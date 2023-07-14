Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of large capitalization companies. The Fund considers “large capitalization companies” to be companies, at the time of purchase, whose market capitalizations are within the range of the market capitalizations in the Russell 1000 ® Index.

The Fund also may invest in derivatives such as futures, forwards and other similar instruments in order to “equitize” cash balances by gaining exposure to relevant equity markets. To the extent that derivatives have economic characteristics similar to the securities of large capitalization companies, they will be counted as such for purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The sub-advisor uses a rules-based methodology that emphasizes quantitatively-based stock selection, portfolio construction and efficient implementation. The Fund seeks to capture common sources of active equity returns, including the following factors: value (i.e., how attractively a stock is priced relative to its “fundamentals,” such as book value and free cash flow), momentum (i.e., whether a company’s share price is trending up or down) and quality (i.e., profitability). The sub-advisor seeks to capitalize on the low correlations in returns

across these factors by diversifying exposure to securities selected based on such factors. The sub-advisor may, in its discretion, make changes to its quantitative techniques, or use other quantitative techniques that are based on the sub-advisor’s proprietary research.

The sub-advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio by investing in the securities comprising the Russell 1000 ® Index and adjusting the relative weight of each security based on the security’s attractiveness when evaluated based on the factors as described above, subject to the Fund being constrained to long-only positions. Based on the sub-advisor’s judgment, the Fund expects that its portfolio will be overweight with respect to certain securities (i.e., the Fund will hold a greater percentage of those securities than the index) and underweight with respect to others (i.e., the Fund will hold a lesser percentage of those securities than the index), and that such weightings may change over time. The percentage of the Fund’s portfolio exposed to any single security will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Fund change. The degree to which components of the Fund represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.