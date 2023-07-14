Home
Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio

mutual fund
GLFOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.87 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (GLIFX) Primary Other (GLFOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio

GLFOX | Fund

$14.87

$8.56 B

2.73%

$0.41

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

-7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$8.56 B

Holdings in Top 10

63.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GLFOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Mulquiney

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in equity securities, principally common stocks, of infrastructure companies and concentrates its investments in industries represented by infrastructure companies. Lazard Asset Management LLC (the “Investment Manager”) focuses on companies with a minimum market capitalization of $250 million that own physical infrastructure and which the Investment Manager believes are undervalued.

Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications and other infrastructure companies, with securities listed on a national or other recognized securities exchange.

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Investment Manager, in which case the Portfolio would invest at least 30%) in infrastructure companies organized or located outside the US or doing a substantial amount of business outside the US. The Investment Manager allocates the Portfolio’s assets among various regions and countries, including the United States (but in no less than three different countries). The Portfolio may invest in equity securities of companies with some business activities located in emerging market countries.

The Investment Manager generally seeks to substantially hedge foreign currency exposure in the Portfolio against movements relative to the US dollar by entering into foreign currency forward contracts, although the Portfolio’s total foreign currency exposure may not be fully hedged at all times.

Although the Portfolio is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, it may invest in a smaller number of issuers than other, more diversified investment portfolios.

Read More

GLFOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.0% 19.7% 16.98%
1 Yr -7.5% -18.2% 38.5% 68.87%
3 Yr 1.6%* -9.9% 27.0% 59.79%
5 Yr -1.7%* -5.0% 14.8% 80.00%
10 Yr 1.7%* -3.0% 6.4% 21.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -27.1% -0.5% 72.64%
2021 6.1% -15.6% 16.8% 36.63%
2020 -2.4% -3.9% 9.1% 85.39%
2019 4.0% 2.4% 7.8% 92.94%
2018 -3.3% -4.2% -1.1% 86.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -20.0% 10.1% 16.98%
1 Yr -7.5% -22.4% 11.7% 66.98%
3 Yr 1.6%* -9.9% 21.1% 59.79%
5 Yr -1.0%* -5.0% 13.2% 79.01%
10 Yr 5.9%* -3.0% 7.9% 12.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLFOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -27.1% -0.5% 72.64%
2021 6.1% -15.6% 16.8% 36.63%
2020 -2.4% -3.9% 9.1% 85.39%
2019 4.0% 2.4% 7.8% 92.94%
2018 -2.5% -4.2% -0.8% 68.00%

NAV & Total Return History

GLFOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLFOX Category Low Category High GLFOX % Rank
Net Assets 8.56 B 1.76 M 8.56 B 0.94%
Number of Holdings 31 29 233 97.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.98 B 733 K 4.98 B 0.94%
Weighting of Top 10 62.99% 8.2% 63.0% 0.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Str Instl Invt Tr 13.81%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLFOX % Rank
Stocks 		86.09% 86.09% 100.70% 99.06%
Cash 		13.91% -11.28% 13.91% 0.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 5.66%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 13.60% 29.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 5.66%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 5.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLFOX % Rank
Utilities 		61.38% 3.71% 96.19% 16.04%
Industrials 		33.99% 0.00% 68.24% 17.92%
Communication Services 		2.76% 0.00% 27.53% 61.32%
Technology 		1.86% 0.00% 25.65% 17.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 23.51% 87.74%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 10.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 15.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.46% 91.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 14.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 13.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 30.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLFOX % Rank
Non US 		67.90% 0.00% 99.06% 2.83%
US 		18.19% 0.00% 99.80% 98.11%

GLFOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.30% 20.38% 57.43%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.30% 1.25% 78.30%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 21.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% 3.54%

Sales Fees

GLFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% 90.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLFOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 13.00% 128.00% 16.47%

GLFOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLFOX Category Low Category High GLFOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.73% 0.00% 4.88% 82.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLFOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLFOX Category Low Category High GLFOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.50% -0.39% 4.38% 5.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLFOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLFOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Mulquiney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

John Mulquiney is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He has been working in the investment field since 1997. Prior to joining Lazard in August 2005, John worked at Tyndall Australia where he covered stocks in various sectors including financials, consumer discretionary, health care and materials. John was also in the Asset and Infrastructure Group at Macquarie Bank, where he undertook transactions and developed valuation models for airports, electricity generators, rail projects and health infrastructure. John holds a PhD from the Australian National University, and a BA (Hons) from Sydney University. He is a CFA® charter holder.

Warryn Robertson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Warryn Robertson is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Lazard Asset Management's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in April 2001, Mr. Robertson spent three years with Capital Partners, an independent advisory house, where he was an associate director developing business valuations for infrastructure assets and other alternative equity investments including airports, toll roads, timber plantations, power stations and coal mines. Mr. Robertson is a member of the Securities Institute of Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Matthew Landy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Matthew Landy—Matthew Landy is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Prior to joining Lazard in 2006, Landy worked in the private equity industry where he was involved in early stage venture capital in Europe and management buy-out investing in Australia. Previously he was an equity analyst with Tyndall Investment Management covering stocks in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrial sectors. Landy has a BCom and a BA from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. Landy has served as a portfolio manager for the Fund since its inception.

Bertrand Cliquet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Bertrand Cliquet is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Equity Franchise teams. Before joining Lazard in 2004, Bertrand worked for Goldman Sachs International as a Research Analyst. Earlier, he worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions group at Deutsche Bank, focusing on the utility and retail sectors. He also did an internship at Enskilda Securities in Paris, where he worked as an analyst covering the retail sector. Bertrand has been working in the investment field since 1999. He attained a business degree from HEC in Paris, with a major in Finance. Bertrand was awarded the Prize of the "Club Finance International", and the Prize of the HEC Foundation for his thesis on "The deregulation of the European electricity market and its consequences for electricity prices and the strategic positioning of energy companies". Bertrand is fluent in both French and German. He is a CFA® charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

