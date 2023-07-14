Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities of issuers located in developed market countries. Any country that, at the time of purchase, has a sovereign debt rating of A‑ or better from at least one nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (“NRSRO”) or is included in the FTSE World Government Bond Index will be considered a developed country. In addition, under normal market conditions, the fund will maintain at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. dollar currency exposure. The fund will invest in both investment grade and below investment grade fixed income securities, and intends to invest less than 35% of its net assets in below investment grade fixed income securities (commonly known as “high yield debt” or “junk bonds”). The portfolio managers intend to maintain an average weighted portfolio quality of A‑ or better, whether composed of rated securities or unrated securities deemed by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality. The fund’s investments may include securities of sovereign governments and supranational organizations. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in convertible debt securities.

The fund may purchase bonds issued in foreign currencies as well as U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s foreign currency exposure will be primarily hedged back to U.S. dollars through the use of currency forwards or other derivative contracts so that the fund’s portfolio will maintain at least 80% exposure to the U.S. dollar. While the fund will maintain at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. dollar currency exposure under normal market conditions, it may also invest in currency forwards or other derivative contracts to gain long or short exposure to foreign currencies in an effort to enhance returns.

The fund may invest in other derivative instruments, including bond futures, interest rate futures, swaps (including interest rate and total return swaps), credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps), and options. The fund may use these derivatives to enhance total

return, to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency exchange rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. These investments may be significant at times. Although the portfolio managers have the flexibility to use these instruments for hedging purposes (subject to the fund’s policy to maintain at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. dollar currency exposure under normal market conditions) and to enhance total return, they may choose not to for a variety of reasons, even under very volatile market conditions. Derivative investments are taken into account when determining compliance with the fund’s 80% investment policies.

The fund will normally hold a portfolio of fixed income securities of issuers located in a minimum of six countries and, unless conditions are deemed to be unfavorable, will invest at least 30% of its assets in investments tied economically to countries outside of the United States.

Although the fund invests primarily in issuers in developed market countries as defined above, the fund may also invest in issuers in emerging market countries, and some of the countries that the fund considers to be developed may still have certain economic or other characteristics that are considered developing and are similar to emerging market countries.

The fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The weighted average effective duration of the fund’s portfolio, including derivatives, is expected to range from 1 to 10 years but for individual markets may be greater or lesser depending on the portfolio managers’ view of the prospects for lower interest rates and the potential for capital gains.

The fund is classified as “non‑diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.