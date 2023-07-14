To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its net assets in short-term, high quality municipal obligations that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal income tax, income from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk, based on an assessment by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) of the guarantor's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial obligations, among other factors. As part of this assessment, to the extent relevant information is available, BNYM Investment Adviser also evaluates, with respect to guarantors, whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the entity's financial condition (including cash flows, revenues, and short-term debt coverage) and competitive positioning or reputation within the relevant sector. The relevance and significance of these ESG factors to an entity's financial condition, competitive positioning or reputation vary and are dependent on the specific sector in which a guarantor operates. With respect to guarantors of securities,

relevant ESG considerations may include carbon financing and exposure, privacy and data security, responsible investments, corporate governance, business ethics, and financial system stability.

In evaluating ESG factors, BNYM Investment Adviser considers ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates or third parties, including ESG assessments and commentary provided by credit rating agencies, and other material ESG information as available. Identified ESG factors are incorporated within BNYM Investment Adviser's credit risk analysis to determine whether such ESG factors have a positive, negative or neutral impact on BNYM Investment Adviser's assessment of creditworthiness. Based on this determination, the fund may adjust the applicable credit or maturity limits for the relevant guarantor. BNYM Investment Adviser, however, may determine, across all investments within the fund, that other attributes of creditworthiness, such as sources of liquidity and market positioning, outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment decision, and may not consider available ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, the fund may invest in securities of securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors.