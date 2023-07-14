Home
Trending ETFs

GLOSX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$288 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 91.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GLOSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Global Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marco Pirondini

Fund Description

Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world. Derivative instruments that provide exposure to such securities or have similar economic characteristics may be used to satisfy the fund’s 80% policy. The fund’s principal focus is on companies that exhibit solid fundamental characteristics and are underappreciated by the market. The fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization, and in securities in any industry or market sector. The fund may invest in both developed and emerging markets without limit. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities.Normally, the fund invests at least a minimum percentage of its net assets in issuers located outside of the United States. The minimum percentage is the lesser of (a) 40% or (b) the percentage of the MSCI World NR Index that is represented by non-U.S. issuers from time to time minus 10 percentage points. For example, if non-U.S. issuers represent 45% of the MSCI World NR Index, the minimum percentage is 35% and in that case the fund will normally invest at least 35% of its net assets in issuers located outside of the U.S. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the minimum percentage determined as described above is more than 30%, the minimum percentage may be reduced to 30% for so long as market conditions for these investments or in specific foreign markets are deemed unfavorable by the adviser. For the purposes of satisfying this policy, the fund may invest in derivative instruments that provide exposure to such non-U.S. issuers or have similar economic characteristics.For purposes of the fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks and other equity instruments, such as funds that invest primarily in equity securities, depositary receipts, warrants, rights and preferred stocks.The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities, including up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”), and cash and cash equivalents.The fund may purchase and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in non-U.S. currencies in connection with its investments, including as a means of managing relative currency and country exposure. The fund may also use derivatives, including stock index futures and options and futures on equity-based volatility indices, for a variety of other purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market price of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund's return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations.The fund integrates a top-down view of the global macro-economic landscape with fundamental, bottom up, equity analysis. The investment process combines the skill of the adviser’s macroeconomic analyst and fundamental equity research teams in a rigorous risk adjusted portfolio construction process. The fund seeks to invest in those issuers that have above average potential for sales and earnings growth that are also trading at attractive market valuations. In selecting stocks, the adviser employs fundamental research and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations. The adviser relies on the knowledge, experience and judgment of its staff and the staff of its affiliates who have access to a wide variety of research. The adviser focuses on the quality and valuation of issuers and securities. The adviser generally sells a portfolio security when it believes that the issuer no longer offers the potential for above average earnings and sales growth. The adviser makes that determination based upon the same criteria it uses to select portfolio securities.The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.
Read More

GLOSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -35.6% 29.2% 5.70%
1 Yr 13.3% 17.3% 252.4% 22.39%
3 Yr 5.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 59.73%
5 Yr 1.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 51.41%
10 Yr 4.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 48.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -24.3% 957.1% 33.45%
2021 0.6% -38.3% 47.1% 44.12%
2020 5.3% -54.2% 0.6% 91.92%
2019 5.1% -76.0% 54.1% 41.87%
2018 -5.2% -26.1% 47.8% 47.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -35.6% 29.2% 5.82%
1 Yr 13.3% 11.4% 252.4% 46.93%
3 Yr 5.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 75.67%
5 Yr 3.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 63.36%
10 Yr 5.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 58.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLOSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.9% -24.3% 957.1% 33.45%
2021 0.6% -33.1% 47.1% 44.50%
2020 5.3% -44.4% 1.8% 74.29%
2019 5.1% -6.5% 54.1% 61.20%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 55.66%

NAV & Total Return History

GLOSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLOSX Category Low Category High GLOSX % Rank
Net Assets 288 M 199 K 133 B 60.75%
Number of Holdings 71 1 9075 42.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 87.4 M -18 M 37.6 B 61.89%
Weighting of Top 10 31.51% 9.1% 100.0% 62.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. KB Financial Group Inc 4.37%
  2. KB Financial Group Inc 4.37%
  3. KB Financial Group Inc 4.37%
  4. KB Financial Group Inc 4.37%
  5. KB Financial Group Inc 4.37%
  6. Pfizer Inc 4.16%
  7. KB Financial Group Inc 4.16%
  8. KB Financial Group Inc 4.16%
  9. KB Financial Group Inc 4.16%
  10. KB Financial Group Inc 4.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLOSX % Rank
Stocks 		95.12% 61.84% 125.47% 48.79%
Cash 		4.88% -174.70% 23.12% 47.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 94.93%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 94.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 94.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 95.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLOSX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.42% 0.00% 38.42% 16.19%
Technology 		20.96% 0.00% 49.87% 34.47%
Healthcare 		11.94% 0.00% 35.42% 79.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.22% 0.00% 40.94% 49.56%
Basic Materials 		8.00% 0.00% 38.60% 27.97%
Industrials 		7.95% 0.00% 44.06% 56.72%
Energy 		7.12% 0.00% 21.15% 7.05%
Consumer Defense 		5.44% 0.00% 73.28% 75.88%
Communication Services 		5.36% 0.00% 57.66% 69.05%
Utilities 		0.59% 0.00% 29.12% 27.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 99.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLOSX % Rank
US 		56.35% 0.13% 103.82% 51.54%
Non US 		38.77% 0.58% 99.46% 42.40%

GLOSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 44.27% 38.20%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 42.23%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GLOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 40.80%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLOSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 91.00% 0.00% 395.00% 90.60%

GLOSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLOSX Category Low Category High GLOSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 3.26% 94.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLOSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLOSX Category Low Category High GLOSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.60% -4.27% 12.65% 39.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLOSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLOSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marco Pirondini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2010

11.75

11.8%

From 2004 until 2010, Mr. Pirondini was Global Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Pioneer, overseeing equity, fixed income, balanced, and quantitative portfolio management, and quantitative and fundamental research divisions. Mr. Pirondini, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities, U.S., joined a predecessor organization to Amundi Pioneer in 1991. Marco has a Masters in Finance and is an Economics graduate of the Bocconi University, Milan.

John Peckham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2019

2.48

2.5%

Mr. Peckham, senior vice president and portfolio manager, joined Pioneer in 2002. He formerly was the Head of Global Fundamental Research. He is a member of the Global Equity team, and a member of the U.S. Equity staff since 2002.

Brian Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2019

2.48

2.5%

Brian Chen joined Clough Capital in 2010 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Clough China Fund. Brian has over 27 years of Asia investment industry experience and covers investments in that region. Prior to joining the Firm, Brian was an Analyst at both Liberty Square Asset Management and Grosvenor Street Capital concentrating on public equities, and he also worked at ChinaVest on the private equity side. Brian also has extensive Wall Street experience from earlier in his career having worked at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse First Boston and ING-Barings. Additionally, Brian is a CFA® charterholder and holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University as well as an MBA with concentrations in Finance and International Business from Columbia University Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

