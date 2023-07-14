Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

GuideStone Funds Low-Duration Bond Fund

mutual fund
GLDYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.69 -0.03 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GLDYX) Primary Other (GLDZX)
GLDYX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds Low-Duration Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.69 -0.03 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GLDYX) Primary Other (GLDZX)
GLDYX (Mutual Fund)

GuideStone Funds Low-Duration Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.69 -0.03 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (GLDYX) Primary Other (GLDZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds Low-Duration Bond Fund

GLDYX | Fund

$12.69

$1.06 B

3.31%

$0.42

0.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$1.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 304.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GuideStone Funds Low-Duration Bond Fund

GLDYX | Fund

$12.69

$1.06 B

3.31%

$0.42

0.34%

GLDYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Low-Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mary Syal

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in investment grade fixed income instruments. The Fund’s portfolio is diversified among a large number of companies across different industries and economic sectors.The Fund invests primarily in:Obligations issued or guaranteed by:The U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, banks and corporations; andForeign governments, banks and corporations of developed and emerging markets.Mortgage- and asset-backed securities.Repurchase agreements relating to the above instruments.The average credit quality rating for the Fund’s portfolio will be greater than or equal to “A” as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”). The Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities but may invest up to 15% of its assets in below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) rated “Ba” or higher by Moody’s or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch (or if unrated, determined by the Adviser or a Sub-Adviser to be of the same quality). Mortgage- and asset-backed securities held by the Fund may include those backed by loans to subprime borrowers. If an investment held by the Fund is downgraded below a "Ba" or equivalent rating, the Adviser or Sub-Adviser will take action that it believes to be advantageous for the Fund.The average dollar-weighted duration of the Fund normally varies between one and three years. Duration measures the sensitivity of a fixed income security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a fixed income security’s duration, the more sensitive that security will be to changes in interest rates. Similarly, the longer the Fund’s dollar-weighted average duration, the more sensitive the Fund will be to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter dollar-weighted average duration.The Fund may hold up to 30% of its assets in obligations denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may invest beyond this limit when considering U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. Unhedged non-U.S. dollar currency exposure is limited to 5% of the Fund’s total market value.The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in preferred stock.The Fund may use various types of derivative instruments including, but not limited to, forward currency exchange contracts and options thereon (to hedge against fluctuation in foreign currencies or to gain exposure to foreign currencies); interest rate futures and options, yield curve options and options on stock indexes (for investment purposes); credit default swaps, currency swaps, interest rate swaps, interest rate floors and caps and swaptions (for investment purposes and to hedge against fluctuations in foreign currencies and interest rates); and options on mortgage-backed securities (for investment purposes and as a substitute for cash bonds). The Fund may also take long or short positions in other types of derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, forward options, options and swap agreements as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage market, foreign currency and/or duration or interest rate risk, or as part of a hedging strategy.The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers practice different investment styles and make investment decisions for the Fund based on an analysis of differing factors, such as interest rates, yield curve positioning, yield spreads, duration, sectors, credit ratings or fundamental issuer selection. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds (“Board”) and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GLDYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -6.3% 3.8% 42.53%
1 Yr -1.2% -11.5% 2.9% 54.34%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.1% 1.3% 34.69%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.6% 3.2% 50.80%
10 Yr -0.7%* -11.7% 2.2% 57.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -17.7% -2.5% 29.91%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 41.82%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 51.40%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 79.27%
2018 -0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 39.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -6.3% 3.8% 40.45%
1 Yr -1.2% -11.5% 1.9% 50.00%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.1% 4.5% 34.88%
5 Yr -0.5%* -8.3% 1.7% 14.26%
10 Yr 0.4%* -10.2% 2.1% 12.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -17.7% -2.5% 29.20%
2021 -0.7% -2.0% 2.2% 41.64%
2020 0.5% -2.8% 4.6% 51.40%
2019 0.4% -28.6% 3.0% 66.41%
2018 0.4% -1.0% 1.3% 3.53%

NAV & Total Return History

GLDYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLDYX Category Low Category High GLDYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.06 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 53.38%
Number of Holdings 1265 4 4919 12.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 401 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 37.85%
Weighting of Top 10 57.88% 1.7% 100.0% 11.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  2. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  3. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  4. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  5. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  6. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  7. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  8. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  9. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%
  10. Jun 21 Us 2yr Jun 21 31.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLDYX % Rank
Bonds 		87.47% 49.71% 194.71% 86.63%
Cash 		11.06% -102.46% 39.20% 8.16%
Convertible Bonds 		1.47% 0.00% 27.71% 69.97%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 38.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 42.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 28.82%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLDYX % Rank
Government 		48.68% 0.00% 73.63% 13.89%
Corporate 		19.47% 0.00% 100.00% 78.99%
Securitized 		18.98% 0.00% 97.27% 72.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.11% 0.00% 44.09% 26.56%
Derivative 		4.69% 0.00% 45.97% 8.68%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 17.46% 41.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLDYX % Rank
US 		75.95% 0.00% 165.96% 72.40%
Non US 		11.52% 0.00% 72.71% 56.08%

GLDYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.01% 19.98% 85.23%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.19% 35.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GLDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 304.00% 2.00% 500.00% 92.63%

GLDYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLDYX Category Low Category High GLDYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.31% 0.00% 11.01% 14.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLDYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLDYX Category Low Category High GLDYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -1.27% 4.98% 68.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLDYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLDYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mary Syal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2008

14.18

14.2%

Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Scott MacLellan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2008

13.84

13.8%

Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.

Brian Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.

Jerome Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Richard Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015

Akiva Dickstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.

Bob Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2020

1.53

1.5%

Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×