The Fund’s investment strategy is designed to provide capital loss protection during down markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio management team allocates across three asset classes: equities, fixed income and commodities, such that no one asset class drives the Fund’s performance. The Fund’s exposure to these three asset classes will be achieved primarily through investments in derivative instruments (generally having aggregate notional exposure exceeding 65% of the Fund’s net assets), including but not limited to futures, options, currency forward contracts and swap agreements. The Fund seeks to implement its strategy through the combination of two separate components: an adaptive positioning component and a diversified defense component. The adaptive positioning component seeks to capture market trends by taking both long and short positions across global equity, government bond and commodity markets. This component is based on the premise that over the long term, asset classes typically generate an excess return over cash. The diversified defense component adds a permanent allocation to defensive assets and strategies in the portfolio. This component is designed in a manner that seeks to reliably reduce correlation to equities during market turbulence. The final portfolio is then put together with the goal of achieving long-term correlation to equities of near-zero over the long-term. From a risk-contribution perspective, under normal market conditions, the adaptive positioning component would generally be expected to contribute approximately 80% while the diversified defense component would generally be expected to contribute approximately 20% of the portfolio’s aggregate risk. The portfolio managers implement their investment decisions primarily through the use of derivatives and other investments that create leverage. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in common stock. The Fund uses derivatives and other leveraged instruments to create and adjust exposures to the three asset classes. The portfolio managers make these adjustments to balance risk exposure (as part of the strategic process) and to add long or short exposure to the asset classes (as part of the tactical process) when they believe it will benefit the Fund. Using derivatives often allows the portfolio managers to implement their views more efficiently and to gain more exposure to the asset classes than investing in more traditional assets such as stocks and bonds would allow. The Fund holds long and short positions in derivatives. The Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by the use of derivatives are expected to be significant and greater than most mutual funds. The Fund’s net asset value over a short to intermediate term is expected to be volatile because of the significant use of derivatives and other instruments that provide leverage including futures contracts, options, swaps and commodity-linked notes. Volatility measures the range of returns of a security, fund, index or other investment, as indicated by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk and is often reflected by frequent and sometimes significant movements up and down in value. The Fund’s investment strategy seeks to achieve a positive absolute return over a complete economic and market cycle, notwithstanding the expected short and intermediate term volatility in the net asset value of the Fund. The Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use derivatives or other instruments that have a leveraging effect. Leveraging tends to magnify, sometimes significantly depending on the amount of leverage used, the effect of any increase or decrease in the Fund’s exposure to an asset class and may cause the Fund’s net asset value to be more volatile than a fund that does not use leverage. For example, if the Fund gains exposure to a specific asset class through an instrument that provides leveraged exposure to the class, and that leveraged instrument increases in value, the gain to the Fund will be magnified; however, if the leveraged instrument decreases in value, the loss to the Fund will be magnified. The Adviser’s investment process has three steps. The first step involves investment selection within the three asset classes (equities, fixed income and commodities). The portfolio managers select investments to represent each of the three asset classes from a universe of over fifty investments. The selection process (1) evaluates a particular investment’s theoretical case for long-term excess returns relative to cash; (2) screens the identified investments against minimum liquidity criteria; and (3) reviews the expected correlation among the investments, meaning the likelihood that the value of the investments will move in the same direction at the same time, and the expected risk of each investment to determine whether the selected investments are likely to improve the expected risk adjusted return of the Fund. The second step in the investment process involves portfolio construction. The portfolio managers use their own estimates for risk and correlation to weight each asset class and the investments within each asset class selected in the first step to construct a portfolio that they believe is risk-balanced. Periodically, the management team re-estimates the risk contributed by each asset class and investment and rebalances the portfolio; the portfolio also may be rebalanced when the Fund makes new investments. Taken together, the first two steps in the process result in the strategic allocation. In the third step of the investment process, using a systematic approach based on fundamental principles, the portfolio management team analyzes the asset classes and investments, considering the following factors: valuation, economic environment and historic price movements. Regarding valuation, the portfolio managers evaluate whether an asset class and investments in that asset class are attractively priced relative to fundamentals. Next, the portfolio managers assess the economic environment and consider the effect that monetary policy and other determinants of economic growth, inflation and market volatility will have on an asset class and related investments. Lastly, the portfolio managers assess the impact of historic price movements for the asset classes and investments on likely future returns. Utilizing the results from the analysis described above, the portfolio managers determine tactical short-term over-weight (buying additional assets relative to the strategic allocation) and under-weight (selling assets relative to the strategic allocation) positions for the asset classes and investments. When the tactical position is negative for an investment and its size is larger than the strategic position for that investment, the result is a short derivative position. The size and number of short derivative positions held by the Fund will vary with the market environment. In some cases there will be no short derivative positions in the Fund. In other cases the net short derivative exposure of the Fund (the amount by which short positions exceed long positions) could be 50% of net asset value or higher. The Fund’s long positions in derivative instruments generally will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying investment. The Fund’s short positions in derivative instruments generally will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying investment. The Fund’s equity exposure will be achieved through investments in derivatives that track equity indices comprised of shares of companies in developed and/or emerging market countries, including equity indices that emphasize exposure to companies associated with certain characteristics, known as style factors, including high dividend, quality, value, growth, low volatility, size (large, mid or small cap) and momentum. In addition, the Fund may invest directly in shares of such companies and in ETFs that provide equity exposure, including ETFs that track factor-based indices that emphasize the style factors noted above. The Fund may also buy and write (sell) put and call options on equities, equity indices and ETFs, including in combination, to adjust the Fund’s equity exposure or to generate income. Additionally, the Fund can use currency forward contracts to hedge against the risk that the value of the foreign currencies in which its equity investments are denominated will depreciate against the U.S. dollar. The Fund’s fixed income exposure will be achieved through derivatives that offer exposure to the debt or credit of issuers in developed and/or emerging markets that are rated investment grade or are unrated but deemed to be investment grade quality by the Adviser, including U.S. and foreign government debt securities having intermediate (5 – 10 years) and long (10 plus years) term maturity. The Fund’s commodity exposure will be achieved through investments in commodity-related ETFs, commodity futures and swaps, ETNs and commodity-linked notes, some or all of which will be owned through Invesco Cayman Commodity Fund V Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (Subsidiary). The commodity investments will be focused in four sectors of the commodities market: energy, precious metals, industrial metals and agriculture/livestock. The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary to gain exposure to commodities markets. The Subsidiary, in turn, will invest in commodity futures and swaps, commodity-linked notes, commodity-related ETFs and ETNs. The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser, has the same investment objective as the Fund and generally employs the same investment strategy. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives and other securities that may provide leveraged and non-leveraged exposure to commodities. The Subsidiary holds cash and can invest in cash equivalent instruments, including affiliated money market funds, some or all of which may serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. Because the Subsidiary is wholly-owned by the Fund, the Fund will be subject to the risks associated with any investment by the Subsidiary. The Fund generally will maintain a substantial portion of its net assets (including assets held by the Subsidiary) in cash and cash equivalent instruments, including affiliated money market funds, as margin or collateral for the Fund’s obligations under derivative transactions. The larger the value of the Fund’s derivative positions, as opposed to positions held in non-derivative instruments, the more the Fund will be required to maintain cash and cash equivalents as margin or collateral for such derivatives.