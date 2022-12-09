Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

-9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$85.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GOWLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Green Owl Intrinsic Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Green Owl
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Hirsh

Fund Description

The Green Owl Intrinsic Value Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally selects equity securities of companies believed by the Adviser to be undervalued.

The Adviser applies a disciplined approach to equity selection, which is based on adopting a business owner mentality while adhering to a “margin of safety” principle in order to determine if a security is undervalued.

As part of its “business owner perspective,” the Adviser may focus on companies which it believes have exceptional business models, superior financial strength, and strong, sustainable competitive positions. The “margin of safety” principle is designed to minimize permanent loss of capital. The Adviser focuses its analysis on uncovering companies selling at a significant discount to the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s underlying intrinsic value.

The Adviser’s starting universe is the constituents of the S&P 500 Index and the non-U.S.- based companies in the S&P Global 100 Index. Additionally, the Adviser will consider companies in the top quartile in terms of market cap (generally, $5 billion and up) of the S&P Midcap 400 Index. The Adviser culls this initial universe into an “investable” universe using a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Adviser begins with a qualitative screen to reduce the number of companies eligible for investment by the Fund. The Adviser emphasizes companies that are market leaders, offer stable products, have low capital requirements and have experienced and competent management with ownership stakes. The Adviser then uses a quantitative analysis to further reduce the universe of companies in which the Fund may invest. The Adviser emphasizes companies with high returns on capital, high correlation between earnings and cash flow, low financial risk and valuations based on discounted cash flow models. The Adviser believes that possessing a long-term view is necessary to being able to invest successfully.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will also take into consideration preservation of capital. This part of the Adviser’s analysis is subjective and takes into consideration the Adviser’s prospective view of an issuer’s stability over the coming five years and the downside risks of the issuer. It requires that any purchase decisions be based on a highly disciplined purchasing philosophy.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights or warrants, which give the Fund the ability to purchase the common stock, and convertible securities, which are securities that are convertible into the common stock). The Fund also may invest in foreign companies, either directly or through depositary receipts, which are receipts issued by U.S. banks for shares of a foreign corporation that entitle the holder to dividends and capital gains on the underlying security. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies.

Securities that have reached their intrinsic value or securities with deteriorating fundamentals that cannot support the current valuation of the security or that no longer support the thesis upon which their purchase was based are candidates for sale. The Adviser may also sell securities of the Fund when it identifies opportunities that are more attractive for the Fund than the prospects of a particular current holding.

GOWLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 35.6% 89.86%
1 Yr -9.5% -55.6% 38.6% 97.82%
3 Yr -1.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.79%
5 Yr -4.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 89.77%
10 Yr 1.0%* -18.8% 37.4% 67.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -64.5% 28.9% 89.00%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 79.61%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.73%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 62.98%
2018 -4.3% -13.5% 12.6% 80.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.5% 35.6% 89.86%
1 Yr -9.5% -55.6% 40.3% 97.52%
3 Yr -1.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 87.58%
5 Yr -2.1%* -29.9% 97.0% 85.94%
10 Yr 3.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 79.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOWLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -64.5% 28.9% 89.07%
2021 4.4% -20.5% 152.6% 79.69%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.64%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 63.48%
2018 -2.3% -10.9% 12.6% 60.95%

NAV & Total Return History

GOWLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GOWLX Category Low Category High GOWLX % Rank
Net Assets 85.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 85.03%
Number of Holdings 43 2 4154 86.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.9 M 288 K 270 B 85.37%
Weighting of Top 10 39.75% 1.8% 106.2% 20.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.43%
  2. Becton, Dickinson and Co 4.23%
  3. Quanta Services Inc 4.19%
  4. Motorola Solutions Inc 4.13%
  5. American Express Co 4.12%
  6. Philip Morris International Inc 4.02%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 3.84%
  8. Apple Inc 3.84%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.65%
  10. General Motors Co 3.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GOWLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.94% 0.00% 130.24% 51.09%
Cash 		1.06% -102.29% 100.00% 47.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 23.03%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 23.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 18.24%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 19.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOWLX % Rank
Technology 		24.77% 0.00% 48.94% 37.14%
Financial Services 		22.33% 0.00% 55.59% 6.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.10% 0.00% 30.33% 2.28%
Communication Services 		17.95% 0.00% 27.94% 1.90%
Consumer Defense 		6.68% 0.00% 47.71% 55.10%
Industrials 		4.80% 0.00% 29.90% 97.26%
Healthcare 		4.36% 0.00% 60.70% 98.78%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 88.28%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 89.65%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 86.99%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 94.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOWLX % Rank
US 		96.68% 0.00% 127.77% 48.46%
Non US 		2.26% 0.00% 32.38% 45.61%

GOWLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GOWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.01% 49.27% 22.45%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 95.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 49.26%

Sales Fees

GOWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GOWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GOWLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.00% 496.00% 40.32%

GOWLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GOWLX Category Low Category High GOWLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 56.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GOWLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GOWLX Category Low Category High GOWLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -54.00% 6.06% 89.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GOWLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GOWLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Hirsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Joel D. Hirsh, CFA – Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC since January 2016. He joined KIG in 2006 as an equity analyst. In 2007 his role expanded to Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining KIG, Mr. Hirsh was an equity research analyst for KeyBank Capital Markets, a division of McDonald Investments. Mr. Hirsh graduated from the University of Michigan in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Mr. Hirsh is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago’s Education Advisory Group.

Mitchell Kovitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Mitchell A. Kovitz, CFA, CPA – Chief Executive Officer, Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Kovitz founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Kovitz helped form the Kovitz Group within Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1994. After forming the Kovitz Group, he was promoted to Vice President in 1995, Chief Operating Officer in 2001, and President in 2002. Mr. Kovitz graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in 1986 and received his masters in taxation from the University of Illinois in 1987. Mr. Kovitz is a CFA® Charterholder.

Jonathan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Jonathan A. Shapiro, MBA, CFA – Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Shapiro founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Shapiro joined the Kovitz Group at Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1999 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was an Analyst at Vector Securities from 1997 to 1999 and a Management Consultant with KMPG and Towers Perrin from 1986 to 1997. Mr. Shapiro graduated from Carleton College in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. He later received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. Mr. Shapiro is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.

Bryan Engler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Bryan L. Engler, CFA – Portfolio Manager and Principal of the Adviser. Mr. Engler has been managing the Fund as a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since 2021. Mr. Engler joined the Adviser in 2019 as a Senior Research Analyst. Previously, he was a Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors from 2011 to 2019. Mr. Engler graduated from Tulane University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Mr. Engler is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

