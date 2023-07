The Fund invests in stocks its investment adviser, Corbyn Investment Management, Inc. (“Corbyn” or the “Adviser”), believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and fixed income investments, including corporate, convertible, and high yield bonds (sometimes referred to as below investment grade bonds or “junk bonds”) that have the potential to provide income, capital appreciation or a combination of both. The Fund invests primarily in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization that its Adviser believes are undervalued relative to historical valuations, the company’s peers, the securities market in general or its value as a private company and provide an attractive risk/reward value. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up approach whereby it researches individual companies regardless of the industry. The Fund’s investment style is typically referred to as a “value” investing approach. The Fund may also invest in companies in the process of financial restructuring or liquidation. If the Fund cannot find securities that meet its investment criteria, or for cash management purposes, it may invest in high-quality, short-term money market instruments, including money market funds. The size of the Fund’s cash reserves may reflect the Adviser’s ability to find securities that meet its investment strategies rather than the market outlook.