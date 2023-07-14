Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|GLDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|42.53%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|54.34%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|34.69%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|50.80%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|57.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|29.91%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|41.82%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|51.40%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|79.27%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|39.92%
|Period
|GLDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|GLDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.0%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|29.20%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|41.64%
|2020
|0.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|51.40%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|66.41%
|2018
|0.4%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|3.53%
|GLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLDYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|53.38%
|Number of Holdings
|1265
|4
|4919
|12.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|401 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|37.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.88%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|11.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLDYX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.47%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|86.63%
|Cash
|11.06%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|8.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.47%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|69.97%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|38.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|42.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|28.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLDYX % Rank
|Government
|48.68%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|13.89%
|Corporate
|19.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.99%
|Securitized
|18.98%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|72.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.11%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|26.56%
|Derivative
|4.69%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|8.68%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|41.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLDYX % Rank
|US
|75.95%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|72.40%
|Non US
|11.52%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|56.08%
|GLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.34%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|85.23%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|35.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|304.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|92.63%
|GLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLDYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.31%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|14.06%
|GLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLDYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.85%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|68.21%
|GLDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2018
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2015
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2014
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2013
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2012
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2012
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2011
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2011
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2011
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2010
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2010
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2010
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2010
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2010
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2009
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2009
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2009
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2008
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2008
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2008
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2008
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2008
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2008
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2008
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2007
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2007
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2007
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2007
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2007
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2007
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2007
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2007
|$0.065
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2007
|$0.085
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 16, 2007
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 19, 2007
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.140
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 17, 2006
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 20, 2006
|$0.079
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2006
|$0.075
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2006
|$0.067
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 21, 2006
|$0.114
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2008
14.18
14.2%
Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2008
13.84
13.8%
Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 18, 2020
1.53
1.5%
Bob Miller, Managing Director, is head of Americas Fundamental Fixed Income within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income group and a member of the Global Fixed Income Executive Committee. He is a portfolio manager of BlackRock's Core Bond, Total Return, and Strategic Income Opportunities Funds. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2011, Mr. Miller was a co-founder and partner at the Round Table Investment Management Company, a multi-strategy, research-based investment company, where he managed a global macro strategy. Previously, Mr. Miller spent 20 years at Bank of America, where he served in a variety
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
