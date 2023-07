The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities (“U.S. Government Securities”), obligations of banks (which may exceed 25% of its total assets), commercial paper and other short-term obligations of U.S. companies, states, municipalities and other entities, and repurchase agreements. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar-denominated obligations of foreign banks, foreign companies and foreign governments. The Fund may not invest more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of any one foreign government. The Fund intends to be an “institutional money market fund” under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). Although the Fund is a money market fund, the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with changes in the values of its portfolio securities. Under Rule 2a-7, the Fund may invest only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities that meet certain risk-limiting conditions relating to portfolio quality, maturity, diversification and liquidity.