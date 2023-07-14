Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$34.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.3%
Expense Ratio 2.02%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign common stock of companies involved in innovative and breakthrough technologies across multiple sectors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in companies involved in robotics-related and/or automation-related products and/or services. Such products and services include any technology, service or device that supports, aids or contributes to any type of robot; robotics action; automation system process, software or management; machine learning; objects that are able to connect and transfer data via the internet (known as “the Internet of Things”); artificial intelligence; and human/machine interfaces. The Fund’s portfolio is composed of companies with game changing technologies in sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, energy, healthcare, information technology, media and communication services. These companies have a minimum market capitalization of $50 million with a sequential increase in annual research and development spending and derive a substantial amount of revenues from robotics and automation related end markets. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in machinery and electrical equipment industries, collectively. The Fund separately concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in the healthcare equipment and supplies and healthcare technology industries, collectively. The Fund expects to invest primarily in developed markets but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in any company with a market capitalization over $50 million.
The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Contego Capital Group, Inc. (the “Sub-Advisor”) employs proprietary bottom up research to identify companies worldwide with innovation technologies and potential for long-term outperformance. After such innovative companies are identified, the companies are screened and only those companies meeting the Sub-Advisor’s quantitative criteria are considered for investment. Companies are sold when the initial growth potential is no longer foreseeable.
When it deems appropriate, the Sub-Advisor may endeavor to hedge market risk by investing in inverse (short) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), market volatility-linked ETFs, and invest in cash and cash equivalents. These ETFs may be leveraged ETFs, which are designed to produce daily returns (before fees and expenses) that are a multiple of a reference index or asset.
The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.
|Period
|GNXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|90.38%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|89.68%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|82.43%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GNXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.0%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|58.11%
|2021
|0.6%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|12.59%
|2020
|11.8%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|24.29%
|2019
|6.3%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|53.17%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|Period
|GNXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|90.38%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|91.61%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|93.24%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GNXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.0%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|58.11%
|2021
|0.6%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|12.59%
|2020
|11.8%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|24.29%
|2019
|6.3%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|62.70%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|N/A
|GNXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GNXAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.8 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|81.88%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|31
|9561
|95.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.7 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|65.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.34%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|23.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GNXAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.42%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|42.50%
|Cash
|2.58%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|47.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|61.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|71.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|57.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|57.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GNXAX % Rank
|Industrials
|47.37%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|2.50%
|Healthcare
|29.54%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|1.88%
|Technology
|20.95%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|32.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.14%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|96.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|81.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|86.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|86.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|74.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|93.75%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|96.88%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|72.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GNXAX % Rank
|Non US
|51.54%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|20.00%
|US
|45.88%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|78.13%
|GNXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.02%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|21.25%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|96.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|GNXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|24.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GNXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GNXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|145.00%
|100.00%
|GNXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GNXAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|61.88%
|GNXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GNXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GNXAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.85%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|87.26%
|GNXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 17, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Brian currently serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the Contego Capital Group. Brian also serves as the Portfolio Manager of the AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund (GNXIX). Previously, Brian, along with Robert Branton, formed Gahsman Branton, LLC to focus exclusively on making investments in businesses benefiting from the robotics and automation theme. In March of 2017, Brian and Robert Branton joined Pacific View Asset Management, where Brian was responsible for managing the PVAM Global Innovations Strategy and AlphaCentric Global Innovations Fund. In April of 2013, Brian joined investor Steve Leuthold as portfolio manager co-managing the Leuthold Strategies Fund along with a number of private accounts. In this capacity, Brian mainly focused on investments in global water, robotics & automation and biotech. In 2015, Steve Leuthold formally retired and the Leuthold Strategies Fund was closed. In April of 2008, Brian joined the Leuthold Group (Leuthold Weeden Capital Management) as an Operations Research Analyst/Institutional Trader. Prior thereto, Brian served as a Global Network Management Consultant, within the International Asset Services Group, at Wells Fargo. His responsibilities included oversight and account maintenance of Foreign Securities and American Depository Receipts. Brian graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the quantitative securities analysis program of Haworth College of Business, at Western Michigan University, in July of 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
