The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in high-yield, fixed income securities that, at the time of purchase, are non-investment grade securities. Non-investment grade securities are securities rated BB+, Ba1 or below by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality, and are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” The Fund may invest in all types of fixed income securities, including loan participations. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in obligations of domestic and foreign issuers which are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and in securities of issuers located in emerging countries denominated in any currency. However, to the extent that the Investment Adviser has entered into transactions that are intended to hedge the Fund’s position in a non-dollar denominated obligation against currency risk, such obligation will not be counted when calculating compliance with the 25% limitation on obligations in non-U.S. currency. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its Net Assets in investment grade fixed income securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises (“U.S. Government Securities”). The Fund may invest in derivatives, including (i) credit default swap indices (or CDX) and total return swaps for hedging purposes or to seek to increase total return, and (ii) interest rate futures, forwards and swaps to manage the portfolio’s duration. The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to fixed income investments through investments in affiliated or unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund’s target duration range under normal interest rate conditions is expected to approximate that of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High-Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index, plus or minus 2.5 years, depending on the Fund’s risk-adjusted positioning, and over the last five years ended June 30, 2021, the duration of this Index has ranged between 3.12 and 4.24 years. “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price to changes in interest rates. For example, if market interest rates increase by 1%, the market price of a debt security with a positive duration of 3 years will generally decrease by approximately 3%. Conversely, a 1% decline in market interest rates will generally result in an increase of approximately 3% of that security’s market price. The Fund’s investments are selected using a bottom-up analysis that incorporates fundamental research, a focus on market conditions and pricing trends, quantitative research, and news or market events. As part of the Investment Adviser’s fundamental investment process, the Investment Adviser may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors alongside traditional fundamental factors. The selection of individual investments is based on the overall risk and return profile of the investment taking into account liquidity, structural complexity, cash flow uncertainty and downside potential. Research analysts and portfolio managers systematically assess portfolio positions, taking into consideration, among other factors, broader macroeconomic conditions and industry and company-specific financial performance and outlook. Based upon this analysis, the Investment Adviser will sell positions determined to be overvalued and reposition the portfolio in more attractive investment opportunities on a relative basis given the current climate. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the fundamental investment process. The Fund’s benchmark index is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. High-Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index.