Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
-0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-21.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-17.6%
Net Assets
$42.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.7%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 113.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GPSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|83.45%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|93.58%
|3 Yr
|-21.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|98.08%
|5 Yr
|-17.6%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|98.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|80.87%
* Annualized
|2022
|-43.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|93.14%
|2021
|-14.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|92.55%
|2020
|3.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|93.51%
|2019
|5.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|40.93%
|2018
|-7.2%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|94.07%
|YTD
|9.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|82.09%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|91.39%
|3 Yr
|-21.1%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|98.08%
|5 Yr
|-12.8%*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|94.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|86.53%
* Annualized
|2022
|-43.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|93.14%
|2021
|-14.0%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|92.55%
|2020
|3.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|93.51%
|2019
|5.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|40.93%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|39.01%
|Net Assets
|42.8 M
|183 K
|28 B
|88.55%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|6
|1336
|93.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.6 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|86.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.71%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|8.60%
|Stocks
|100.00%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|2.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|28.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|42.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|27.44%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|92.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|25.93%
|Technology
|35.66%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|4.88%
|Industrials
|26.15%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|4.71%
|Healthcare
|15.05%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|81.65%
|Financial Services
|10.16%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|20.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.09%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|93.10%
|Consumer Defense
|5.89%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|18.35%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|50.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|80.98%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|81.31%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|88.22%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|87.71%
|US
|98.94%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|4.21%
|Non US
|1.06%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|84.18%
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|42.83%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|37.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.72%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|12.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|113.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|84.51%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|31.65%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.18%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|81.57%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.877
|OrdinaryDividend
Apr 30, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.
Apr 30, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Apr 30, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Stephen J. Bishop is a co-portfolio manager and analyst on the RS Growth Team. Mr. Bishop has been with Victory Capital since 2016, when Victory Capital acquired RS Investments. Mr. Bishop has been a co-portfolio manager on the RS Growth Team since 2007. He joined RS Investment Management Co. LLC in 1996 as a research analyst primarily covering the technology sector, which remains his area of focus today. Prior to joining RS, he worked as an analyst in the corporate finance department of Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc., for two years. Steve holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
