GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in companies exposed to economic cycles that GMO believes are of higher quality than their industry peers. GMO believes that higher quality cyclical companies are more likely to withstand declining economic conditions and to thrive when economic conditions improve. The Fund is expected to invest in U.S. and non-U.S. equities, including emerging market equities.

In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a combination of investment methods and typically considers both systematic factors, based on profitability, profit stability, leverage, and other publicly available financial information, and judgmental factors, based on GMO’s assessment of future profitability, capital allocation, growth opportunities, and sustainability against competitive forces. GMO also may rely on valuation methodologies, such as discounted cash flow analysis and multiples of price to earnings, revenues, book values or other fundamental metrics. The Fund may also utilize an event-driven strategy, such as merger arbitrage. The Fund is permitted to invest directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in equities of companies tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging countries.

At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark.

As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange- traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include futures, options, forward currency contracts, and swap contracts. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.