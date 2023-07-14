Home
Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund

mutual fund
GIVYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.0 -0.08 -0.88%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (GIVYX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund

GIVYX | Fund

$9.00

$18.5 M

0.00%

3.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$18.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.62%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIVYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Greenwich Ivy Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chetan Jindal

Fund Description

In pursuing its investment objective of long-term capital appreciation, the Fund invests in equity securities and exchange-traded funds that primarily invest in equity securities (“ETFs”). Equity securities will include those that are issued by U.S., foreign, and emerging market companies and may be of any capitalization. The Fund may invest in micro-capitalization companies which the Fund defines as those that at the time of purchase: (i) have a market capitalization between $100 million and $750 million or (ii) are within the capitalization range of the Russell Microcap Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Fund may also sell short individual equity securities or shares of ETFs. The Fund also may invest in inverse ETFs. During periods of market volatility, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position by investing up to 70% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents such as money market funds and U.S. Treasury Securities.

In making investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs a fundamental research approach that evaluates the investment merits of equity securities and ETFs. The Adviser also considers overall global equity market trends in managing the Fund’s portfolio. If the Adviser considers equity market conditions to be unfavorable or uncertain, the Fund may sell short individual equity securities or shares of ETFs, invest in inverse ETFs or allocate a significant amount of its assets to cash or cash equivalent positions.

The Fund is a non-diversified fund which means that it may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Because of the tactical nature of the Adviser’s strategy, the Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio which will result in a higher portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

GIVYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -14.1% 30.8% 20.11%
1 Yr -3.3% -16.2% 40.2% 79.89%
3 Yr -0.7%* -21.9% 28.2% 64.02%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -54.0% 17.4% 75.14%
2021 -12.5% -22.5% 24.1% 98.80%
2020 8.3% -19.4% 24.1% 8.07%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -33.0% 30.8% 18.44%
1 Yr -3.3% -52.8% 40.2% 78.77%
3 Yr -0.7%* -21.5% 28.2% 63.58%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -54.0% 17.4% 75.14%
2021 -12.5% -22.5% 24.1% 98.80%
2020 8.3% -19.4% 24.1% 8.07%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GIVYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIVYX Category Low Category High GIVYX % Rank
Net Assets 18.5 M 818 K 5.18 B 87.15%
Number of Holdings 83 3 2670 52.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.3 M -175 M 1.1 B 74.85%
Weighting of Top 10 43.45% 1.5% 100.0% 38.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wingstop Inc 9.77%
  2. Zoom Video Communications Inc 8.35%
  3. Pinterest Inc 7.85%
  4. Twilio Inc A 5.56%
  5. Clorox Co 5.42%
  6. GSX Techedu Inc ADR 5.05%
  7. Marriott International Inc Class A 4.85%
  8. Trane Technologies PLC 4.84%
  9. Wyndham Destinations Inc 4.63%
  10. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A 4.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIVYX % Rank
Cash 		61.13% -67.46% 106.99% 22.81%
Stocks 		38.86% -2.90% 119.13% 74.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 7.60%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 35.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 7.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 23.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIVYX % Rank
Industrials 		16.97% 0.00% 31.93% 11.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.17% 0.00% 88.83% 10.67%
Communication Services 		14.14% 0.00% 32.32% 10.00%
Technology 		13.70% 0.00% 43.24% 78.00%
Financial Services 		12.84% 0.00% 83.83% 60.67%
Healthcare 		9.16% 0.00% 100.00% 80.00%
Real Estate 		7.48% 0.00% 10.93% 4.00%
Consumer Defense 		4.73% 0.00% 33.38% 67.33%
Energy 		3.53% 0.00% 32.57% 55.33%
Basic Materials 		1.14% 0.00% 28.58% 80.00%
Utilities 		1.13% 0.00% 21.71% 62.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIVYX % Rank
US 		27.78% -24.26% 116.70% 78.95%
Non US 		11.08% -43.01% 95.82% 22.22%

GIVYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.96% 0.44% 13.51% 6.32%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.50% 77.09%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

GIVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.62% 0.00% 479.00% 46.43%

GIVYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIVYX Category Low Category High GIVYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 28.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIVYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIVYX Category Low Category High GIVYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.34% -3.33% 2.16% 95.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIVYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIVYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chetan Jindal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Mr. Chetan Jindal has served the Fund as portfolio manager since the Fund commenced operations in May 2019. Prior to founding the Adviser, Mr. Jindal was formerly a partner at a global asset management firm from 2007 to 2017. In 2004, Mr. Jindal earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Computer Science from Yale University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

