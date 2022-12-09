Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
-9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$85.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.8%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Green Owl Intrinsic Value Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies. Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally selects equity securities of companies believed by the Adviser to be undervalued.
The Adviser applies a disciplined approach to equity selection, which is based on adopting a business owner mentality while adhering to a “margin of safety” principle in order to determine if a security is undervalued.
As part of its “business owner perspective,” the Adviser may focus on companies which it believes have exceptional business models, superior financial strength, and strong, sustainable competitive positions. The “margin of safety” principle is designed to minimize permanent loss of capital. The Adviser focuses its analysis on uncovering companies selling at a significant discount to the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s underlying intrinsic value.
The Adviser’s starting universe is the constituents of the S&P 500 Index and the non-U.S.- based companies in the S&P Global 100 Index. Additionally, the Adviser will consider companies in the top quartile in terms of market cap (generally, $5 billion and up) of the S&P Midcap 400 Index. The Adviser culls this initial universe into an “investable” universe using a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Adviser begins with a qualitative screen to reduce the number of companies eligible for investment by the Fund. The Adviser emphasizes companies that are market leaders, offer stable products, have low capital requirements and have experienced and competent management with ownership stakes. The Adviser then uses a quantitative analysis to further reduce the universe of companies in which the Fund may invest. The Adviser emphasizes companies with high returns on capital, high correlation between earnings and cash flow, low financial risk and valuations based on discounted cash flow models. The Adviser believes that possessing a long-term view is necessary to being able to invest successfully.
In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will also take into consideration preservation of capital. This part of the Adviser’s analysis is subjective and takes into consideration the Adviser’s prospective view of an issuer’s stability over the coming five years and the downside risks of the issuer. It requires that any purchase decisions be based on a highly disciplined purchasing philosophy.
Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and common stock equivalents (such as rights or warrants, which give the Fund the ability to purchase the common stock, and convertible securities, which are securities that are convertible into the common stock). The Fund also may invest in foreign companies, either directly or through depositary receipts, which are receipts issued by U.S. banks for shares of a foreign corporation that entitle the holder to dividends and capital gains on the underlying security. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, including small- and mid-capitalization companies.
Securities that have reached their intrinsic value or securities with deteriorating fundamentals that cannot support the current valuation of the security or that no longer support the thesis upon which their purchase was based are candidates for sale. The Adviser may also sell securities of the Fund when it identifies opportunities that are more attractive for the Fund than the prospects of a particular current holding.
|Period
|GOWLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|89.86%
|1 Yr
|-9.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|97.82%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|87.79%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|89.77%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|67.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|GOWLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|89.00%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|79.61%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|59.73%
|2019
|4.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|62.98%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|80.57%
|Period
|GOWLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|89.86%
|1 Yr
|-9.5%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|97.52%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|87.58%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|85.94%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|79.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|GOWLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.9%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|89.07%
|2021
|4.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|79.69%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|59.64%
|2019
|4.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|63.48%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|60.95%
|GOWLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GOWLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|85.2 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|85.03%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|4154
|86.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.9 M
|288 K
|270 B
|85.37%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.75%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|20.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOWLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.94%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|51.09%
|Cash
|1.06%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|47.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|23.03%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|23.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|18.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|19.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOWLX % Rank
|Technology
|24.77%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|37.14%
|Financial Services
|22.33%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|6.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.10%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|2.28%
|Communication Services
|17.95%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|1.90%
|Consumer Defense
|6.68%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|55.10%
|Industrials
|4.80%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|97.26%
|Healthcare
|4.36%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|98.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|88.28%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|89.65%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|86.99%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|94.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GOWLX % Rank
|US
|96.68%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|48.46%
|Non US
|2.26%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|45.61%
|GOWLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|22.45%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|95.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|49.26%
|GOWLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GOWLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GOWLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|40.32%
|GOWLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GOWLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|56.67%
|GOWLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GOWLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GOWLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|89.04%
|GOWLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.950
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Joel D. Hirsh, CFA – Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC since January 2016. He joined KIG in 2006 as an equity analyst. In 2007 his role expanded to Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining KIG, Mr. Hirsh was an equity research analyst for KeyBank Capital Markets, a division of McDonald Investments. Mr. Hirsh graduated from the University of Michigan in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Mr. Hirsh is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago’s Education Advisory Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Mitchell A. Kovitz, CFA, CPA – Chief Executive Officer, Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Kovitz founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Kovitz helped form the Kovitz Group within Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1994. After forming the Kovitz Group, he was promoted to Vice President in 1995, Chief Operating Officer in 2001, and President in 2002. Mr. Kovitz graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in 1986 and received his masters in taxation from the University of Illinois in 1987. Mr. Kovitz is a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Jonathan A. Shapiro, MBA, CFA – Principal and Portfolio Manager of Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC. Mr. Shapiro founded KIG with his partners in 2003. Mr. Shapiro joined the Kovitz Group at Rothschild Investment Corporation, Chicago, IL in 1999 as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he was an Analyst at Vector Securities from 1997 to 1999 and a Management Consultant with KMPG and Towers Perrin from 1986 to 1997. Mr. Shapiro graduated from Carleton College in 1986 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics. He later received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Finance and Accounting. Mr. Shapiro is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Bryan L. Engler, CFA – Portfolio Manager and Principal of the Adviser. Mr. Engler has been managing the Fund as a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since 2021. Mr. Engler joined the Adviser in 2019 as a Senior Research Analyst. Previously, he was a Senior Equity Analyst at Great Lakes Advisors from 2011 to 2019. Mr. Engler graduated from Tulane University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Mr. Engler is a CFA® Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...