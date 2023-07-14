Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$18.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.5%
Expense Ratio 3.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 108.62%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
In pursuing its investment objective of long-term capital appreciation, the Fund invests in equity securities and exchange-traded funds that primarily invest in equity securities (“ETFs”). Equity securities will include those that are issued by U.S., foreign, and emerging market companies and may be of any capitalization. The Fund may invest in micro-capitalization companies which the Fund defines as those that at the time of purchase: (i) have a market capitalization between $100 million and $750 million or (ii) are within the capitalization range of the Russell Microcap Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Fund may also sell short individual equity securities or shares of ETFs. The Fund also may invest in inverse ETFs. During periods of market volatility, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position by investing up to 70% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents such as money market funds and U.S. Treasury Securities.
In making investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser employs a fundamental research approach that evaluates the investment merits of equity securities and ETFs. The Adviser also considers overall global equity market trends in managing the Fund’s portfolio. If the Adviser considers equity market conditions to be unfavorable or uncertain, the Fund may sell short individual equity securities or shares of ETFs, invest in inverse ETFs or allocate a significant amount of its assets to cash or cash equivalent positions.
The Fund is a non-diversified fund which means that it may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Because of the tactical nature of the Adviser’s strategy, the Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio which will result in a higher portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|GIVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|20.11%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|79.89%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|64.02%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GIVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|75.14%
|2021
|-12.5%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|98.80%
|2020
|8.3%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|8.07%
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|Period
|GIVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|18.44%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|78.77%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|63.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GIVYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|75.14%
|2021
|-12.5%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|98.80%
|2020
|8.3%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|8.07%
|2019
|N/A
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|N/A
|GIVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIVYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.5 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|87.15%
|Number of Holdings
|83
|3
|2670
|52.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.3 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|74.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.45%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|38.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIVYX % Rank
|Cash
|61.13%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|22.81%
|Stocks
|38.86%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|74.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|7.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|35.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|7.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|23.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIVYX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.97%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|11.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.17%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|10.67%
|Communication Services
|14.14%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|10.00%
|Technology
|13.70%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|78.00%
|Financial Services
|12.84%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|60.67%
|Healthcare
|9.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.00%
|Real Estate
|7.48%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|4.00%
|Consumer Defense
|4.73%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|67.33%
|Energy
|3.53%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|55.33%
|Basic Materials
|1.14%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|80.00%
|Utilities
|1.13%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|62.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GIVYX % Rank
|US
|27.78%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|78.95%
|Non US
|11.08%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|22.22%
|GIVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.96%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|6.32%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|77.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|GIVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GIVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GIVYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|108.62%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|46.43%
|GIVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIVYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|28.49%
|GIVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GIVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIVYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.34%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|95.48%
|GIVYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2019
2.49
2.5%
Mr. Chetan Jindal has served the Fund as portfolio manager since the Fund commenced operations in May 2019. Prior to founding the Adviser, Mr. Jindal was formerly a partner at a global asset management firm from 2007 to 2017. In 2004, Mr. Jindal earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Computer Science from Yale University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...