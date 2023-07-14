Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$2.09 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.6%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GRSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|41.97%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|34.20%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|16.04%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|26.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|34.67%
* Annualized
|GRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.09 B
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|14.29%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|5
|739
|43.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|832 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|15.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.61%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|40.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.20%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|63.40%
|Other
|1.40%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|17.62%
|Cash
|1.40%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|44.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|81.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|81.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|81.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRSRX % Rank
|Real Estate
|98.45%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|40.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.06%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|28.57%
|Communication Services
|0.49%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|49.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|80.95%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|88.89%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|80.95%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|80.42%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|80.95%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|79.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|79.89%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|80.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRSRX % Rank
|US
|57.84%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|70.47%
|Non US
|39.36%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|41.97%
|GRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|47.64%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|40.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.36%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|20.69%
|GRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GRSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|40.00%
|GRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.59%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|13.92%
|GRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|GRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.45%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|93.16%
|GRSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.635
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.565
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.916
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$1.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$3.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.681
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.473
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.332
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2012
10.09
10.1%
Rogier Quirijns, Senior Vice President, is Head of Europe Real Estate and a senior portfolio manager and oversees the research and analyst team for European real estate securities. He has 20 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2008, Mr. Quirijns was a senior real estate equity analyst with ABN AMRO in Amsterdam, where his coverage included France, Scandinavia and the Benelux region. Previously, he was a direct real estate portfolio manager with Equity Estate and an analyst within the real estate corporate finance team at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Quirijns holds a degree in business economics from the University of Amsterdam. He is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2012
10.01
10.0%
Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
William Leung, Senior Vice President, is Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate and a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. He has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, Mr. Leung was with RREEF Real Estate/Deutsche Bank for 12 years, where he was lead portfolio manager of the Asia real estate securities team. Previously, he was a research analyst with Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific. Mr. Leung has an MBA from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology and a BA from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Ms. Zhang joined Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc in 2018 and currently serves as Vice President, and a member of the Global Real Estate investment team. Ms. Zhang is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. She is based in New York. Ji Zhang – Advisor, and a member of the global real estate investment team.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Jason A. Yablon, Senior Vice President, is a senior portfolio manager for U.S. real estate securities portfolios. He has 20 years of experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2004, Mr. Yablon was a sell-side analyst at Morgan Stanley for four years, focusing most recently on apartment and health care REITs. Mr. Yablon has a BA from the University of Pennsylvania. He is based in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
