Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$293 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GMAVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|23.50%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|14.18%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|YTD
|12.8%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|22.41%
|1 Yr
|15.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|12.29%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|293 M
|717 K
|102 B
|57.93%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|10
|6734
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|340 K
|19.3 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.8%
|71.7%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|N/A
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|41.06%
|79.35%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|32.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|44.95%
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|92.33%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Divecha is the head of GMO’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a member of the GMO Board of Directors. Prior to joining GMO in 1993, he spent 12 years at BARRA directing software development, marketing, client service and emerging markets research and development. Mr. Divecha holds a Bachelor of Technology in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Chiang is a portfolio manager for GMO’s Emerging Markets Equity team and oversees quantitative research. Prior to joining GMO in 2015, he worked at Mellon Capital Management as a Managing Director of Active Equity Strategies. Previously, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco as a research associate. Mr. Chiang earned his B.A. in Economics and his MBA from the University of California Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Equity Team, GMO Singapore. Mr. Bhartia has been responsible for providing portfolio management and research services to this and GMO’s other emerging markets equity portfolios since 1995a nd has overseen the portfolio management of GMO’s emerging domestic opportunity equity portfolios since 2011.
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
