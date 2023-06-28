Home
GITUX (Mutual Fund)

GITUX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$500 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 406.19%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GITUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    44931
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Selwyn Crews

Fund Description

In seeking to maximize total return, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s assets are allocated into a diversified portfolio consisting of domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), domestic and international fixed income securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), mutual funds and cash equivalent money market securities. The Fund’s allocation to individual securities may range from 0% to 90% of the Fund’s assets.
The asset classes in which the Fund may invest include growth and value stocks, equity securities from developed and emerging international markets, commodity-related securities and domestic and international real estate securities, corporate bonds, mortgage- backed or asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. and foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities, and higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. The Fund may invest in debt obligations of any maturity. A significant portion of the Fund’s fixed income allocation may be in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities, but these allocations may vary significantly over time.
The Fund may allocate assets to various fixed income and equity securities and sectors. Using this type of strategy, the Fund seeks to
tactically avoid risk by reducing exposure to unattractive sectors at the appropriate times, while also increasing exposure to attractive sectors on a timely basis.
The Fund may invest in investment companies (collectively, referred to herein as “Underlying Funds”) when AssetMark, Inc. (“AssetMark” or the “Advisor”) believes that investing in Underlying Funds would provide the Fund with an efficient means of creating exposure to a broad range of securities. The Fund’s allocation to Underlying Funds may range from 10% to 100% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest in other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). The ETFs and ETNs in which the Fund invests may include inverse, leveraged, and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs. Inverse ETFs and ETNs are designed to correlate inversely with the performance of an index. Leveraged and inverse-leveraged ETFs and ETNs seek investment results that correspond to two or more times the performance of an index or inverse of the performance of an index, respectively. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use alternative strategies (e.g., long/short strategies - equity and fixed income, market- neutral strategies, and absolute return/global macro strategies) and/or use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust its risk profile, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets.
The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, including tactical volatility managed asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers selected by the Advisor. The Advisor may utilize a combination of internal and external research constructing the Fund’s portfolio.
The Fund’s asset allocation mix among equity, fixed income and cash equivalent money market securities is intended to change frequently over time. The Fund does not have a set target asset allocation mix among equities, fixed income securities and cash equivalent investments. If the Advisor believes that the stock market conditions are unfavorable or overvalued, it may significantly increase the allocation to more defensive asset classes such as fixed income or cash equivalent securities. The Advisor also has broad latitude to allocate assets to equity securities in pursuit of perceived opportunities for additional return. Based on these judgments, the Fund’s asset allocation mix may significantly change over time in response to opportunities as they are identified.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Read More

GITUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GITUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -12.3% 53.7% 40.50%
1 Yr 3.9% -18.8% 40.4% 28.51%
3 Yr 1.4%* -18.0% 15.9% 30.38%
5 Yr -0.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 52.68%
10 Yr 0.6%* -9.5% 4.1% 31.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GITUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -48.5% 15.7% 13.75%
2021 4.3% -10.0% 21.8% 25.94%
2020 -2.6% -5.8% 15.2% 97.33%
2019 3.7% -2.2% 6.5% 15.98%
2018 -1.8% -6.8% 0.3% 40.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GITUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -23.0% 53.7% 39.67%
1 Yr 3.9% -18.8% 40.4% 28.10%
3 Yr 1.4%* -18.0% 15.9% 31.17%
5 Yr -0.8%* -13.4% 10.3% 60.75%
10 Yr 2.1%* -9.5% 6.2% 41.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GITUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.1% -48.5% 15.7% 13.75%
2021 4.3% -10.0% 21.8% 25.52%
2020 -2.6% -5.8% 15.2% 97.33%
2019 3.7% -2.2% 6.5% 15.98%
2018 -1.8% -6.8% 0.3% 61.95%

NAV & Total Return History

GITUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GITUX Category Low Category High GITUX % Rank
Net Assets 500 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 38.43%
Number of Holdings 32 2 3255 58.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 292 M 349 K 12.1 B 36.36%
Weighting of Top 10 61.43% 22.9% 100.0% 63.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DWS Government Money Market Series Instl 37.43%
  2. Apple Inc 3.97%
  3. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp A 3.70%
  4. FactSet Research Systems Inc 3.62%
  5. Intel Corp 3.33%
  6. Clorox Co 3.28%
  7. CVS Health Corp 3.27%
  8. The Kroger Co 3.11%
  9. Target Corp 3.08%
  10. Microsoft Corp 3.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GITUX % Rank
Stocks 		62.98% 0.00% 238.38% 29.34%
Cash 		37.02% -65.52% 88.88% 15.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 34.30%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 69.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 59.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 84.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GITUX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.90% 0.00% 38.63% 3.41%
Consumer Defense 		16.87% 0.00% 37.51% 6.34%
Industrials 		16.42% 0.00% 23.85% 7.32%
Financial Services 		12.52% 0.00% 98.22% 54.15%
Energy 		7.87% 0.00% 60.89% 28.78%
Technology 		7.70% 0.00% 85.77% 82.44%
Communication Services 		7.12% 0.00% 21.61% 29.27%
Basic Materials 		2.35% 0.00% 56.73% 73.17%
Real Estate 		2.26% 0.00% 99.45% 63.41%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 88.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 96.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GITUX % Rank
US 		62.98% -1.19% 235.84% 15.70%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 83.47%

GITUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GITUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% 0.21% 4.40% 93.25%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 13.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 31.88%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% 86.88%

Sales Fees

GITUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GITUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GITUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 406.19% 1.75% 441.00% 97.96%

GITUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GITUX Category Low Category High GITUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 53.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GITUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GITUX Category Low Category High GITUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -2.01% 13.72% 41.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GITUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GITUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Selwyn Crews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Crews is Director of Portfolio Management for AssetMark, responsible for managing specific portfolios and solutions for the firm. Mr. Crews joined the firm in 2011. Prior to 2011, Mr. Crews was a leader at Genworth Financial where he was responsible for risk oversight of mutual funds in Variable Annuity products.

David McNatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.7 13.0

