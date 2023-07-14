Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

GMO Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

mutual fund
GMAQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.54 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (GMAQX) Primary Other (GMAUX) Other (GMAVX)
GMAQX (Mutual Fund)

GMO Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.54 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (GMAQX) Primary Other (GMAUX) Other (GMAVX)
GMAQX (Mutual Fund)

GMO Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.54 +0.03 +0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (GMAQX) Primary Other (GMAUX) Other (GMAVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

GMAQX | Fund

$14.54

$293 M

1.33%

$0.19

0.87%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$293 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.87%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

GMAQX | Fund

$14.54

$293 M

1.33%

$0.19

0.87%

GMAQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO Emerging Markets ex-China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Oct 18, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Amit Bhartia

Fund Description

GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in companies tied economically to markets that are not treated as developed markets in the MSCI World Index, with the exception of China (“emerging markets”) (see “Name Policies”). In addition to investing primarily in companies tied economically to emerging markets, the Fund may invest in companies that GMO believes are likely to benefit from growth in emerging markets. GMO expects that the Fund will have a value bias relative to its benchmark.
GMO uses proprietary quantitative techniques and fundamental analytical techniques to evaluate and select countries, sectors, and equity investments based on factors including, but not limited to, valuation, quality, patterns of price movement and volatility, and macroeconomic factors. GMO may also consider ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, GMO considers a number of factors, including the trade-off among forecasted returns, risk relative to the benchmark, transaction costs, and liquidity. GMO also adjusts the Fund’s portfolio for factors such as position size, market capitalization, and exposure to particular sectors, industries, countries, regions, or currencies. At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include options, futures, forward currency contracts, swap contracts, and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund’s foreign currency exposure may differ from the currency exposure represented by its equity investments. The Fund may overweight and underweight its positions in particular currencies relative to its benchmark, and GMO typically seeks to limit the carbon footprint of the Fund’s portfolio to no more than that of the Fund’s benchmark. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund also may invest In U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
Read More

GMAQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -11.0% 30.2% 21.20%
1 Yr 15.9% -12.7% 29.2% 13.92%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.6% -50.1% 7.2% 94.29%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -30.3% 30.2% 20.23%
1 Yr 15.9% -48.9% 29.2% 12.04%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMAQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.6% -50.1% 7.2% 94.29%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMAQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMAQX Category Low Category High GMAQX % Rank
Net Assets 293 M 717 K 102 B 58.06%
Number of Holdings N/A 10 6734 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 340 K 19.3 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 71.7% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMAQX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.90% 110.97% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% N/A
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -23.67% 20.19% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% N/A

GMAQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.87% 0.03% 41.06% 82.85%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 2.00% 15.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GMAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMAQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 44.80%

GMAQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMAQX Category Low Category High GMAQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.33% 0.00% 12.61% 93.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMAQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMAQX Category Low Category High GMAQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% -1.98% 17.62% 10.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMAQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMAQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amit Bhartia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Portfolio Manager, Emerging Markets Equity Team, GMO Singapore. Mr. Bhartia has been responsible for providing portfolio management and research services to this and GMO’s other emerging markets equity portfolios since 1995a nd has overseen the portfolio management of GMO’s emerging domestic opportunity equity portfolios since 2011.

Arjun Divecha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Divecha is the head of GMO’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a member of the GMO Board of Directors. Prior to joining GMO in 1993, he spent 12 years at BARRA directing software development, marketing, client service and emerging markets research and development. Mr. Divecha holds a Bachelor of Technology in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University.

Warren Chiang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Chiang is a portfolio manager for GMO’s Emerging Markets Equity team and oversees quantitative research. Prior to joining GMO in 2015, he worked at Mellon Capital Management as a Managing Director of Active Equity Strategies. Previously, he worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco as a research associate. Mr. Chiang earned his B.A. in Economics and his MBA from the University of California Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×