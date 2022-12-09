The Green Owl Intrinsic Value Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally selects equity securities of companies believed by the Adviser to be undervalued.

The Adviser applies a disciplined approach to equity selection, which is based on adopting a business owner mentality while adhering to a “margin of safety” principle in order to determine if a security is undervalued.

As part of its “business owner perspective,” the Adviser may focus on companies which it believes have exceptional business models, superior financial strength, and strong, sustainable competitive positions. The “margin of safety” principle is designed to minimize permanent loss of capital. The Adviser focuses its analysis on uncovering companies selling at a significant discount to the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s underlying intrinsic value.

The Adviser’s starting universe is the constituents of the S&P 500 Index and the non-U.S.- based companies in the S&P Global 100 Index. Additionally, the Adviser will consider companies in the top quartile in terms of market cap (generally, $5 billion and up) of the S&P Midcap 400 Index. The Adviser culls this initial universe into an “investable” universe using a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Adviser begins with a qualitative screen to reduce the number of companies eligible for investment by the Fund. The Adviser emphasizes companies that are market leaders, offer stable products, have low capital requirements and have experienced and competent management with ownership stakes. The Adviser then uses a quantitative analysis to further reduce the universe of companies in which the Fund may invest. The Adviser emphasizes companies with high returns on capital, high correlation between earnings and cash flow, low financial risk and valuations based on discounted cash flow models. The Adviser believes that possessing a long-term view is necessary to being able to invest successfully.

In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will also take into consideration preservation of capital. This part of the Adviser’s analysis is subjective and takes into consideration the Adviser’s prospective view of an issuer’s stability over the coming five years and the downside risks of the issuer. It requires that any purchase decisions be based on a highly disciplined purchasing philosophy.

Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights or warrants, which give the Fund the ability to purchase the common stock, and convertible securities, which are securities that are convertible into the common stock). The Fund also may invest in foreign companies, either directly or through depositary receipts, which are receipts issued by U.S. banks for shares of a foreign corporation that entitle the holder to dividends and capital gains on the underlying security. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies.

Securities that have reached their intrinsic value or securities with deteriorating fundamentals that cannot support the current valuation of the security or that no longer support the thesis upon which their purchase was based are candidates for sale. The Adviser may also sell securities of the Fund when it identifies opportunities that are more attractive for the Fund than the prospects of a particular current holding.