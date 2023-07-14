Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
42.3%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$580 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.1%
Expense Ratio 1.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GISTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.3%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|32.62%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|84.12%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-40.4%
|28.1%
|74.55%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|80.65%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|54.64%
* Annualized
|GISTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GISTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|580 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|55.56%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|10
|397
|81.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|344 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|50.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.13%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|53.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GISTX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.96%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|49.58%
|Cash
|1.04%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|47.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|27.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|32.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|26.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|26.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GISTX % Rank
|Technology
|70.38%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|50.00%
|Communication Services
|12.26%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|27.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.44%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|31.78%
|Real Estate
|5.30%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|3.81%
|Financial Services
|3.63%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|53.81%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|26.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|73.73%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|63.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|25.85%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|33.05%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|32.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GISTX % Rank
|US
|94.94%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|16.53%
|Non US
|4.02%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|80.93%
|GISTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.16%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|38.96%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|88.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GISTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GISTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GISTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|46.74%
|GISTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GISTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|44.49%
|GISTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GISTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GISTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|52.17%
|GISTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1999
22.68
22.7%
Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2018
4.39
4.4%
Sung Cho joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2004. Sung is a portfolio manager on the US Value Equity Team, where he has broad research responsibilities across the value strategies. Previously, he supported the CEO, COO and CAO of the GSAM Fundamental Equity business on strategic projects. From 2004-2006, Sung worked in the IMD Finance and Strategy team supporting divisional management in a similar capacity. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Sung was a management consultant focused on Strategy and Operations at Deloitte Consulting. Sung earned his B.A. at Dartmouth College in Applied Mathematics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
