YTD Return
14.0%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$3.41 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GSKPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|65.21%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|43.28%
|3 Yr
|8.3%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|28.46%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|31.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|93.74%
* Annualized
|GSKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSKPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.41 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|30.36%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|2
|4154
|87.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.53 B
|288 K
|270 B
|14.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.8%
|106.2%
|14.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSKPX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.57%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.04%
|Cash
|8.28%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|1.51%
|Other
|1.18%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|2.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|2.87%
|Bonds
|0.46%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|3.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSKPX % Rank
|Technology
|20.56%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|72.66%
|Financial Services
|15.64%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|25.73%
|Healthcare
|12.67%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|80.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.56%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|28.18%
|Industrials
|9.64%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|39.97%
|Communication Services
|7.33%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|68.53%
|Real Estate
|6.57%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|2.99%
|Basic Materials
|5.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|12.33%
|Energy
|4.96%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|25.42%
|Consumer Defense
|4.43%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|88.74%
|Utilities
|1.65%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|73.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSKPX % Rank
|US
|60.79%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|98.87%
|Non US
|28.78%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|0.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSKPX % Rank
|Derivative
|48.40%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|0.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|46.89%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|94.47%
|Corporate
|3.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.39%
|Government
|0.85%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.60%
|Municipal
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|0.40%
|Securitized
|0.02%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|1.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSKPX % Rank
|US
|0.45%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|3.32%
|Non US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|2.26%
|GSKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.20%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|89.66%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|15.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GSKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSKPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|34.65%
|GSKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSKPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.30%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|92.70%
|GSKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GSKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSKPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.18%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|21.90%
|GSKPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Aron Kershner is a Portfolio Manager on the Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) team. Previously, he is a member of the Customized Beta Strategies team. Prior to working in the Customized Beta Strategies team, he spent two years as a member of the QIS Product Strategy team. Mr. Kershner joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2019
2.43
2.4%
Mr. Sienkiewicz joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2022
0.38
0.4%
David Hale, CFA and Vice President, is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Mr. Kraytman is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined the Investment Adviser as an Analyst in 1999.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
