Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
GREUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.9 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (GREIX) Primary S (GRESX) C (GRECX) A (GREAX) Retirement (GRERX) Inv (GRETX) Retirement (GREUX) Other (GMJPX)
Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund

GREUX | Fund

$11.90

$146 M

2.70%

$0.32

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.8%

Net Assets

$146 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund

GREUX | Fund

$11.90

$146 M

2.70%

$0.32

1.18%

GREUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Ryan

Fund Description

GREUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -10.9% 328.6% 6.50%
1 Yr -2.3% -35.3% 246.7% 14.44%
3 Yr 2.2%* -13.6% 47.7% 51.72%
5 Yr -5.8%* -14.8% 23.1% 80.75%
10 Yr N/A* -7.6% 10.0% 65.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -51.3% 81.2% 54.55%
2021 16.4% -3.9% 24.3% 27.04%
2020 -5.8% -14.7% 10.5% 83.20%
2019 1.5% -0.2% 9.4% 85.06%
2018 -4.0% -7.1% 0.8% 84.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -22.8% 328.6% 5.42%
1 Yr -2.3% -35.3% 246.7% 17.69%
3 Yr 2.2%* -13.6% 47.7% 50.77%
5 Yr -3.5%* -14.8% 23.1% 67.81%
10 Yr N/A* -6.5% 14.1% 62.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GREUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.1% -51.3% 81.2% 54.55%
2021 16.4% -3.9% 24.3% 27.04%
2020 -5.8% -14.7% 10.5% 83.20%
2019 1.5% -0.2% 9.4% 85.48%
2018 -1.3% -6.8% 0.8% 36.12%

NAV & Total Return History

GREUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GREUX Category Low Category High GREUX % Rank
Net Assets 146 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 71.66%
Number of Holdings 35 20 642 76.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.8 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 71.84%
Weighting of Top 10 53.02% 15.9% 99.8% 29.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 10.17%
  2. Equinix Inc 7.85%
  3. Public Storage 7.00%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.63%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc 4.53%
  6. Duke Realty Corp 4.50%
  7. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 3.75%
  8. Invitation Homes Inc 3.65%
  9. Equity Residential 3.59%
  10. Ventas Inc 3.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GREUX % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% 0.01% 106.94% 13.72%
Cash 		0.20% -98.06% 25.84% 83.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 25.99%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 31.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 15.52%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 25.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GREUX % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 5.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 10.69%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 32.06%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 17.18%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 11.45%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 23.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 11.45%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 20.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 9.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 46.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 14.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GREUX % Rank
US 		99.80% 0.01% 101.17% 11.91%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 52.35%

GREUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.07% 26.04% 51.46%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.00% 1.50% 75.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GREUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.11% 380.00% 43.80%

GREUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GREUX Category Low Category High GREUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.70% 0.00% 12.22% 41.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GREUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GREUX Category Low Category High GREUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -1.14% 6.05% 57.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GREUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GREUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2010

11.6

11.6%

Timothy Ryan is a Managing Director of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.Tim is a portfolio manager for the US Value Equity Team. Tim has research responsibilities over the Office, Diversified, Healthcare and Industrial US REIT sectors, in addition to his Regional Bank coverage across the Value portfolios. Tim has 16 years of industry experience. Before joining GSAM, he spent six years at Oppenheimer Funds where he had research responsibility for the Financial Services sector across all market capitalizations. Prior to that, he was a Financials research analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management and JP Morgan Investment Management Company. He received a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Kristin Kuney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

