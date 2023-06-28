Home
Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$487 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.28%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GITTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    761
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Selwyn Crews

Fund Description

The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” The Advisor believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of securities. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds
managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).
In seeking to maximize total return, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s assets are allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, into a diversified portfolio consisting of domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and domestic and international fixed income securities. The intention is to capture broad capital market returns over the long term, while seeking to balance the pursuit of maximum total return against the control of risk in the portfolio.
In addition to the general strategic allocation into equity, fixed income and cash equivalent asset classes, the Fund’s assets are also typically allocated among a variety of sub-asset classes. The Fund’s equity investments typically include, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, a mix of weightings of larger and smaller capitalization equity securities, growth and value stocks, and equity securities from developed and emerging international markets. The Fund’s fixed income investments may be expected to be allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, among corporate bonds, mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. and foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities, and to higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. A significant portion of the Fund’s fixed income allocation may be in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.
The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions will be based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund is expected to allocate between 15% and 55% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and between 45% and 85% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities. Over time, the asset allocation mix may change as a result of changing capital market assumptions or short-term market opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is expected to allocate approximately 35% of its assets to equity securities and investments that provide exposure to equity securities and 65% of its assets to fixed income securities and investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities, including cash equivalents. For example, if the Advisor believes that the stock market is undervalued, it may increase the equity allocation, or if the Advisor believes that the stock market is overvalued, it may decrease the equity allocation. Within these ranges, the Advisor has the ability to overweight or underweight certain asset classes in pursuit of increased return or reduced risk in the short to intermediate term. The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced periodically as a result of asset class performance causing drift away from the targeted asset allocation mix.
The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust their risk profile, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
GITTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GITTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -8.1% 18.8% 57.56%
1 Yr 2.7% -10.0% 54.2% 22.80%
3 Yr 0.2%* -6.7% 9.7% 13.19%
5 Yr 1.4%* -6.4% 6.1% 5.61%
10 Yr -0.3%* -4.4% 5.3% 48.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GITTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -35.0% 33.6% 26.09%
2021 2.9% -5.9% 7.0% 16.39%
2020 2.1% -3.6% 12.1% 26.73%
2019 3.3% -2.5% 5.1% 5.81%
2018 -1.3% -4.8% -0.6% 15.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GITTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -11.0% 18.8% 56.66%
1 Yr 2.7% -10.0% 54.2% 21.90%
3 Yr 0.2%* -6.7% 9.7% 13.25%
5 Yr 1.4%* -6.4% 7.5% 9.23%
10 Yr 2.9%* -4.4% 6.0% 14.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GITTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -35.0% 33.6% 26.09%
2021 2.9% -5.9% 14.7% 16.63%
2020 2.1% -3.6% 12.1% 26.73%
2019 3.3% -2.5% 5.1% 5.81%
2018 -1.3% -4.8% -0.4% 59.27%

NAV & Total Return History

GITTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GITTX Category Low Category High GITTX % Rank
Net Assets 487 M 130 K 62.8 B 53.15%
Number of Holdings 43 3 25236 41.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 232 M 125 K 11 B 56.49%
Weighting of Top 10 47.39% 6.3% 100.0% 67.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Funds Income Fund of Amer F3 5.04%
  2. American Funds Capital Income Bldr F3 4.97%
  3. American Funds Multi-Sector Income F-3 3.97%
  4. American Funds Bond Fund of Amer F3 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GITTX % Rank
Bonds 		49.24% 11.31% 89.41% 70.45%
Stocks 		44.84% 3.48% 51.81% 16.36%
Cash 		3.63% -35.68% 69.40% 68.34%
Other 		1.63% -2.79% 21.77% 16.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 71.77% 78.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.12% 0.00% 21.95% 54.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GITTX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.26% 0.00% 83.50% 27.75%
Technology 		14.09% 0.22% 27.92% 66.74%
Healthcare 		14.09% 0.00% 24.25% 26.83%
Industrials 		10.52% 0.14% 17.90% 47.71%
Consumer Defense 		9.78% 0.00% 51.19% 27.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.40% 0.00% 14.20% 68.35%
Real Estate 		6.91% 0.00% 43.16% 32.11%
Communication Services 		5.81% 0.00% 11.11% 65.83%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 62.93% 38.07%
Utilities 		4.83% 0.00% 48.33% 30.05%
Basic Materials 		4.62% 0.00% 32.82% 32.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GITTX % Rank
US 		31.01% 3.48% 51.08% 31.44%
Non US 		13.83% 0.00% 25.18% 17.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GITTX % Rank
Corporate 		40.24% 0.00% 96.66% 33.71%
Government 		33.07% 0.00% 94.29% 40.77%
Securitized 		17.71% 0.00% 52.08% 47.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.35% 0.15% 71.66% 64.92%
Derivative 		0.39% 0.00% 27.44% 39.41%
Municipal 		0.24% 0.00% 99.85% 53.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GITTX % Rank
US 		42.96% 9.98% 83.14% 58.77%
Non US 		6.28% 0.00% 30.21% 59.00%

GITTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GITTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.01% 13.45% 77.75%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.25% 51.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 39.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 89.42%

Sales Fees

GITTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GITTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GITTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.28% 2.00% 380.00% 43.38%

GITTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GITTX Category Low Category High GITTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.07% 0.00% 6.08% 90.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GITTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GITTX Category Low Category High GITTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.14% -1.22% 6.83% 33.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GITTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GITTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Selwyn Crews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Crews is Director of Portfolio Management for AssetMark, responsible for managing specific portfolios and solutions for the firm. Mr. Crews joined the firm in 2011. Prior to 2011, Mr. Crews was a leader at Genworth Financial where he was responsible for risk oversight of mutual funds in Variable Annuity products.

David McNatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

