$3.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Tax-Advantaged Global Equity Portfolio

GSKPX | Fund

$20.46

$3.41 B

1.30%

$0.27

0.20%

GSKPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Tax-Advantaged Global Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aron Kershner

Fund Description

GSKPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -14.3% 35.6% 65.21%
1 Yr 12.5% -34.9% 38.6% 43.28%
3 Yr 8.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 28.46%
5 Yr 4.9%* -30.5% 97.2% 31.23%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 93.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -56.3% 28.9% 20.35%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 38.01%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 54.83%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 70.43%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.0% -20.5% 35.6% 58.84%
1 Yr 12.5% -34.9% 40.3% 35.17%
3 Yr 8.3%* -27.8% 93.5% 28.66%
5 Yr 5.3%* -29.8% 97.2% 37.14%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 93.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSKPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -56.3% 28.9% 20.43%
2021 9.6% -20.5% 152.6% 38.47%
2020 3.5% -13.9% 183.6% 54.74%
2019 4.6% -8.3% 8.9% 70.94%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GSKPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSKPX Category Low Category High GSKPX % Rank
Net Assets 3.41 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 30.36%
Number of Holdings 42 2 4154 87.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.53 B 288 K 270 B 14.34%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.8% 106.2% 14.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs US Tax-Managed Eq R6 55.43%
  2. Goldman Sachs International T/M Eq R6 19.13%
  3. Goldman Sachs Tactical Tilt Overlay P 10.07%
  4. Goldman Sachs Em Mkts Eq Insghts R6 5.30%
  5. Goldman Sachs Intl Sm Cp Insghts R6 3.58%
  6. Goldman Sachs Global Rl Estt Secs R6 1.74%
  7. Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infras R6 1.74%
  8. Goldman Sachs Global Infras R6 1.70%
  9. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 1.08%
  10. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 1.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSKPX % Rank
Stocks 		89.57% 0.00% 130.24% 98.04%
Cash 		8.28% -102.29% 100.00% 1.51%
Other 		1.18% -13.91% 134.98% 2.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.51% 0.00% 1.57% 2.87%
Bonds 		0.46% -0.04% 95.81% 3.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 83.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSKPX % Rank
Technology 		20.56% 0.00% 48.94% 72.66%
Financial Services 		15.64% 0.00% 55.59% 25.73%
Healthcare 		12.67% 0.00% 60.70% 80.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.56% 0.00% 30.33% 28.18%
Industrials 		9.64% 0.00% 29.90% 39.97%
Communication Services 		7.33% 0.00% 27.94% 68.53%
Real Estate 		6.57% 0.00% 31.91% 2.99%
Basic Materials 		5.00% 0.00% 25.70% 12.33%
Energy 		4.96% 0.00% 41.64% 25.42%
Consumer Defense 		4.43% 0.00% 47.71% 88.74%
Utilities 		1.65% 0.00% 20.91% 73.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSKPX % Rank
US 		60.79% 0.00% 127.77% 98.87%
Non US 		28.78% 0.00% 32.38% 0.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSKPX % Rank
Derivative 		48.40% 0.00% 48.40% 0.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		46.89% -6.23% 100.00% 94.47%
Corporate 		3.70% 0.00% 100.00% 10.39%
Government 		0.85% 0.00% 100.00% 4.60%
Municipal 		0.15% 0.00% 2.10% 0.40%
Securitized 		0.02% 0.00% 52.16% 1.98%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSKPX % Rank
US 		0.45% -0.06% 81.35% 3.32%
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 43.82% 2.26%

GSKPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 49.27% 89.66%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 15.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GSKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSKPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 496.00% 34.65%

GSKPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSKPX Category Low Category High GSKPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.30% 0.00% 24.06% 92.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSKPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSKPX Category Low Category High GSKPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -54.00% 6.06% 21.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSKPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSKPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aron Kershner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Aron Kershner is a Portfolio Manager on the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) team. Previously, he is a member of the Customized Beta Strategies team. Prior to working in the Customized Beta Strategies team, he spent two years as a member of the QIS Product Strategy team. Mr. Kershner joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2005.

John Sienkiewicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2019

2.43

2.4%

Mr. Sienkiewicz joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2009.

David Hale

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2022

0.38

0.4%

David Hale, CFA and Vice President, is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009.

Sergey Kraytman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2022

0.38

0.4%

Mr. Kraytman is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined the Investment Adviser as an Analyst in 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×