Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$774 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

GMHXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dreyfus National Municipal Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Nov 23, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests substantially all of its net assets in short-term, high quality municipal obligations that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Although the fund seeks to provide income exempt from federal income tax, income from some of the fund's holdings may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The fund is a money market fund subject to the maturity, quality, liquidity and diversification requirements of Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and seeks to maintain a stable share price of $1.00.

The fund seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk, based on an assessment by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) of the guarantor's credit quality and capacity to meet its financial obligations, among other factors. As part of this assessment, to the extent relevant information is available, BNYM Investment Adviser also evaluates, with respect to guarantors, whether environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors could have a positive, negative or neutral impact on the entity's financial condition (including cash flows, revenues, and short-term debt coverage) and competitive positioning or reputation within the relevant sector. The relevance and significance of these ESG factors to an entity's financial condition, competitive positioning or reputation vary and are dependent on the specific sector in which a guarantor operates. With respect to guarantors of securities,

relevant ESG considerations may include carbon financing and exposure, privacy and data security, responsible investments, corporate governance, business ethics, and financial system stability.

In evaluating ESG factors, BNYM Investment Adviser considers ESG research developed by one or more of its affiliates or third parties, including ESG assessments and commentary provided by credit rating agencies, and other material ESG information as available. Identified ESG factors are incorporated within BNYM Investment Adviser's credit risk analysis to determine whether such ESG factors have a positive, negative or neutral impact on BNYM Investment Adviser's assessment of creditworthiness. Based on this determination, the fund may adjust the applicable credit or maturity limits for the relevant guarantor. BNYM Investment Adviser, however, may determine, across all investments within the fund, that other attributes of creditworthiness, such as sources of liquidity and market positioning, outweigh ESG considerations when making an investment decision, and may not consider available ESG data in connection with every investment decision it makes on behalf of the fund. As a result, the fund may invest in securities of securities guaranteed by guarantors that may be negatively impacted by ESG factors.

GMHXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 24.77%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 24.77%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 22.94%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 24.75%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 24.77%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 24.77%
3 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMHXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 24.77%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 24.75%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMHXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMHXX Category Low Category High GMHXX % Rank
Net Assets 774 M 23.3 M 17.3 B 49.12%
Number of Holdings 144 1 921 42.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 215 M 11.5 M 17.4 B 48.25%
Weighting of Top 10 27.45% 9.8% 100.0% 64.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MOBILE CNTY ALA INDL DEV AUTH REV 0.52% 4.80%
  2. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.48% 4.07%
  3. NEW YORK ST HSG FIN AGY REV 0.09% 3.93%
  4. MIZUHO FLOATER / RESIDUAL TR VAR STS 0.25% 3.39%
  5. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.48% 3.04%
  6. TENDER OPT BD TR RCPTS / CTFS VAR STS 0.49% 2.95%
  7. UTAH WTR FIN AGY REV 0.09% 2.72%
  8. NEW YORK N Y 0.07% 2.59%
  9. SCHENECTADY N Y CITY SCH DIST 1% 2.57%
  10. MISSISSIPPI BUSINESS FIN CORP MISS GULF OPPORTUNITY ZONE 0.03% 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMHXX % Rank
Bonds 		83.56% 0.00% 99.73% 44.74%
Cash 		16.44% 0.27% 100.00% 57.89%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMHXX % Rank
Municipal 		83.56% 0.00% 99.73% 44.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.44% 0.27% 100.00% 57.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 13.45% 30.70%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMHXX % Rank
US 		83.56% 0.00% 99.73% 44.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.68%

GMHXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.12% 1.39% 80.00%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.08% 0.49% 71.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

GMHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMHXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 1.07% N/A

GMHXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMHXX Category Low Category High GMHXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.27% 0.00% 0.72% 69.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMHXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMHXX Category Low Category High GMHXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% 0.00% 0.12% 37.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMHXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GMHXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2009

13.17

13.2%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.83 27.88 15.06 15.26

