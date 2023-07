Under normal market conditions, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established and emerging companies located throughout the world, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World Index. The MSCI All Country World Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the equity market performance of developed and emerging markets.

The portfolio managers will collaborate on an ongoing basis and will allocate and rebalance the Fund’s assets across each manager’s underlying and independently managed investment strategies on an opportunistic basis given current market conditions. The Fund may invest outside of these underlying and independently managed investment strategies to the extent such investments fit within the permissible investment universe of the Fund.

The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in companies it believes have strong name recognition and sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward.

The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies,

specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long-term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, unless the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determine that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.