The Fund intends to pursue its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade debt securities and similar instruments while maintaining a low duration portfolio (i.e., a duration normally not exceeding one year). The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. The Fund’s investments will include: debt securities; financial instruments that are expected to perform similarly to debt securities and investment vehicles that provide exposure to debt securities; and debt-like securities, including individual securities, investment vehicles and derivatives giving exposure to (i.e., with economic characteristics similar to) debt securities or other similar instruments or debt security markets. The Fund may seek to obtain exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests through a variety of investment vehicles, principally closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other funds, including those advised by the Investment Manager or its affiliates. Debt securities and instruments in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds and other corporate debt securities, securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities (including those not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government), sovereign debt securities, Eurodollar bonds and obligations, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, participations in and assignments of bank and bridge loans, commercial paper (including asset-backed commercial paper), zero-coupon bonds, municipal bonds, payment-in-kind securities (such as payment-in-kind bonds), convertible securities, non-registered or restricted securities (including those issued in reliance on Rule 144A and Regulation S securities) and step-up securities (such as step-up bonds). These securities may pay fixed or variable rates of interest. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock and preferred debt securities. Although the Fund will principally invest in debt securities listed, traded or dealt in developed markets, it may also invest without limitation in securities listed, traded or dealt in other markets, including emerging and frontier markets. Such securities may be denominated in foreign currencies. Although the Fund will invest predominantly in investment grade debt instruments, up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in securities that are rated below investment grade (also known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”) or if unrated, determined by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, also known as Guggenheim Investments (the “Investment Manager”) to be of comparable quality. If nationally recognized statistical rating organizations assign different ratings to a security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security’s credit quality. The Fund may invest in repurchase agreements, which are fixed-income securities in the form of agreements backed by collateral. These agreements, which may be viewed as a type of secured lending by the Fund, typically involve the acquisition by the Fund of securities from the selling institution (such as a bank or a broker-dealer), coupled with the agreement that the selling institution will repurchase the underlying securities at a specified price and at a fixed time in the future (or on demand). The Fund may accept a wide variety of underlying securities as collateral for the repurchase agreements entered into by the Fund. Such collateral may include U.S. government securities, corporate obligations, equity securities, municipal debt securities, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, convertible securities and other fixed income securities or a combination thereof. Any such securities serving as collateral are marked-to-market daily in order to maintain full collateralization (typically purchase price plus accrued interest). With respect to mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and other asset-backed securities, the Fund may invest in MBS issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration, the Federal Housing Administration, the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. In addition to securities issued or guaranteed by such agencies or instrumentalities, the Fund may invest in MBS or other asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by private issuers. The MBS in which the Fund may invest may also include residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The other asset-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”). CDOs include collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), commercial real estate CDOs and other similarly structured securities. A CBO is a trust which is backed by a diversified pool of below investment grade fixed-income securities. A CLO is a trust typically collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or if unrated, determined by the Investment Manager to be of comparable quality. With respect to bank loans, the Fund may purchase participations in, or assignments of, floating rate bank loans that may be secured by real estate or other assets or lend directly, joining a lending syndicate. These participations or assignments may be acquired from banks or brokers that have made the loan or members of the lending syndicate. To seek to enhance the Fund’s debt exposure, hedge against investment risk or increase the Fund’s yield, the Fund may engage in derivatives transactions, including: foreign exchange forward contracts; futures on securities, indices, currencies and other investments; Eurodollar futures; options; interest rate swaps; cross-currency swaps; total return swaps; and credit default swaps. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions for speculative purposes; to seek to enhance total return; to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates; to seek to change the effective duration of its portfolio; to seek to manage certain investment risks; as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies; and/or to obtain or replicate market exposure. These transactions may create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may seek to obtain market exposure to the instruments in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs, “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) transactions and/or dollar rolls). The Fund may also engage in securities lending. The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into reverse repurchase agreements and borrowing transactions for investment purposes. The Fund may hold instruments of any duration or maturity but expects, under normal circumstances, to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. Duration is a measure of the price volatility of a debt instrument as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on the weighted average timing of the instrument’s expected principal and interest payments. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers an instrument’s yield, coupon payments, principal payments and call features in addition to the amount of time until the instrument matures. As the value of an instrument changes over time, so will its duration. The Fund follows an actively managed approach that seeks to find a balance between yield and capital preservation. The Investment Manager selects securities and other investments for purchase and sale based on intensive credit research involving extensive due diligence on each investment (including the investment’s structure), issuer, region and sector, and also considers macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical issues. The Investment Manager may determine to sell an instrument for several reasons, including but not limited to the following: (1) to adjust the portfolio’s average maturity or duration, or to shift assets into or out of higher-yielding securities; (2) if a security’s credit rating has been changed, the Investment Manager's credit outlook has changed, or for other similar reasons; (3) to meet redemption requests; (4) to take gains; or (5) due to relative value. The Fund does not intend to principally invest in defaulted securities, but if a security defaults subsequent to purchase by the Fund, the Investment Manager will determine in its discretion whether to hold or dispose of such security. Under adverse or unstable market conditions or abnormal circumstances (for example, in the event of credit events, where it is deemed opportune to preserve gains or to preserve the relative value of investments or in the case of large cash inflows or anticipated large redemptions), the Fund can make temporary investments and may be unable to pursue or achieve its investment objective.