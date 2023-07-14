Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$34.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GNXAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AlphaCentric Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Gahsman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign common stock of companies involved in innovative and breakthrough technologies across multiple sectors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in companies involved in robotics-related and/or automation-related products and/or services. Such products and services include any technology, service or device that supports, aids or contributes to any type of robot; robotics action; automation system process, software or management; machine learning; objects that are able to connect and transfer data via the internet (known as “the Internet of Things”); artificial intelligence; and human/machine interfaces. The Fund’s portfolio is composed of companies with game changing technologies in sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, energy, healthcare, information technology, media and communication services. These companies have a minimum market capitalization of $50 million with a sequential increase in annual research and development spending and derive a substantial amount of revenues from robotics and automation related end markets. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in machinery and electrical equipment industries, collectively. The Fund separately concentrates its investments (i.e., invests more than 25% of its assets) in the healthcare equipment and supplies and healthcare technology industries, collectively. The Fund expects to invest primarily in developed markets but may also invest in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in any company with a market capitalization over $50 million.

The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Contego Capital Group, Inc. (the “Sub-Advisor”) employs proprietary bottom up research to identify companies worldwide with innovation technologies and potential for long-term outperformance. After such innovative companies are identified, the companies are screened and only those companies meeting the Sub-Advisor’s quantitative criteria are considered for investment. Companies are sold when the initial growth potential is no longer foreseeable.

When it deems appropriate, the Sub-Advisor may endeavor to hedge market risk by investing in inverse (short) exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), market volatility-linked ETFs, and invest in cash and cash equivalents. These ETFs may be leveraged ETFs, which are designed to produce daily returns (before fees and expenses) that are a multiple of a reference index or asset.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Read More

GNXAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -44.3% 9.5% 90.38%
1 Yr 14.0% -51.1% 24.7% 89.68%
3 Yr -1.9%* -6.4% 28.0% 82.43%
5 Yr 0.2%* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -50.5% 18.8% 58.11%
2021 0.6% -27.4% 103.5% 12.59%
2020 11.8% 3.5% 66.4% 24.29%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 53.17%
2018 -4.8% -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -44.3% 9.5% 90.38%
1 Yr 14.0% -51.1% 24.7% 91.61%
3 Yr -1.9%* -6.4% 28.0% 93.24%
5 Yr 0.8%* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNXAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.0% -50.6% 18.8% 58.11%
2021 0.6% -27.4% 103.5% 12.59%
2020 11.8% 3.5% 66.4% 24.29%
2019 6.3% -64.5% 5.6% 62.70%
2018 -4.1% -9.3% 53.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GNXAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GNXAX Category Low Category High GNXAX % Rank
Net Assets 34.8 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 81.88%
Number of Holdings 41 31 9561 95.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.7 M 452 K 5.44 B 65.63%
Weighting of Top 10 37.34% 4.2% 63.4% 23.13%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GNXAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.42% 40.59% 104.41% 42.50%
Cash 		2.58% -4.41% 47.07% 47.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 61.88%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 71.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 57.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 57.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNXAX % Rank
Industrials 		47.37% 0.00% 53.77% 2.50%
Healthcare 		29.54% 0.00% 28.38% 1.88%
Technology 		20.95% 0.00% 93.40% 32.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.14% 0.00% 71.20% 96.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 81.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 86.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 75.07% 86.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 74.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 93.75%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 52.28% 96.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 72.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNXAX % Rank
Non US 		51.54% 12.39% 83.06% 20.00%
US 		45.88% 6.76% 79.19% 78.13%

GNXAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GNXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.02% 0.43% 2.93% 21.25%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.30% 1.25% 96.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GNXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 24.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GNXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GNXAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 145.00% 100.00%

GNXAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GNXAX Category Low Category High GNXAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 61.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GNXAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GNXAX Category Low Category High GNXAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.85% -1.92% 6.98% 87.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GNXAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GNXAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Gahsman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Brian currently serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the Contego Capital Group. Brian also serves as the Portfolio Manager of the AlphaCentric Robotics and Automation Fund (GNXIX). Previously, Brian, along with Robert Branton, formed Gahsman Branton, LLC to focus exclusively on making investments in businesses benefiting from the robotics and automation theme. In March of 2017, Brian and Robert Branton joined Pacific View Asset Management, where Brian was responsible for managing the PVAM Global Innovations Strategy and AlphaCentric Global Innovations Fund. In April of 2013, Brian joined investor Steve Leuthold as portfolio manager co-managing the Leuthold Strategies Fund along with a number of private accounts. In this capacity, Brian mainly focused on investments in global water, robotics & automation and biotech. In 2015, Steve Leuthold formally retired and the Leuthold Strategies Fund was closed. In April of 2008, Brian joined the Leuthold Group (Leuthold Weeden Capital Management) as an Operations Research Analyst/Institutional Trader. Prior thereto, Brian served as a Global Network Management Consultant, within the International Asset Services Group, at Wells Fargo. His responsibilities included oversight and account maintenance of Foreign Securities and American Depository Receipts. Brian graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the quantitative securities analysis program of Haworth College of Business, at Western Michigan University, in July of 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

