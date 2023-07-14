In pursuing its investment objective of long-term capital appreciation, the Fund invests in equity securities and exchange-traded funds that primarily invest in equity securities (“ETFs”). Equity securities will include those that are issued by U.S., foreign, and emerging market companies and may be of any capitalization. The Fund may invest in micro-capitalization companies which the Fund defines as those that at the time of purchase: (i) have a market capitalization between $100 million and $750 million or (ii) are within the capitalization range of the Russell Microcap Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Fund may also sell short individual equity securities or shares of ETFs. The Fund also may invest in inverse ETFs. During periods of market volatility, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position by investing up to 70% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents such as money market funds and U.S. Treasury Securities.

In making investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs a fundamental research approach that evaluates the investment merits of equity securities and ETFs. The Adviser also considers overall global equity market trends in managing the Fund’s portfolio. If the Adviser considers equity market conditions to be unfavorable or uncertain, the Fund may sell short individual equity securities or shares of ETFs, invest in inverse ETFs or allocate a significant amount of its assets to cash or cash equivalent positions.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund which means that it may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Because of the tactical nature of the Adviser’s strategy, the Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio which will result in a higher portfolio turnover rate.