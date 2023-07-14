Home
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
GMPPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$35.15 -0.22 -0.62%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (GSMCX) Primary S (GSMSX) A (GCMAX) C (GCMCX) Inv (GCMTX) Retirement (GCMRX) Retirement (GCMUX) Other (GMPPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund

GMPPX | Fund

$35.15

$1.2 B

0.85%

$0.30

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sung Cho

Fund Description

GMPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -23.7% 31.6% 76.77%
1 Yr 1.2% -41.1% 28.9% 84.85%
3 Yr 5.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 53.93%
5 Yr -0.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 60.00%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 50.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -52.6% 20.1% 62.56%
2021 5.4% -25.0% 15.1% 47.00%
2020 2.6% -2.9% 196.6% 59.62%
2019 6.3% -2.6% 8.3% 18.80%
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -27.0% 31.6% 67.93%
1 Yr 1.2% -41.1% 48.6% 75.57%
3 Yr 5.5%* -20.7% 20.7% 53.48%
5 Yr 2.6%* -15.0% 80.8% 34.12%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 48.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.0% -52.6% 20.1% 62.56%
2021 5.4% -25.0% 15.1% 47.00%
2020 2.6% -2.9% 196.6% 59.62%
2019 6.3% -2.6% 8.3% 18.80%
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMPPX Category Low Category High GMPPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 481 K 145 B 31.23%
Number of Holdings 104 1 2445 43.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 221 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 25.88%
Weighting of Top 10 17.54% 2.9% 100.0% 59.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Marvell Technology Group Ltd 2.03%
  2. Hess Corp 2.03%
  3. United Airlines Holdings Inc 1.98%
  4. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 1.90%
  5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 1.83%
  6. AmerisourceBergen Corp 1.79%
  7. Corteva Inc 1.79%
  8. Stanley Black & Decker Inc 1.77%
  9. Ashland Global Holdings Inc 1.77%
  10. Motorola Solutions Inc 1.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMPPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.10% 0.00% 100.57% 59.05%
Cash 		1.90% -2.51% 100.00% 40.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 89.95%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 88.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 90.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 89.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMPPX % Rank
Industrials 		15.48% 0.00% 45.89% 57.93%
Financial Services 		15.45% 0.00% 46.10% 27.20%
Technology 		11.21% 0.00% 40.65% 88.16%
Real Estate 		11.20% 0.00% 25.82% 9.07%
Utilities 		9.43% 0.00% 18.97% 7.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.41% 2.49% 46.48% 75.31%
Healthcare 		7.63% 0.00% 47.15% 85.64%
Energy 		6.73% 0.00% 58.13% 31.74%
Basic Materials 		5.29% 0.00% 26.18% 55.92%
Consumer Defense 		4.98% 0.00% 32.18% 29.22%
Communication Services 		3.20% 0.00% 30.98% 37.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMPPX % Rank
US 		97.23% 0.00% 100.04% 40.95%
Non US 		0.87% 0.00% 27.19% 66.83%

GMPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.03% 33.98% 66.15%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

GMPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 321.00% 78.51%

GMPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMPPX Category Low Category High GMPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.85% 0.00% 3.08% 16.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMPPX Category Low Category High GMPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.39% -2.06% 3.38% 47.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sung Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Sung Cho joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2004. Sung is a portfolio manager on the US Value Equity Team, where he has broad research responsibilities across the value strategies. Previously, he supported the CEO, COO and CAO of the GSAM Fundamental Equity business on strategic projects. From 2004-2006, Sung worked in the IMD Finance and Strategy team supporting divisional management in a similar capacity. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Sung was a management consultant focused on Strategy and Operations at Deloitte Consulting. Sung earned his B.A. at Dartmouth College in Applied Mathematics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

