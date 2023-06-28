Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

Net Assets

$1.09 B

Holdings in Top 10

76.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.09%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GISRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuidePath
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    356
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Selwyn Crews

Fund Description

The Fund operates as a fund of funds, investing primarily in registered mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The funds in which the Fund may invest are referred to herein as the “Underlying Funds.” The Advisor believes that investing in Underlying Funds provides the Fund with an efficient means of creating a portfolio that provides investors with indirect exposure to a broad range of securities. By investing in the Fund, you will indirectly bear fees and expenses of the Underlying Funds in addition to the Fund’s direct fees and expenses. In order to obtain exposure to certain markets, asset classes or active management styles, the Fund may buy Underlying Funds managed by the Advisor or its affiliates, which, in turn, invest in various securities, including ETFs. The Fund may also invest directly in securities and other exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”).
In seeking to maximize total return, under normal circumstances, the Fund’s assets are allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, among various asset classes, including domestic and international equity securities (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) and domestic and international fixed income securities. The intention is to capture broad capital market returns, while seeking to balance the pursuit of maximum total return against the control of risk in the portfolio.
In addition to the general allocation into equity, fixed income and cash equivalent asset classes, the Fund’s assets are also typically allocated among a variety of sub-asset classes. The Fund’s equity investments typically include, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, a mix of weightings of larger and smaller capitalization equity securities, growth and value stocks, and equity securities from developed and
emerging international markets. The Fund’s fixed income investments may be expected to be allocated, either directly or indirectly via the Underlying Funds, among corporate bonds, mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. and foreign governments or their agencies and instrumentalities, and to higher-yielding bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), including emerging market debt. Typically, a significant portion of the Fund’s fixed income allocation will be in non-investment grade fixed income investments with varying maturities.
The Advisor’s asset allocation decisions are based on different factors and analytical approaches, derived from asset allocation approaches developed by various research providers and considered by the Advisor in constructing the Fund’s portfolio.
The Fund’s asset allocation mix among equity, fixed income and cash equivalent money market securities is intended to generally remain consistent for longer periods of time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund is expected to allocate between 65% and 100% of its assets to equity securities or investments that provide exposure to equity securities. Over time, the asset allocation mix may change as a result of changing capital market assumptions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund is expected to allocate approximately 99% of its assets to equity securities or investments that provide exposure to equity securities and 1% of its assets to fixed income securities or investments that provide exposure to fixed income securities, including cash equivalents. The Fund also may allocate significant assets to international equity markets: up to 45% to developed international markets and up to 35% to emerging markets.
The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that use derivatives for risk management purposes or as part of their investment strategies. An Underlying Fund may use derivatives to enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk profile of the Underlying Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets.
The Fund lends its portfolio securities to seek to generate additional income.
Read More

GISRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -35.6% 29.2% 30.09%
1 Yr 9.3% 17.3% 252.4% 36.82%
3 Yr 5.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 38.08%
5 Yr 4.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 39.73%
10 Yr 3.4%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.6% -24.3% 957.1% 31.68%
2021 7.9% -38.3% 47.1% 33.12%
2020 5.5% -54.2% 0.6% 24.09%
2019 5.6% -76.0% 54.1% 92.39%
2018 -2.4% -26.1% 47.8% 54.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -35.6% 29.2% 30.98%
1 Yr 9.3% 11.4% 252.4% 33.30%
3 Yr 5.0%* -3.5% 34.6% 36.01%
5 Yr 4.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 38.26%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.6% -24.3% 957.1% 31.68%
2021 7.9% -33.1% 47.1% 33.50%
2020 5.5% -44.4% 1.8% 45.09%
2019 5.6% -6.5% 54.1% 46.85%
2018 -2.4% -14.4% 47.8% 24.24%

NAV & Total Return History

GISRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GISRX Category Low Category High GISRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.09 B 199 K 133 B 31.14%
Number of Holdings 26 1 9075 93.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 794 M -18 M 37.6 B 19.05%
Weighting of Top 10 76.06% 9.1% 100.0% 4.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Funds Growth Fund of Amer F3 5.96%
  2. American Funds Fundamental Invs F3 5.00%
  3. American Funds AMCAP F3 4.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GISRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.79% 61.84% 125.47% 56.06%
Cash 		3.04% -174.70% 23.12% 40.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.09% -0.01% 5.28% 12.56%
Other 		0.08% -13.98% 19.14% 18.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 57.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 58.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GISRX % Rank
Technology 		22.34% 0.00% 49.87% 32.71%
Financial Services 		13.00% 0.00% 38.42% 66.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.60% 0.00% 40.94% 35.02%
Healthcare 		12.50% 0.00% 35.42% 48.02%
Industrials 		9.59% 0.00% 44.06% 59.14%
Communication Services 		7.99% 0.00% 57.66% 38.22%
Consumer Defense 		6.09% 0.00% 73.28% 62.56%
Real Estate 		5.99% 0.00% 39.48% 6.61%
Basic Materials 		4.23% 0.00% 38.60% 53.63%
Energy 		3.74% 0.00% 21.15% 36.23%
Utilities 		1.93% 0.00% 29.12% 53.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GISRX % Rank
US 		67.59% 0.13% 103.82% 5.18%
Non US 		29.20% 0.58% 99.46% 95.26%

GISRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.01% 44.27% 94.53%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.82% 8.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 53.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 94.33%

Sales Fees

GISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.09% 0.00% 395.00% 47.02%

GISRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GISRX Category Low Category High GISRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 3.26% 56.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GISRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GISRX Category Low Category High GISRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -4.27% 12.65% 22.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GISRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GISRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Selwyn Crews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Crews is Director of Portfolio Management for AssetMark, responsible for managing specific portfolios and solutions for the firm. Mr. Crews joined the firm in 2011. Prior to 2011, Mr. Crews was a leader at Genworth Financial where he was responsible for risk oversight of mutual funds in Variable Annuity products.

David McNatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Mr. McNatt is an Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Solutions for AssetMark, and serves as Portfolio Manager for the GuidePath® Growth Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Tactical Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Absolute Return Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Multi-Asset Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Flexible Income Allocation Fund, GuidePath® Conservative Income Fund, GuidePath® Income Fund, and GuidePath® Growth and Income Fund since June of 2021. He leads the firm’s Investment Solutions Group which focuses on providing asset management excellence and ensuring the AssetMark platform provides financial advisors and their clients investment products and services that meet their evolving needs. In his capacity, Mr. McNatt oversees the four groups comprising AssetMark’s Investment division including: Platform Investment Strategy; Investment Management; Investment Service and Operations; and Product Strategy & Development. Mr. McNatt served as Senior Vice President, Product Strategy and Management from 2015 to 2021. Prior to joining AssetMark, Mr. McNatt held senior leadership roles at Russell Investments, Charles Schwab and Franklin Templeton focused on the strategy, development and management of asset management products and services.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

