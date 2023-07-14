Home
Trending ETFs

James Balanced: Golden Rainbow Fund

mutual fund
GLRBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.89 -0.01 -0.05%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (GLRBX) Primary Inst (GLRIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$514 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GLRBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    James Balanced: Golden Rainbow Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    James Advantage
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    19556632
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ann Shaw

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies that James Investment Research, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes are undervalued, and in fixed income securities. The Fund will normally hold both equity securities and fixed income securities, with at least 25% of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of its assets in fixed income securities.

Equity securities that the Fund will principally invest in are common stocks, preferred stocks and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in equity securities. Some or all of the equity portion of the Fund may be invested across all market capitalizations. Fixed income securities that the Fund will principally invest in are U.S. government securities, corporate bonds, municipal bonds and/or sovereign bonds of any maturity, as well as ETFs that invest primarily in such securities. Any non-U.S. government securities in the Fund’s portfolio will consist primarily of issues rated “Baa2” or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or “BBB” or better by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) and unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of equivalent quality, as well as high quality money market instruments. The Fund does not generally buy non-investment grade bonds. The Fund will attempt to provide total return in excess of the rate of inflation over the long term (3 to 5 years). The Adviser uses a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The Adviser may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a stock that would make it expensive relative to the other stocks held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. The number of securities held by the Fund may fluctuate in an effort to seek to help increase performance and allow the sector weights to vary according to the number of highly ranked securities in that sector.

Read More

GLRBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -8.1% 18.8% 20.32%
1 Yr 1.2% -10.0% 54.2% 54.18%
3 Yr -0.8%* -6.7% 9.7% 27.58%
5 Yr -3.3%* -6.4% 6.1% 86.48%
10 Yr -1.4%* -4.4% 5.3% 78.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -35.0% 33.6% 57.44%
2021 2.7% -5.9% 7.0% 17.80%
2020 0.1% -3.6% 12.1% 84.90%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 52.53%
2018 -4.2% -4.8% -0.6% 98.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -11.0% 18.8% 20.32%
1 Yr 1.2% -10.0% 54.2% 52.82%
3 Yr -0.8%* -6.7% 9.7% 27.23%
5 Yr -1.4%* -6.4% 7.5% 62.82%
10 Yr 1.3%* -4.4% 6.0% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLRBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.0% -35.0% 33.6% 57.44%
2021 2.7% -5.9% 14.7% 18.03%
2020 0.1% -3.6% 12.1% 84.90%
2019 2.4% -2.5% 5.1% 55.56%
2018 -2.2% -4.8% -0.4% 90.86%

NAV & Total Return History

GLRBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLRBX Category Low Category High GLRBX % Rank
Net Assets 514 M 130 K 62.8 B 50.00%
Number of Holdings 120 3 25236 36.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 201 M 125 K 11 B 58.31%
Weighting of Top 10 36.28% 6.3% 100.0% 69.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.38% 6.46%
  2. First American Treasury Obligs X 5.85%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 5.50%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2% 5.33%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.63% 3.73%
  6. Microsoft Corp 2.88%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 2.63% 2.86%
  8. Apple Inc 2.77%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.63% 2.74%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLRBX % Rank
Stocks 		47.89% 3.48% 51.81% 8.18%
Bonds 		42.35% 11.31% 89.41% 94.09%
Cash 		6.96% -35.68% 69.40% 27.11%
Other 		1.53% -2.79% 21.77% 17.08%
Convertible Bonds 		1.23% 0.00% 71.77% 33.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.05% 0.00% 21.95% 63.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLRBX % Rank
Technology 		21.87% 0.22% 27.92% 13.07%
Healthcare 		15.02% 0.00% 24.25% 13.76%
Financial Services 		12.83% 0.00% 83.50% 83.03%
Industrials 		12.19% 0.14% 17.90% 16.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.73% 0.00% 14.20% 49.77%
Communication Services 		7.72% 0.00% 11.11% 27.06%
Consumer Defense 		6.86% 0.00% 51.19% 57.57%
Energy 		6.82% 0.00% 62.93% 25.69%
Real Estate 		3.13% 0.00% 43.16% 80.28%
Utilities 		2.47% 0.00% 48.33% 80.73%
Basic Materials 		1.35% 0.00% 32.82% 98.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLRBX % Rank
US 		44.73% 3.48% 51.08% 3.42%
Non US 		3.16% 0.00% 25.18% 88.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLRBX % Rank
Government 		51.95% 0.00% 94.29% 7.29%
Corporate 		22.29% 0.00% 96.66% 77.68%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.76% 0.15% 71.66% 23.92%
Securitized 		6.02% 0.00% 52.08% 85.65%
Municipal 		5.98% 0.00% 99.85% 8.88%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 69.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLRBX % Rank
US 		41.67% 9.98% 83.14% 61.28%
Non US 		0.68% 0.00% 30.21% 97.72%

GLRBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 13.45% 21.56%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.25% 92.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GLRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLRBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 2.00% 380.00% 74.02%

GLRBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLRBX Category Low Category High GLRBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.15% 0.00% 6.08% 71.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLRBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLRBX Category Low Category High GLRBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -1.22% 6.83% 88.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLRBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLRBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ann Shaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Ann M. Shaw, CFP, joined James Investment Research in 1978 and is the Chief Operating Officer and a portfolio manager. She is a senior member of the Investment Committee and is involved in security analysis and client service. Ms. Shaw received her Bachelor’s Degree from Capital University.

Barry James

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Barry R. James, CFA, CIC, is President and Chief Executive Officer of James Investment Research, a portfolio manager, and is a senior member of the Investment Committee. He is President of the James Advantage Funds. He received his undergraduate degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his Master’s Degree from Boston University. He joined JIR in its beginning years before a tour of duty as an officer with the United States Air Force. He returned to JIR in 1986. Mr. James currently oversees the management of James Investment Research and holds a CFA charter.

R. Culpepper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

R. Brian Culpepper joined James Investment Research in 1995, and is a Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Culpepper is a member of the Investment Committee and is involved in equity research. He is a graduate of Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio where he earned a double Bachelor of Science degree in Management Information Systems and Management in 1995 and an MBA in 2005. Mr. Culpepper also holds the Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC) designation.

Brian Shepardson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

When it comes to portfolio management, Brian emphasizes applying James’ established process of team active management. Each portfolio is tailored to your specific goals and objectives, which vary from client to client. The amount of risk taken depends solely on these constraints. He helps design those approximate risk levels and continually fine tunes them as your objectives change over time. Brian’s leadership and team contributions encompass private portfolio management, analysis, fixed income, James’ product/style management and JAF Board of Trustee affairs. His tactical approach is to invest not to sell a product, but rather to better the client. He is committed to your success and finds it rewarding when a client has a specific goal or funding need and James’ helps them achieve that goal. Brian enjoys it when clients withdraw money in order to spend it, because that’s usually why they started in the first place.

Trent Dysert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Trent D. Dysert, CFA, joined James Investment Research in 2006 and is a portfolio manager and Investment Committee member. Mr. Dysert is involved in market and equity research. He is a graduate of the University of Dayton and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Mr. Dysert holds a CFA charter. Prior to joining JIR, Mr. Dysert worked at Ameriprise Financial.

Moustapha Mounah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

A member of your research and investment committee teams, Moustapha’s work helps James’ better analyze opportunity and risk levels of the general market and individual stocks. Moustapha’s overall focus is on examining the equity market. He is especially well versed in the energy sector which can present unique risks and rewards. His distinctive experience and depth of knowledge of the volatile energy market augment data when examining which factors potentially move oil prices and how industries in the sector are impacted. His favorite projects involve specialized or innovative research to find solutions in previously unexplored areas. Moustapha enjoys the assortment of new and different challenges and is always following a pursuit of knowledge. He finds helping clients through the process of exploring and testing new concepts rewarding. Moustapha joined the firm in 2017. Energy Risk Professional (ERP) - Certified by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) M.B.A. Finance, Wright State University M.S. Mineral and Energy Economics, Colorado School of Mines (CSM) M.S. Petroleum Economics and Management, IFP, France B.S. Mining Engineering, Colorado School of Mines (CSM)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

