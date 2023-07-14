Alessio de Longis, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. de Longis has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since June 2010. He was an Assistant Vice President of the OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from May 2009 to June 2010, a Senior Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2008 to June 2010, an Intermediate Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2006 to January 2008 and a Junior Analyst with OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from February 2004 to January 2006.