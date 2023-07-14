The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which may include common stocks, preferred stocks, or other securities convertible into common stock. The Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. companies but may also invest any portion of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Adviser currently considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if its market capitalization (at the time of purchase) is less than $3 billion or 120% of the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell 2000 ® Index (“Index”) (currently, approximately $17.8 billion, based on the size of the largest company in the Index on March 31, 2022), whichever is greater. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. The Adviser employs both fundamental analysis and quantitative screening in seeking to identify companies that the Adviser believes will produce sustainable earnings growth over a multi-year horizon. The Fund typically invests in 30 to 40 companies. Investment candidates typically exhibit some or all of the following key criteria: strong organic revenue growth, expanding margins and profitability, innovative products or services, defensible competitive advantages, growing market share, and experienced management teams. The Adviser seeks to categorize each potential investment based on its view of a company’s stage of development on a spectrum that identifies companies as promising, developing, or proven. Valuation is an integral part of the growth investment process. Purchase decisions are based on the Adviser’s expectation of the potential reward relative to risk of each security based in part on the Adviser’s proprietary earnings calculations. The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive. As a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the information technology sector. The Adviser may from time to time generate portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.