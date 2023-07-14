Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
-7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$8.56 B
Holdings in Top 10
63.0%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of infrastructure companies and concentrates its investments in industries represented by infrastructure companies. Lazard Asset Management LLC (the “Investment Manager”) focuses on companies with a minimum market capitalization of $250 million that own physical infrastructure and which the Investment Manager believes are undervalued.
Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications and other infrastructure companies, with securities listed on a national or other recognized securities exchange.
Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in infrastructure companies organized or located outside the US or doing a substantial amount of business outside the US. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The Portfolio may invest in equity securities of companies with some business activities located in emerging market countries.
The Investment Manager generally seeks to substantially hedge foreign currency exposure in the Portfolio against movements relative to the US dollar by entering into foreign currency forward contracts, although the Portfolio’s total foreign currency exposure may not be fully hedged at all times.
Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.
|Period
|GLFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.6%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|16.98%
|1 Yr
|-7.5%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|68.87%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|59.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|21.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLFOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|72.64%
|2021
|6.1%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|36.63%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|85.39%
|2019
|4.0%
|2.4%
|7.8%
|92.94%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-4.2%
|-1.1%
|86.67%
|GLFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLFOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.56 B
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|0.94%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|29
|233
|97.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.98 B
|733 K
|4.98 B
|0.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.99%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|0.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLFOX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.09%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|99.06%
|Cash
|13.91%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|0.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|5.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|29.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|5.66%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|5.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLFOX % Rank
|Utilities
|61.38%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|16.04%
|Industrials
|33.99%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|17.92%
|Communication Services
|2.76%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|61.32%
|Technology
|1.86%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|17.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|87.74%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|10.38%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|15.09%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|91.51%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|14.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|13.21%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|30.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLFOX % Rank
|Non US
|67.90%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|2.83%
|US
|18.19%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|98.11%
|GLFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|57.43%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|78.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|3.54%
|GLFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GLFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|90.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLFOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|16.47%
|GLFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLFOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.73%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|82.08%
|GLFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GLFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLFOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.50%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|5.88%
|GLFOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2015
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 07, 2012
|$0.090
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
John Mulquiney is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He has been working in the investment field since 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in August 2005, John worked at Tyndall Australia where he covered stocks in various sectors including financials, consumer discretionary, health care and materials. John was also in the Asset and Infrastructure Group at Macquarie Bank, where he undertook transactions and developed valuation models for airports, electricity generators, rail projects and health infrastructure. John holds a PhD from the Australian National University, and a BA (Hons) from Sydney University. He is a CFA® charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Warryn Robertson is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard Asset Management's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in April 2001, Mr. Robertson spent three years with Capital Partners, an independent advisory house, where he was an associate director developing business valuations for infrastructure assets and other alternative equity investments including airports, toll roads, timber plantations, power stations and coal mines. Mr. Robertson is a member of the Securities Institute of Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Matthew Landy—Matthew Landy is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Landy worked in the private equity industry where he was involved in early stage venture capital in Europe and management buy-out investing in Australia. Previously he was an equity analyst with Tyndall Investment Management covering stocks in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrial sectors. Landy has a BCom and a BA from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. Landy has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since its inception.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Bertrand Cliquet is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Before joining Lazard in 2004, Bertrand worked for Goldman Sachs International as a Research Analyst. Earlier, he worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions group at Deutsche Bank, focusing on the utility and retail sectors. He also did an internship at Enskilda Securities in Paris, where he worked as an analyst covering the retail sector. Bertrand has been working in the investment field since 1999. He attained a business degree from HEC in Paris, with a major in Finance. Bertrand was awarded the Prize of the "Club Finance International", and the Prize of the HEC Foundation for his thesis on "The deregulation of the European electricity market and its consequences for electricity prices and the strategic positioning of energy companies". Bertrand is fluent in both French and German. He is a CFA® charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
