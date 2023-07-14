Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
6.1%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$514 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies that James Investment Research, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued, and in fixed income securities. The Fund will normally hold both equity securities and fixed income securities, with at least 25% of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities.
Equity securities that the Fund will principally invest in are common stocks, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Some or all of the equity portion of the Fund may be invested across all market capitalizations. Fixed income securities that the Fund will principally invest in are U.S. government securities, corporate bonds, municipal bonds and/or sovereign bonds of any maturity, as well as ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. Any non-U.S. government securities in the Fund’s portfolio will consist primarily of issues rated “Baa2” or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or “BBB” or better by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) and unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality, as well as high quality money market instruments. The Fund does not generally buy non-investment grade bonds. The Fund will attempt to provide total return in excess of the rate of inflation over the long term (3 to 5 years). The Adviser uses a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The Adviser may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a stock that would make it expensive relative to the other stocks held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. The number of securities held by the Fund may fluctuate in an effort to seek to help increase performance and allow the sector weights to vary according to the number of highly ranked securities in that sector.
|YTD
|6.1%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|21.67%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|58.01%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|28.30%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|88.27%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|79.30%
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.3%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|61.78%
|2021
|2.7%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|19.44%
|2020
|0.1%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|84.65%
|2019
|2.4%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|53.03%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|99.22%
|YTD
|6.1%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|21.67%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|56.66%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|27.95%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|64.62%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|47.52%
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.3%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|61.78%
|2021
|2.7%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|19.67%
|2020
|0.1%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|84.65%
|2019
|2.4%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|56.06%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|90.34%
|Net Assets
|514 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|50.23%
|Number of Holdings
|120
|3
|25236
|36.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|201 M
|125 K
|11 B
|58.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.28%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|70.03%
|Stocks
|47.89%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|8.41%
|Bonds
|42.35%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|94.32%
|Cash
|6.96%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|27.33%
|Other
|1.53%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|17.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.23%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|33.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.05%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|64.01%
|Technology
|21.87%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|13.30%
|Healthcare
|15.02%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|14.68%
|Financial Services
|12.83%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|83.94%
|Industrials
|12.19%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|16.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.73%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|50.00%
|Communication Services
|7.72%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|27.29%
|Consumer Defense
|6.86%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|58.03%
|Energy
|6.82%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|25.92%
|Real Estate
|3.13%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|80.50%
|Utilities
|2.47%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|80.96%
|Basic Materials
|1.35%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|98.85%
|US
|44.73%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|3.64%
|Non US
|3.16%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|88.84%
|Government
|51.95%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|7.52%
|Corporate
|22.29%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|77.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.76%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|24.15%
|Securitized
|6.02%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|85.88%
|Municipal
|5.98%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|9.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|92.48%
|US
|41.67%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|61.50%
|Non US
|0.68%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|97.95%
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|35.09%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|93.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|57.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|75.74%
|Dividend Yield
|1.42%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|66.22%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|82.42%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
R. Brian Culpepper joined James Investment Research in 1995, and is a Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Culpepper is a member of the Investment Committee and is involved in equity research. He is a graduate of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio where he earned a double Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems and Management in 1995 and an MBA in 2005. Mr. Culpepper also holds the Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC) designation.
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
When it comes to portfolio management, Brian emphasizes applying James’ established process of team active management. Each portfolio is tailored to your specific goals and objectives, which vary from client to client. The amount of risk taken depends solely on these constraints. He helps design those approximate risk levels and continually fine tunes them as your objectives change over time. Brian’s leadership and team contributions encompass private portfolio management, analysis, fixed income, James’ product/style management and JAF Board of Trustee affairs. His tactical approach is to invest not to sell a product, but rather to better the client. He is committed to your success and finds it rewarding when a client has a specific goal or funding need and James’ helps them achieve that goal. Brian enjoys it when clients withdraw money in order to spend it, because that’s usually why they started in the first place.
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Ann M. Shaw, CFP, joined James Investment Research in 1978 and is the Chief Operating Officer and a portfolio manager. She is a senior member of the Investment Committee and is involved in security analysis and client service. Ms. Shaw received her Bachelor’s Degree from Capital University.
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Barry R. James, CFA, CIC, is President and Chief Executive Officer of James Investment Research, a portfolio manager, and is a senior member of the Investment Committee. He is President of the James Advantage Funds. He received his undergraduate degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his Master’s Degree from Boston University. He joined JIR in its beginning years before a tour of duty as an officer with the United States Air Force. He returned to JIR in 1986. Mr. James currently oversees the management of James Investment Research and holds a CFA charter.
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Trent D. Dysert, CFA, joined James Investment Research in 2006 and is a portfolio manager and Investment Committee member. Mr. Dysert is involved in market and equity research. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Mr. Dysert holds a CFA charter. Prior to joining JIR, Mr. Dysert worked at Ameriprise Financial.
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
A member of your research and investment committee teams, Moustapha’s work helps James’ better analyze opportunity and risk levels of the general market and individual stocks. Moustapha’s overall focus is on examining the equity market. He is especially well versed in the energy sector which can present unique risks and rewards. His distinctive experience and depth of knowledge of the volatile energy market augment data when examining which factors potentially move oil prices and how industries in the sector are impacted. His favorite projects involve specialized or innovative research to find solutions in previously unexplored areas. Moustapha enjoys the assortment of new and different challenges and is always following a pursuit of knowledge. He finds helping clients through the process of exploring and testing new concepts rewarding. Moustapha joined the firm in 2017. Energy Risk Professional (ERP) - Certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) M.B.A. Finance, Wright State University M.S. Mineral and Energy Economics, Colorado School of Mines (CSM) M.S. Petroleum Economics and Management, IFP, France B.S. Mining Engineering, Colorado School of Mines (CSM)
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
