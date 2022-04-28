Home
Trending ETFs

GLDPX (Mutual Fund)

GLDPX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

28.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$54.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

126.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GLDPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 28.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ranger Funds Investment Trust - RG Aurum+ Fd USD Cls INST
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund's adviser seeks long-term capital appreciation by employing a tactical strategy to invest in:

· precious metals (gold, silver and platinum), and
· cryptocurrencies (indirectly and solely through Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust)

The Fund invests in precious metals primarily through (i) swaps, (ii) exchange-traded futures contracts, (iii) securities of precious metals companies, and (iv) exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that primarily invest in the preceding instruments. The Fund defines precious metals companies as those deriving a majority of their revenue or profits from precious metals-related activities, i.e. exploration, mining, processing or dealing. Under normal circumstances, the Fund concentrates investments in the precious metals industry because it invests over 25% of its net assets in this industry.

The Fund invests up to 15% of its total assets in cryptocurrencies, indirectly and solely through Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust. To the extend the Fund is not invested in precious metals and cryptocurrencies, the Fund also invests in fixed income securities to generate interest income. The Fund’s adviser expects to increase exposure to fixed income, when the adviser’s tactical models instruct the strategy to retreat from precious metals, precious metals companies, and or cryptocurrency. Fixed income securities are selected without restriction as to maturity, credit quality, issuer country or capitalization. The Fund is "non-diversified" which means that it may invest a larger portion of its assets in a single issuer. The "+" in the Fund's name is a reference to alternative investments in addition to equities of precious metals companies.

Tactical Strategy

The Fund’s adviser uses proprietary statistical measures to gauge the strength of price trends in cryptocurrencies, precious metals and precious metal company stock prices. The adviser derives these measures from publicly available daily price information in its proprietary quantitative models to systematically allocate assets among precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and fixed income securities. The adviser tactically adjusts exposure to these assets to focus on those the models identify as favorable for capital appreciation. Additionally, the adviser uses similar models to select specific securities or derivatives based on expected risk-adjusted return. The adviser engages in very frequent trading to achieve the Fund's investment objective, which will result in portfolio turnover in excess of 100%.

Subsidiary

The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary (the "Subsidiary"). The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to precious metals swaps, futures and ETFs, as well as cryptocurrencies within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). The Subsidiary invests in precious

metals swaps, futures and ETFs, as well as cryptocurrency-related securities. The Fund's investments will be composed primarily of securities, even when viewing the Subsidiary on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary, when viewed from a consolidated basis, is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.

Read More

GLDPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.0% 55.2% 88.26%
1 Yr N/A -60.4% 1743.4% 21.36%
3 Yr 28.5%* -24.7% 188.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -26.1% 82.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 27.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -58.5% 2475.6% 70.18%
2021 -2.8% -87.8% 170.8% 1.76%
2020 27.8% -38.3% 438.4% N/A
2019 N/A -81.2% 208.1% N/A
2018 N/A -29.0% 34.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.6% 119.0% 85.45%
1 Yr N/A -60.4% 1743.4% 21.36%
3 Yr 28.5%* -24.7% 188.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -26.1% 82.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.5% 28.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLDPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.4% -58.5% 2475.6% 70.18%
2021 -2.8% -87.8% 170.8% 1.76%
2020 27.8% -38.3% 438.4% N/A
2019 N/A -81.2% 208.1% N/A
2018 N/A -29.0% 34.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GLDPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLDPX Category Low Category High GLDPX % Rank
Net Assets 54.9 M 348 K 63.1 B 64.76%
Number of Holdings 2 1 846 88.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 69.3 M 0 63.2 B 86.75%
Weighting of Top 10 126.25% 20.7% 100.0% 89.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  2. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  3. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  4. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  5. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  6. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  7. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  8. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  9. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%
  10. 100 Oz. Gold Future - April21 61.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLDPX % Rank
Cash 		77.48% -81.87% 100.00% 20.81%
Other 		48.77% -47.59% 165.73% 35.57%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 92.26% 18.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.89% 32.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 96.71% 77.48%

GLDPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.10% 3.08% 2.71%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.75% 97.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GLDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLDPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 460.74% 100.00%

GLDPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLDPX Category Low Category High GLDPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 44.18% 35.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLDPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLDPX Category Low Category High GLDPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -55.71% 52.26% 88.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLDPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLDPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.81 11.51

