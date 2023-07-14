Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.7%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$288 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.5%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 91.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|11.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|5.70%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|22.39%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|59.73%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|51.41%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|48.24%
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|33.45%
|2021
|0.6%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|44.12%
|2020
|5.3%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|91.92%
|2019
|5.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|41.87%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|47.21%
|YTD
|11.7%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|5.82%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|46.93%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|75.67%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|63.36%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|58.81%
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|33.45%
|2021
|0.6%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|44.50%
|2020
|5.3%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|74.29%
|2019
|5.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|61.20%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|55.66%
|Net Assets
|288 M
|199 K
|133 B
|60.75%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|1
|9075
|42.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|87.4 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|61.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.51%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|62.70%
|Stocks
|95.12%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|48.79%
|Cash
|4.88%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|47.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|94.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|94.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|94.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|95.04%
|Financial Services
|23.42%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|16.19%
|Technology
|20.96%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|34.47%
|Healthcare
|11.94%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|79.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.22%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|49.56%
|Basic Materials
|8.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|27.97%
|Industrials
|7.95%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|56.72%
|Energy
|7.12%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|7.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.44%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|75.88%
|Communication Services
|5.36%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|69.05%
|Utilities
|0.59%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|27.64%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|99.67%
|US
|56.35%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|51.54%
|Non US
|38.77%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|42.40%
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|38.20%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|42.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.54%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|40.80%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|91.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|90.60%
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|94.64%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.60%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|39.32%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.348
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.383
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Sep 01, 2010
11.75
11.8%
From 2004 until 2010, Mr. Pirondini was Global Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Pioneer, overseeing equity, fixed income, balanced, and quantitative portfolio management, and quantitative and fundamental research divisions. Mr. Pirondini, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities, U.S., joined a predecessor organization to Amundi Pioneer in 1991. Marco has a Masters in Finance and is an Economics graduate of the Bocconi University, Milan.
Dec 09, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Mr. Peckham, senior vice president and portfolio manager, joined Pioneer in 2002. He formerly was the Head of Global Fundamental Research. He is a member of the Global Equity team, and a member of the U.S. Equity staff since 2002.
Dec 09, 2019
2.48
2.5%
Brian Chen joined Clough Capital in 2010 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Clough China Fund. Brian has over 27 years of Asia investment industry experience and covers investments in that region. Prior to joining the Firm, Brian was an Analyst at both Liberty Square Asset Management and Grosvenor Street Capital concentrating on public equities, and he also worked at ChinaVest on the private equity side. Brian also has extensive Wall Street experience from earlier in his career having worked at Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse First Boston and ING-Barings. Additionally, Brian is a CFA® charterholder and holds a B.A. in Economics from Duke University as well as an MBA with concentrations in Finance and International Business from Columbia University Business School.
