Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign and domestic issuers principally engaged in gold related activities and gold bullion (the “80% Investment Policy”).

In selecting investments for the Fund, Gabelli Funds, LLC (the “Adviser”), focuses on stocks that are undervalued, but which appear to have favorable prospects for growth. Factors considered in this determination include capitalization per ounce of gold production, capitalization per ounce of recoverable reserves, quality of management, and the issuer’s ability to create shareholder wealth.

Because most of the world’s gold production is outside of the United States, the Fund expects that a significant portion of its assets may be invested in securities of foreign issuers, including those located in emerging markets.