The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign common stock of companies involved in innovative and breakthrough technologies across multiple sectors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in companies involved in robotics-related and/or automation-related products and/or services. Such products and services include any technology, service or device that supports, aids or contributes to any type of robot; robotics action; automation system process, software or management; machine learning; objects that are able to connect and transfer data via the internet (known as “the Internet of Things”); artificial intelligence; and human/machine interfaces. The Fund’s portfolio is composed of companies with game changing technologies in sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, energy, healthcare, information technology, media and communication services. These companies have a minimum market capitalization of $50 million with a sequential increase in annual research and development spending and derive a substantial amount of revenues from robotics and automation related end markets. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in machinery and electrical equipment industries, collectively. The Fund separately concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in the healthcare equipment and supplies and healthcare technology industries, collectively. The Fund expects to invest primarily in developed markets but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in any company with a market capitalization over $50 million.

The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Contego Capital Group, Inc. (the “Sub-Advisor”) employs proprietary bottom up research to identify companies worldwide with innovation technologies and potential for long-term outperformance. After such innovative companies are identified, the companies are screened and only those companies meeting the Sub-Advisor’s quantitative criteria are considered for investment. Companies are sold when the initial growth potential is no longer foreseeable.

When it deems appropriate, the Sub-Advisor may endeavor to hedge market risk by investing in inverse (short) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), market volatility-linked ETFs, and invest in cash and cash equivalents. These ETFs may be leveraged ETFs, which are designed to produce daily returns (before fees and expenses) that are a multiple of a reference index or asset.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.