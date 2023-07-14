• The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in investment grade fixed income instruments. The Fund’s portfolio is diversified among a large number of companies across different industries and economic sectors. • The Fund invests primarily in: • Obligations issued or guaranteed by: • The U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, banks and corporations; and • Foreign governments, banks and corporations of developed and emerging markets. • Mortgage- and asset-backed securities. • Repurchase agreements relating to the above instruments. • The average credit quality rating for the Fund’s portfolio will be greater than or equal to “A” as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”). The Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities but may invest up to 15% of its assets in below-investment grade securities ( i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds) rated “Ba” or higher by Moody’s or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch (or if unrated, determined by the Adviser or a Sub-Adviser to be of the same quality). Mortgage- and asset-backed securities held by the Fund may include those backed by loans to subprime borrowers. If an investment held by the Fund is downgraded below a "Ba" or equivalent rating, the Adviser or Sub-Adviser will take action that it believes to be advantageous for the Fund. • The average dollar-weighted duration of the Fund normally varies between one and three years. Duration measures the sensitivity of a fixed income security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a fixed income security’s duration, the more sensitive that security will be to changes in interest rates. Similarly, the longer the Fund’s dollar-weighted average duration, the more sensitive the Fund will be to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter dollar-weighted average duration. • The Fund may hold up to 30% of its assets in obligations denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may invest beyond this limit when considering U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. Unhedged non-U.S. dollar currency exposure is limited to 5% of the Fund’s total market value. • The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in preferred stock. • The Fund may use various types of derivative instruments including, but not limited to, forward currency exchange contracts and options thereon (to hedge against fluctuation in foreign currencies or to gain exposure to foreign currencies); interest rate futures and options, yield curve options and options on stock indexes (for investment purposes); credit default swaps, currency swaps, interest rate swaps, interest rate floors and caps and swaptions (for investment purposes and to hedge against fluctuations in foreign currencies and interest rates); and options on mortgage-backed securities (for investment purposes and as a substitute for cash bonds). The Fund may also take long or short positions in other types of derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, forward options, options and swap agreements as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage market, foreign currency and/or duration or interest rate risk, or as part of a hedging strategy. • The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective. • The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund. • The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers practice different investment styles and make investment decisions for the Fund based on an analysis of differing factors, such as interest rates, yield curve positioning, yield spreads, duration, sectors, credit ratings or fundamental issuer selection. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds (“Board”) and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes. • In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.