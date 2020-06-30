Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|GLRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|300.2%
|4.73%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.2%
|303.2%
|6.69%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|58.3%
|40.23%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-6.8%
|33.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|14.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GLRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-7.4%
|12.4%
|93.86%
|2021
|N/A
|-9.2%
|0.8%
|47.35%
|2020
|2.7%
|-12.3%
|9.4%
|72.18%
|2019
|-1.1%
|-2.8%
|10.7%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.8%
|-11.1%
|4.8%
|N/A
|Period
|GLRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|300.2%
|4.73%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.2%
|303.2%
|6.69%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|62.3%
|44.53%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-4.2%
|37.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GLRCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-7.0%
|12.6%
|94.54%
|2021
|N/A
|-9.2%
|4.8%
|35.23%
|2020
|2.7%
|-3.1%
|15.2%
|80.65%
|2019
|-1.1%
|-2.8%
|17.7%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.1%
|5.4%
|N/A
|GLRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLRCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.88 M
|32.4 B
|92.72%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|5115
|90.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-3.43 B
|10 B
|81.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.1%
|866.9%
|10.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLRCX % Rank
|Bonds
|15.13%
|-2367.93%
|258.37%
|88.67%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-71.93%
|249.29%
|62.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.00%
|55.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-15.28%
|43.46%
|54.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.28%
|141.94%
|78.64%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-164.01%
|2217.71%
|9.39%
|GLRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|14.61%
|16.34%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.15%
|77.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GLRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|6.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|32.61%
|GLRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLRCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|532.00%
|9.35%
|GLRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLRCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.58%
|31.06%
|GLRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GLRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLRCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.23%
|6.94%
|99.35%
|GLRCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.141
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.074
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 04, 2016
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 02, 2016
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 05, 2016
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 02, 2016
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
