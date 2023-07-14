Vladimir de Vassal, CFA, is Director of Quantitative Research for Glenmede Investment Management LP. He provides proprietary research and analytical support to domestic institutional funds, private equity, The Pew Charitable Trusts and high net worth clients of the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC). Mr. de Vassal and his team manage several quantitatively oriented equity strategies, including eight mutual funds, socially responsible and long/short strategies. Mr. de Vassal joined the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) in in 1998 after serving as Vice President and Director of Quantitative Analysis at CoreStates Investment Advisors. Previously, he was Vice President of Interest Rate Risk Reporting/Analysis, at CoreStates Financial Corp. Graduating with highest honors from Drexel University in 1982, Mr. de Vassal received a B.S. with dual majors in Finance and Accounting. At that time, he was given the Outstanding Student in Accounting and Finance Award. He received an M.B.A. from Drexel University in 1987, with concentration in Investment Management. In 1992, he earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is the fifth recipient to be awarded the Lipper Award for Excellence in Fund Management, a designation which recognizes outstanding managers who have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted returns to their investors and, in the opinion of Lipper’s research analysts, represent the best of the funds industry. Val is also a three-time winner of the Philadelphia Prize awarded by the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia for articles addressing investment insight. In addition, Mr. de Vassal has published extensively in periodicals such as Barron's, The Journal of Wealth Management, The Journal of Portfolio Management, Worth and The Journal of Fixed Income. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and universities, including the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Penn State and Drexel. Mr. de Vassal is a member of the CFA Institute.