Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies that James Investment Research, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued, and in fixed income securities. The Fund will normally hold both equity securities and fixed income securities, with at least 25% of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities.

Equity securities that the Fund will principally invest in are common stocks, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Some or all of the equity portion of the Fund may be invested across all market capitalizations. Fixed income securities that the Fund will principally invest in are U.S. government securities, corporate bonds, municipal bonds and/or sovereign bonds of any maturity, as well as ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. Any non-U.S. government securities in the Fund’s portfolio will consist primarily of issues rated “Baa2” or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or “BBB” or better by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) and unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality, as well as high quality money market instruments. The Fund does not generally buy non-investment grade bonds. The Fund will attempt to provide total return in excess of the rate of inflation over the long term (3 to 5 years). The Adviser uses a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The Adviser may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a stock that would make it expensive relative to the other stocks held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. The number of securities held by the Fund may fluctuate in an effort to seek to help increase performance and allow the sector weights to vary according to the number of highly ranked securities in that sector.