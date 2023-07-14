Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund

GRRTX | Fund

$8.61

$3.85 B

0.00%

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$3.85 B

Holdings in Top 10

69.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 133.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GRRTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Absolute Return Tracker Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    May 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Oliver Bunn

Fund Description

GRRTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -73.0% 19.4% 37.63%
1 Yr 2.5% -9.1% 86.9% 33.82%
3 Yr -0.5%* -9.5% 16.2% 41.37%
5 Yr -1.3%* -4.9% 14.4% 25.56%
10 Yr -0.6%* -0.9% 7.5% 51.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -22.7% 305.1% 47.04%
2021 -1.8% -9.8% 27.3% 32.66%
2020 0.8% -20.8% 10.9% 44.44%
2019 1.6% -12.4% 29.4% 65.35%
2018 -1.1% -10.5% 15.8% 20.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GRRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -73.0% 19.4% 37.99%
1 Yr 2.5% -13.4% 86.9% 29.82%
3 Yr -0.5%* -9.5% 16.2% 38.55%
5 Yr -0.9%* -5.3% 14.4% 23.32%
10 Yr 1.1%* -0.9% 7.5% 46.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GRRTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -22.7% 305.1% 47.04%
2021 -1.8% -9.8% 27.3% 33.06%
2020 0.8% -20.8% 10.9% 20.00%
2019 1.6% -8.4% 29.4% 30.20%
2018 -0.6% -10.2% 18.0% 21.99%

NAV & Total Return History

GRRTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GRRTX Category Low Category High GRRTX % Rank
Net Assets 3.85 B 1.5 M 5.01 B 4.06%
Number of Holdings 1267 4 4478 12.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.59 B -398 M 2.55 B 1.41%
Weighting of Top 10 69.86% 13.1% 100.0% 9.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 29.63%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 10.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GRRTX % Rank
Cash 		76.11% -6278.21% 410.43% 24.73%
Stocks 		52.83% -3.75% 97.95% 30.74%
Other 		2.50% -21.53% 148.54% 93.99%
Convertible Bonds 		1.60% 0.00% 87.92% 28.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.28% -0.12% 46.97% 31.45%
Bonds 		-33.32% -326.45% 6347.80% 72.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GRRTX % Rank
Technology 		19.00% 0.00% 39.58% 57.09%
Financial Services 		17.77% 0.00% 59.28% 25.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.49% 0.00% 29.09% 23.62%
Healthcare 		11.84% 0.00% 45.63% 53.54%
Communication Services 		9.27% 0.00% 21.78% 18.50%
Industrials 		8.72% 0.00% 21.45% 76.38%
Consumer Defense 		6.10% 0.00% 13.62% 23.23%
Basic Materials 		4.74% 0.00% 27.46% 26.38%
Energy 		4.12% 0.00% 100.00% 53.94%
Utilities 		2.58% 0.00% 9.23% 59.84%
Real Estate 		2.38% 0.00% 51.26% 37.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GRRTX % Rank
US 		27.42% -8.85% 91.88% 50.88%
Non US 		25.41% -19.62% 42.11% 14.13%

GRRTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GRRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.29% 31.15% 72.30%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 2.50% 21.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

GRRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GRRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GRRTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 133.00% 0.00% 491.00% 65.73%

GRRTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GRRTX Category Low Category High GRRTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 15.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GRRTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GRRTX Category Low Category High GRRTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.33% -2.51% 6.83% 78.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GRRTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GRRTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Oliver Bunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 14, 2017

4.88

4.9%

Mr. Bunn is a portfolio manager on the Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team within Quantitative Investment Strategies (“QIS”) Team. He joined GSAM in 2014 and is primarily focused on alternative risk premia and hedge fund beta strategies. Previously, he researched and developed equity strategy indices at Barclays. Oliver Bunn, Vice President, has managed the Fund since 2018.

Federico Gilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2018

3.64

3.6%

Mr. Gilly is co-head of research, portfolio management and portfolio construction for the Alternative Investment Strategies (AIS) team within GSAM’s QIS platform. Mr. Gilly joined Goldman Sachs in 2000.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

