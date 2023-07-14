Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Global Allocation Fund

mutual fund
GLALX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.26 -0.13 -0.71%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (QVGIX) Primary C (QGRCX) Inst (QGRYX) Retirement (QGRNX) Inst (QGRIX) Retirement (GLALX)
GLALX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Global Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.26 -0.13 -0.71%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (QVGIX) Primary C (QGRCX) Inst (QGRYX) Retirement (QGRNX) Inst (QGRIX) Retirement (GLALX)
GLALX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Global Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.26 -0.13 -0.71%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (QVGIX) Primary C (QGRCX) Inst (QGRYX) Retirement (QGRNX) Inst (QGRIX) Retirement (GLALX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Allocation Fund

GLALX | Fund

$18.26

$1.2 B

5.57%

$1.02

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Allocation Fund

GLALX | Fund

$18.26

$1.2 B

5.57%

$1.02

0.86%

GLALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alessio de Longis

Fund Description

GLALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -23.7% 16.4% 74.25%
1 Yr 5.1% -8.9% 48.3% 71.46%
3 Yr -0.9%* -2.2% 16.4% 29.84%
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 13.4% 51.17%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 44.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -40.8% 20.6% 83.81%
2021 -1.7% -21.0% 24.5% 2.05%
2020 4.8% -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -23.7% 16.4% 73.18%
1 Yr 5.1% -12.8% 48.3% 63.77%
3 Yr -0.9%* -3.4% 16.4% 25.98%
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% 46.91%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 41.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -40.8% 20.6% 83.81%
2021 -1.7% -21.0% 24.5% 2.05%
2020 4.8% -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GLALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLALX Category Low Category High GLALX % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 B 1.12 M 110 B 36.07%
Number of Holdings 429 2 10961 36.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 715 M -31.7 M 22 B 20.25%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.8% 100.0% 4.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  2. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  3. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  4. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  5. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  6. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  7. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  8. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  9. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%
  10. Pay MSCI ACWI EX USA GROWTH NET TOTAL RETURN USD INDEX M1WDU00G 25.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLALX % Rank
Stocks 		66.87% -45.72% 98.42% 53.03%
Bonds 		29.86% -39.76% 93.84% 12.53%
Other 		2.19% -1.25% 197.12% 31.52%
Cash 		0.98% -97.12% 185.58% 96.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 25.49% 76.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 83.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLALX % Rank
Technology 		18.29% 0.00% 39.48% 8.92%
Financial Services 		16.50% 0.00% 30.34% 62.63%
Industrials 		12.58% 0.09% 32.39% 45.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.58% 0.00% 20.84% 27.60%
Healthcare 		9.00% 0.00% 30.30% 22.72%
Basic Materials 		6.79% 0.00% 60.23% 69.85%
Consumer Defense 		6.75% 0.00% 31.85% 18.47%
Communication Services 		6.51% 0.00% 28.59% 26.75%
Energy 		4.81% 0.00% 38.61% 95.12%
Real Estate 		4.11% 0.00% 90.14% 68.79%
Utilities 		2.09% 0.00% 40.29% 83.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLALX % Rank
US 		42.46% -4.82% 95.75% 2.92%
Non US 		24.41% -46.69% 57.06% 92.48%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLALX % Rank
Derivative 		40.73% 0.00% 41.88% 0.84%
Government 		29.70% 0.00% 98.64% 24.84%
Corporate 		17.41% 0.00% 99.90% 78.08%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.17% 0.10% 100.00% 70.77%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 86.64%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 67.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLALX % Rank
US 		28.12% -177.12% 87.76% 5.01%
Non US 		1.74% -39.00% 137.36% 83.51%

GLALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.16% 2.71% 61.80%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.70% 76.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GLALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GLALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 34.38%

GLALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLALX Category Low Category High GLALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.57% 0.00% 10.92% 66.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLALX Category Low Category High GLALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -5.20% 6.33% 52.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alessio de Longis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2015

7.1

7.1%

Alessio de Longis, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. de Longis has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since June 2010. He was an Assistant Vice President of the OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from May 2009 to June 2010, a Senior Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2008 to June 2010, an Intermediate Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2006 to January 2008 and a Junior Analyst with OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from February 2004 to January 2006.

Duy Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×