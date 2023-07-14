Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.4%
1 yr return
12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$51.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.3%
Expense Ratio 2.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 36.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Through October 30, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will be in effect:
The Fund invests primarily in foreign and domestic micro-cap companies.
Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies with market capitalizations of less than $1 billion at the time of purchase.
The Fund will invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities issued by companies that are economically tied to countries outside the United States. The Adviser generally considers a company to be economically tied to a market based on where the company is organized, headquartered, has its primary stock exchange listing, or has substantial concentration of assets or revenues. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets in securities issued by companies economically tied to emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier markets are those countries currently excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed markets.
The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes to be best-in-class among their global peers. This fundamental analysis generally includes studying the company, its industry, and its competitors, as well as talking with the management team. The Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential and sustainability, which includes understanding its approach to environmental, social
and governance issues. The Adviser travels extensively to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and generally expects to talk with senior management.
The Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential.
The Adviser invests in what it believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings in regions, countries, or industries. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors and geographic regions based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors or regions.
Effective October 31, 2022, the following principal investment strategies of the Fund will replace the previous principal investment strategies of the Fund in their entirety:
The Fund invests primarily in foreign and domestic micro-cap companies.
Under normal market conditions, the Adviser will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies with market capitalizations of less than $1 billion at the time of purchase.
The Fund will invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities issued by companies that are economically tied to countries outside the United States. The Adviser considers a company to be economically tied to a country if at least one of the following attributes exists: the company (1) is organized in such country, (2) is headquartered in such country, (3) has its primary stock exchange listing in a market located in such country, or (4) during the company’s most recent fiscal year, derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in such country or has at least 50% of its assets in such country. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets in securities issued by companies economically tied to emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier markets are those countries currently excluded from the MSCI World Index of developed markets.
The Adviser uses a process of quantitative screening of the financial trends and health of each company in its investment universe, followed by “bottom up” fundamental analysis to identify growth companies that it believes are among the highest quality in their global peer group. This fundamental analysis generally includes a study of the company’s financial performance, its management, its competitors, its industry, its competitive advantage, its approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics, the geographic region(s) to which it is economically tied, and talking with the management team. In performing such analysis, the Adviser seeks to evaluate each company’s long-term potential. The Adviser also travels on an as-needed basis to visit companies, when it is considered safe to do so, and expects to speak directly with senior management.
The ESG criteria described above are collectively one of many factors that the Adviser uses as part of its fundamental analysis of a company. In analyzing a company’s approach to these ESG criteria, the Adviser assesses a number of factors through a proprietary analytical framework. This analysis may include factors that the Adviser believes are relevant, such as: local economic development priorities, shareholder rights, management oversight and transparency, board membership and structure, accounting standards, environmental policies, social justice policies, and labor relations. These factors are assessed quantitatively and qualitatively, as applicable, through the Adviser’s research and engagement process.
The Adviser incorporates the results of this analysis into its overall decision-making but does not specifically include or exclude a particular company solely based on the Adviser’s assessment of that company’s ESG factors. The Adviser generally applies this ESG analysis to companies in which the Fund invests, but not to the cash or cash equivalent positions in the Fund’s portfolio.
Because incorporating ESG considerations into the investment research process involves qualitative and subjective analysis, there can be no assurance that the methodology utilized by, or determinations made by, the Adviser will align with the beliefs or values of a particular investor, and other managers may make a different assessment of a company’s ESG criteria.
The Fund may invest in early-stage companies and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). The Fund may also invest in growth companies that the Adviser believes have hit a temporary setback and therefore have a particularly appealing valuation relative to their long-term growth potential.
The Adviser invests in what it believes to be the best investments available without regard to benchmark weightings in regions, countries, or industries. The Adviser may significantly shift Fund assets between asset classes, sectors and geographic regions based on where it believes the best growth opportunities and valuations currently exist. The Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in a few sectors or regions.
|Period
|GPMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|93.53%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|46.76%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-19.4%
|4.3%
|49.61%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-12.7%
|5.4%
|20.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GPMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|57.04%
|2021
|0.5%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|46.51%
|2020
|12.2%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|8.53%
|2019
|5.3%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|50.00%
|2018
|-5.1%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|50.85%
|Period
|GPMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.4%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|92.81%
|1 Yr
|12.2%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|46.76%
|3 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-14.2%
|4.3%
|50.39%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|9.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GPMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.7%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|57.04%
|2021
|0.5%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|47.29%
|2020
|12.2%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|8.53%
|2019
|5.3%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|50.00%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|34.75%
|GPMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51.3 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|79.86%
|Number of Holdings
|144
|30
|1618
|16.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.6 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|77.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.32%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|66.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.28%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|28.78%
|Cash
|1.72%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|65.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|56.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|58.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|56.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPMCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.80%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|7.19%
|Technology
|18.99%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|44.60%
|Industrials
|16.55%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|87.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.27%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|4.32%
|Financial Services
|15.96%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|5.04%
|Consumer Defense
|4.44%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|69.78%
|Communication Services
|2.09%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|90.65%
|Basic Materials
|1.84%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|83.45%
|Energy
|1.75%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|44.60%
|Real Estate
|0.30%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|84.17%
|Utilities
|0.02%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|52.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPMCX % Rank
|Non US
|83.77%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|92.09%
|US
|14.51%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|5.76%
|GPMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.02%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|19.38%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|97.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|GPMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GPMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|45.45%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GPMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|52.17%
|GPMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|63.31%
|GPMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GPMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.62%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|85.07%
|GPMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2015
6.62
6.6%
Ms. Sunderland, CFA and portfolio manager, has been a senior research analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, with a specialty focus on the consumer sector, since the firm’s inception in 2011. Prior to Grandeur Peak, Ms. Sunderland was a junior and later senior research analyst at Wasatch Advisors from 2003-2011. Before Wasatch, Ms. Sunderland worked on the Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management Team. Ms. Sunderland graduated Magna Cum Laude in the top 1% of her class from the University of Utah where she earned a B.S. in Finance and Business Information Systems. Ms. Sunderland was selected as the Outstanding Finance Scholar of the Year by the dean, and a Coca-Cola Scholar. Ms. Sunderland is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2015
6.62
6.6%
Robert T. Gardiner, CFA® is the CEO and Director of Research for Grandeur Peak Global Advisors. Before founding Grandeur Peak Global Advisors in 2011, Mr. Gardiner had been a senior partner, principal shareholder and portfolio manager at Wasatch Advisors, Inc. Mr. Gardiner has been in the Investment Management industry since 1981 and involved in managing equity portfolios since 1986. Mr. Gardiner was a Director of Wasatch Advisors and a member of its Executive Management Team from 1994 to 2007. Mr. Gardiner graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Utah with a B.A. in Physics, a B.S. in Mathematics, and minors in Chemistry and French. He speaks French and lived in France for two years. Mr. Gardiner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Salt Lake City Society of Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Spencer Hackett, MSF Mr. Hackett has worked as a Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors since 2012. He was appointed as a portfolio manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund in 2021. Before joining Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, he lived in Japan for two years and speaks Japanese fluently. Mr. Hackett graduated from the University of Utah, earning a B.A. degree in international studies (with an emphasis in business) and a minor in Japanese, and also earned a master’s degree in finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
