Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global Portfolio

mutual fund
GLCDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.97 -0.12 -1.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GLCIX) Primary A (GLCAX) C (GLCDX) Other (GLCSX)
GLCDX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.97 -0.12 -1.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GLCIX) Primary A (GLCAX) C (GLCDX) Other (GLCSX)
GLCDX (Mutual Fund)

Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.97 -0.12 -1.19%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GLCIX) Primary A (GLCAX) C (GLCDX) Other (GLCSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global Portfolio

GLCDX | Fund

$9.97

$13.1 M

0.00%

6.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

40.8%

1 yr return

27.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$13.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global Portfolio

GLCDX | Fund

$9.97

$13.1 M

0.00%

6.40%

GLCDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dennis Lynch

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in established and emerging companies located throughout the world, with capitalizations within the range of companies included in the MSCI All Country World Index. The MSCI All Country World Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the equity market performance of developed and emerging markets.
The portfolio managers will collaborate on an ongoing basis and will allocate and rebalance the Fund’s assets across each manager’s underlying and independently managed investment strategies on an opportunistic basis given current market conditions. The Fund may invest outside of these underlying and independently managed investment strategies to the extent such investments fit within the permissible investment universe of the Fund.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser emphasizes a bottom-up stock selection process, seeking attractive investments on an individual company basis. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser typically invests in companies it believes have strong name recognition and sustainable competitive advantages with above average business visibility, the ability to deploy capital at high rates of return, strong balance sheets and an attractive risk/reward.
The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser actively integrates sustainability into the investment process by using environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as a lens for additional fundamental research, which can contribute to investment decision-making. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser seeks to understand how environmental and social initiatives within companies can create value by strengthening durable competitive advantages, creating growth opportunities, driving profitability and/or aligning with secular growth trends. The Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser generally engages with company management teams to discuss their ESG practices, with the aim of identifying how sustainability themes present opportunities and risks that can be material to the value of the security over the long-term. Other aspects of the investment process include a proprietary, systematic evaluation of governance policies,
specifically focusing on compensation alignment on long-term value creation. Although consideration of ESG factors is incorporated into the investment process, it is only one of many tools the Adviser utilizes to make investment decisions.
The Fund may invest in foreign securities, which may include emerging market securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically invests at least 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside of the United States, unless the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determines, in its sole discretion, that conditions are not favorable. If the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser determine that conditions are not favorable, the Fund may invest under 40% of its total assets in the securities of issuers located outside the United States, provided that the Fund will not invest less than 30% of its total assets in such securities except for temporary defensive purposes. In addition, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of issuers from at least three different countries, which may include the United States.
The Fund may invest in equity securities.
Read More

GLCDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% -35.6% 29.2% 45.19%
1 Yr 27.0% 17.3% 252.4% 2.61%
3 Yr -11.2%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr -0.7%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.9% -24.3% 957.1% 3.90%
2021 -11.1% -38.3% 47.1% 4.42%
2020 18.4% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 7.2% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% -35.6% 29.2% 46.20%
1 Yr 27.0% 11.4% 252.4% 2.61%
3 Yr -11.2%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr -0.7%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLCDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.9% -24.3% 957.1% 3.90%
2021 -11.1% -33.1% 47.1% 4.42%
2020 18.4% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 7.2% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GLCDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLCDX Category Low Category High GLCDX % Rank
Net Assets 13.1 M 199 K 133 B 86.62%
Number of Holdings 298 1 9075 17.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.03 M -18 M 37.6 B 88.66%
Weighting of Top 10 23.45% 9.1% 100.0% 55.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cloudflare Inc 3.47%
  2. Snowflake Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.01%
  3. Zoom Video Communications Inc 2.93%
  4. Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl 2.71%
  5. Royalty Pharma PLC Class A 2.48%
  6. Intuitive Surgical Inc 2.42%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 2.28%
  8. Shopify Inc Registered Shs -A- Subord Vtg 2.22%
  9. MercadoLibre Inc 2.12%
  10. Hermes International SA 2.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLCDX % Rank
Stocks 		95.45% 61.84% 125.47% 95.81%
Cash 		4.04% -174.70% 23.12% 3.19%
Other 		0.52% -13.98% 19.14% 12.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 13.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 55.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 57.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLCDX % Rank
Technology 		39.55% 0.00% 49.87% 14.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.05% 0.00% 40.94% 7.16%
Healthcare 		12.31% 0.00% 35.42% 33.81%
Communication Services 		10.07% 0.00% 57.66% 7.93%
Financial Services 		8.11% 0.00% 38.42% 89.76%
Industrials 		4.70% 0.00% 44.06% 92.51%
Consumer Defense 		2.42% 0.00% 73.28% 66.96%
Basic Materials 		1.01% 0.00% 38.60% 74.89%
Real Estate 		0.91% 0.00% 39.48% 39.32%
Utilities 		0.69% 0.00% 29.12% 66.74%
Energy 		0.18% 0.00% 21.15% 83.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLCDX % Rank
US 		56.05% 0.13% 103.82% 32.93%
Non US 		39.40% 0.58% 99.46% 89.65%

GLCDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.40% 0.01% 44.27% 1.14%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 73.96%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 89.80%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 50.16%

Sales Fees

GLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 58.00%

Trading Fees

GLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLCDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.00% 0.00% 395.00% 91.97%

GLCDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLCDX Category Low Category High GLCDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 54.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLCDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLCDX Category Low Category High GLCDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.93% -4.27% 12.65% 99.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLCDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLCDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dennis Lynch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Dennis is the Head of the Counterpoint Global team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has been with financial industry since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a sell-side analyst for J.P. Morgan Securities. Dennis received a B.A. in political science from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. with honors in finance from Columbia University.

Kristian Heugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Kristian Heugh is the Head of the Global Opportunity team and leads Global and International investing for Counterpoint Global. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2001 and has been with financial industry since 2001. Previously, Kristian was a co-portfolio manager of an international equity strategy and a technology strategy while a member of the Global Research Group, working closely with the Counterpoint Global team. Prior to that, he was a technology analyst for MSIM’s Sector Rotation multi-cap growth strategies. Kristian received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×