Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.21 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 102.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMBPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Short-Term Conservative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dave Fishman

Fund Description

GMBPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -1.1% 3.6% 83.84%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.2% 7.0% 57.21%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.0% 10.0% 29.72%
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 2.3% 20.62%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.5% -6.3% 2.3% 19.91%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 30.23%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 60.39%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 52.82%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -3.2% 2.9% 70.74%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.2% 3.0% 42.79%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.0% 10.0% 27.32%
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.9% 2.6% 22.95%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.5% -6.3% 2.3% 19.00%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 30.23%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 60.39%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 54.36%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMBPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMBPX Category Low Category High GMBPX % Rank
Net Assets 3.21 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 31.44%
Number of Holdings 209 1 3396 67.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 B -200 M 16.1 B 17.54%
Weighting of Top 10 25.48% 2.6% 103.2% 37.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 9.24%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.64093% 5.37%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.59093% 3.60%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.46%
  5. Citigroup Inc. 2.75% 1.28%
  6. Bank of America Corporation 1.20355% 1.20%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 1.17%
  8. Standard Chartered PLC 1.5401% 1.15%
  9. Athene Global Funding 2015-1 0.96129% 1.13%
  10. Morgan Stanley 0.74934% 1.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMBPX % Rank
Bonds 		46.11% 0.00% 123.41% 89.04%
Cash 		45.92% -24.02% 100.00% 10.96%
Convertible Bonds 		7.97% 0.00% 15.25% 13.60%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 9.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.95%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 12.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMBPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		46.49% 0.00% 100.00% 10.96%
Corporate 		41.27% 0.00% 99.91% 45.61%
Government 		11.28% 0.00% 100.00% 27.19%
Municipal 		0.96% 0.00% 70.39% 17.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 21.93%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.58%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMBPX % Rank
US 		35.33% 0.00% 100.00% 89.04%
Non US 		10.78% 0.00% 49.76% 55.70%

GMBPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.08% 18.10% 77.52%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 36.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 102.00% 0.00% 369.54% 76.44%

GMBPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMBPX Category Low Category High GMBPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.31% 0.00% 5.90% 36.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMBPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMBPX Category Low Category High GMBPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.23% -1.30% 14.86% 69.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMBPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMBPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dave Fishman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Managing director of Goldman Sachs since 2001, and co-head of the Goldman Sachs global liquidity management team since 2008 as a result of a merger between the Goldman Sachs money market team with the Goldman Sachs short duration team. Mr. Fishman was head of the Goldman Sachs money market team since 2002. Mr. Fishman joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1997 after working at Bankers Trust as a Portfolio Manager. He has over 22 years of investment experience. Mr. Fishman has a BS from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.

John Olivo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2016

6.3

6.3%

Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

