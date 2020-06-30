Home
Trending ETFs

American Beacon Funds - American Beacon GLG Total Return Fund - C Class

mutual fund
GLRCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.43 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(GLRCX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Funds - American Beacon GLG Total Return Fund - C Class

GLRCX | Fund

$10.43

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Beacon Funds - American Beacon GLG Total Return Fund - C Class

GLRCX | Fund

$10.43

-

0.00%

-

GLRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Funds - American Beacon GLG Total Return Fund - C Class
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

GLRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 300.2% 4.73%
1 Yr N/A -24.2% 303.2% 6.69%
3 Yr N/A* -12.1% 58.3% 40.23%
5 Yr -0.4%* -6.8% 33.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 14.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -7.4% 12.4% 93.86%
2021 N/A -9.2% 0.8% 47.35%
2020 2.7% -12.3% 9.4% 72.18%
2019 -1.1% -2.8% 10.7% N/A
2018 -0.8% -11.1% 4.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 300.2% 4.73%
1 Yr N/A -24.2% 303.2% 6.69%
3 Yr N/A* -9.1% 62.3% 44.53%
5 Yr 0.1%* -4.2% 37.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -7.0% 12.6% 94.54%
2021 N/A -9.2% 4.8% 35.23%
2020 2.7% -3.1% 15.2% 80.65%
2019 -1.1% -2.8% 17.7% N/A
2018 -0.4% -10.1% 5.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GLRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLRCX Category Low Category High GLRCX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.88 M 32.4 B 92.72%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 5115 90.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -3.43 B 10 B 81.23%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.1% 866.9% 10.74%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLRCX % Rank
Bonds 		15.13% -2367.93% 258.37% 88.67%
Stocks 		0.00% -71.93% 249.29% 62.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 23.00% 55.02%
Other 		0.00% -15.28% 43.46% 54.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -1.28% 141.94% 78.64%
Cash 		0.00% -164.01% 2217.71% 9.39%

GLRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 14.61% 16.34%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.15% 77.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 82.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GLRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 6.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 32.61%

Trading Fees

GLRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 532.00% 9.35%

GLRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLRCX Category Low Category High GLRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.58% 31.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLRCX Category Low Category High GLRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 6.94% 99.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GLRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.68 5.63 1.67

