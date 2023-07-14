Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO Quality Cyclicals Fund

GMAEX | Fund

$22.43

$118 M

1.47%

$0.33

0.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$118 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$750,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMAEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO Quality Cyclicals Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anthony Hene

Fund Description

GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in companies exposed to economic cycles that GMO believes are of higher quality than their industry peers. GMO believes that higher quality cyclical companies are more likely to withstand declining economic conditions and to thrive when economic conditions improve. The Fund is expected to invest in U.S. and non-U.S. equities, including emerging market equities.
In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a combination of investment methods and typically considers both systematic factors, based on profitability, profit stability, leverage, and other publicly available financial information, and judgmental factors, based on GMO’s assessment of future profitability, capital allocation, growth opportunities, and sustainability against competitive forces. GMO also may rely on valuation methodologies, such as discounted cash flow analysis and multiples of price to earnings, revenues, book values or other fundamental metrics. The Fund may also utilize an event-driven strategy, such as merger arbitrage. The Fund is permitted to invest directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in equities of companies tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging countries.
At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark.
As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange- traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include futures, options, forward currency contracts, and swap contracts. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
GMAEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -35.6% 29.2% 7.27%
1 Yr 9.5% 17.3% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr -0.3%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 -3.6% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -35.6% 29.2% 7.27%
1 Yr 9.5% 11.4% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr -0.3%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 -3.6% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMAEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMAEX Category Low Category High GMAEX % Rank
Net Assets 118 M 199 K 133 B 66.78%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 48.8 M -18 M 37.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 34.45% 9.1% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  2. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  3. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  4. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  5. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  6. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  7. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  8. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  9. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%
  10. Grupo Mexico SAB de CV 4.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMAEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.52% 61.84% 125.47% N/A
Bonds 		0.30% -1.50% 161.67% N/A
Cash 		0.13% -174.70% 23.12% N/A
Other 		0.05% -13.98% 19.14% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMAEX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		32.37% 0.00% 40.94% N/A
Financial Services 		20.35% 0.00% 38.42% N/A
Energy 		11.58% 0.00% 21.15% N/A
Industrials 		10.99% 0.00% 44.06% N/A
Basic Materials 		9.24% 0.00% 38.60% N/A
Consumer Defense 		8.48% 0.00% 73.28% N/A
Technology 		5.60% 0.00% 49.87% N/A
Communication Services 		1.41% 0.00% 57.66% N/A
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 35.42% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMAEX % Rank
Non US 		49.79% 0.58% 99.46% N/A
US 		49.73% 0.13% 103.82% N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMAEX % Rank
Government 		69.61% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		30.36% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Corporate 		0.03% 0.00% 99.70% N/A
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% N/A
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMAEX % Rank
US 		0.30% -0.01% 130.80% N/A
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% N/A

GMAEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.01% 44.27% N/A
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.82% 16.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% N/A

GMAEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMAEX Category Low Category High GMAEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 3.26% 83.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMAEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMAEX Category Low Category High GMAEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.20% -4.27% 12.65% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMAEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

GMAEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anthony Hene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Mr. Hene is co-portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. He is a member of the Focused Equity team and a partner of the firm. Previously at GMO, he was engaged in portfolio management within the Global Equity team. Mr. Hene joined GMO full-time in 1995. He has an MSc in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.

Ty Cobb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Mr. Cobb is engaged in portfolio management and research within GMO's Focused Equity team and is a partner of the firm. Previously at GMO, he led the fundamental research group for the Global Equity team. Prior to joining GMO in 1997, he worked at Brown Brothers Harriman. Mr. Cobb received a B.A. in Economics/Russian Language from Bucknell University and an M.S. in Finance from Suffolk University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Thomas Hancock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Dr. Hancock is the head of GMO's Focused Equity team and the portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. Previously, at GMO, he was co-head of the Global Equity team. He is a partner of the firm. Prior to joining GMO in 1995, he was a research analyst at Siemens and a software engineer at IBM. Dr. Hancock holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University and B.S. and M.S. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

