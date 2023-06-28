Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities incorporated or traded outside the United States. Generally, the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities of companies located in developed countries. The Fund considers developed countries to be those defined by the MSCI World ex-USA Index. The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest in a minimum of three countries outside of the United States.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, unit stocks, stapled securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and preferred stocks of companies of any size capitalization. The Fund also may invest in depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of foreign companies and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). Depositary receipts are typically issued by a U.S. or foreign bank or trust company and evidence ownership of underlying securities issued by a foreign corporation .

The Fund also may invest in derivatives such as futures, forwards and other similar instruments in order to (i) “equitize” cash balances by gaining exposure to relevant equity markets; and (ii) hedge exposure to foreign currencies. The Fund may engage in currency futures and currency forwards for the purpose of hedging exposures within the Fund to non-dollar-denominated assets. In general, the use of currency derivatives for hedging may reduce the overall risk level of the Fund, albeit at a cost that may lower overall performance. To the extent that derivatives have economic characteristics similar to equity securities, they will be counted as such for purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The sub-advisor uses a rules-based methodology that emphasizes quantitatively-based stock selection, portfolio construction and efficient implementation. The Fund seeks to capture common sources of active equity returns, including the following factors: value (i.e., how attractively a stock is priced relative to its “fundamentals,” such as book value and free cash flow), momentum (i.e., whether a company’s share price is trending up or down) and quality (i.e., profitability). The sub-advisor seeks to capitalize on the low correlations in returns across these factors by diversifying exposure to securities selected based on such factors. The sub-advisor may, in its discretion, make changes to its quantitative techniques, or use other quantitative techniques that are based on the sub-advisor’s proprietary research.

The sub-advisor constructs the Fund’s portfolio by investing in the securities comprising the MSCI World ex-USA Index and adjusting the relative weight of each security based on the security’s attractiveness when evaluated based on the factors as described above, subject to the Fund being constrained to long-only positions. Based on the sub-advisor’s judgment, the Fund expects that its portfolio will be overweight with respect to certain securities (i.e., the Fund will hold a greater percentage of those securities than the index) and underweight with respect to others (i.e., the Fund will hold a lesser percentage of those securities than the index), and that such weightings may change over time. The percentage of the Fund’s portfolio exposed to any single security will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Fund change. The degree to which components of the Fund represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.