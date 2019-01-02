Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$91.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GISMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-29.2%
|152.4%
|57.12%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-43.9%
|161.5%
|20.03%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.6%
|36.4%
|36.92%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.1%
|10.2%
|9.24%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-10.8%
|15.6%
|3.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|GISMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-71.0%
|118.2%
|96.08%
|2021
|N/A
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|0.16%
|2020
|N/A
|-25.4%
|350.1%
|90.34%
|2019
|N/A
|-31.9%
|8.4%
|36.06%
|2018
|0.0%
|-62.1%
|21.1%
|0.55%
|GISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GISMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|91.7 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|82.32%
|Number of Holdings
|1537
|2
|2519
|7.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.4 M
|6 K
|4.6 B
|93.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.58%
|2.6%
|100.0%
|84.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GISMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.60%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|27.70%
|Cash
|33.51%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|71.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|8.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|9.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|6.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|6.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GISMX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|41.46%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|13.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|36.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|83.25%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|39.35%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|70.89%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|87.80%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|29.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|44.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|8.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|91.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GISMX % Rank
|US
|99.60%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|20.93%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|72.79%
|GISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|0.03%
|2.78%
|75.77%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|83.84%
|GISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GISMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.20%
|314.00%
|41.25%
|GISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GISMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.82%
|32.85%
|GISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GISMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|19.40%
|GISMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2015
4.23
4.2%
Mr. Ghayur is the head of the Beta Equity Strategies business with GSAM’s Advanced Beta Strategies Platform, overseeing the team’s customized, factor-based equity portfolios. With over 29 years of industry experience, Mr. Ghayur joined GSAM as a Managing Director upon GSAM’s acquisition of Westpeak Global Advisors (“Westpeak”) in June 2014. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Ghayur was the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Westpeak, a pioneer in the smart beta space with their patented ActiveBeta investment methodology. Prior to joining Westpeak in 2007, Mr. Ghayur was the Director of Research Policy at MSCI in New York, where he was a member of its Global Executive Committee and Chairman of the MSCI Index Policy Committee. In that capacity, Mr. Ghayur was responsible for MSCI’s global markets and benchmarking research and new product development. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Ghayur was Global Head of Quantitative Research and Strategy for HSBC Asset Management in London, where he was responsible for the development and application of strategic and tactical asset allocation, fixed income modeling, stock selection techniques, portfolio construction and analysis, and risk management. From 1992 to 1994, Mr. Ghayur was a Senior Quantitative Analyst at Credit Lyonnais Asset Management in Paris, and from 1987 to 1991, he held the position of Portfolio Manager at Union National Bank in Abu Dhabi, where he was responsible for managing the bank’s UK and US investment portfolios. Mr. Ghayur has served on the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute, the Board’s Nominating Committee, and as Chairman of the Board’s External Relations and Volunteer Involvement Committee. He is a former trustee of the CFA Institute Research Foundation. Mr. Ghayur was a member of the Editorial Board of Financial Analysts Journal and was founding President of the UK Society of Investment Professionals. Mr. Ghayur received an MBA in Finance and International Business from the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Paris, and an MA and BA in Economics from the University of Karachi. He is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a Fellow of the Society of Investment Professionals (“FSIP”). He is also a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2015
4.23
4.2%
Mr. Heaney is the head of research for the ActiveBeta Equity Strategies business with GSAM’s Advanced Beta Strategies Platform. He is responsible for investment research activities, including improving quantitative investment models and portfolio construction methodologies and identifying and testing new model components and implementation of techniques. Mr. Heaney joined GSAM following GSAM’s acquisition of Wetpeak in June 2014. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Heaney was the Director of Research for Westpeak, pioneering Westpeak’s patent Methods and Systems for Building and Managing Portfolios based on Ordinal Ranks of Securities. Prior to joining Westpeak in 1998, Mr. Heaney was employed by Multum Information Services in Denver, Colorado, as a Software Architect. From 1992 to 1996, he held the position of Senior Software Developer at Swiss Bank Corporation in Chicago. Mr. Heaney received an M.S. in Computer Science from Purdue University, where he was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship, and a B.S. in Applied Physics from Dublin University, Ireland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2015
4.23
4.2%
Mr. Platt is a senior portfolio manager for the ActiveBeta Equity Strategies business within GSAM’s Smart Beta Strategies Platform. He is responsible for portfolio management, including portfolio construction and risk management of global developed and emerging market equity portfolios and custom indexes. Mr. Platt Joined GSAM following GSAM’s acquisition of Westpeak Global Advisors in June 2014.Prior to joining Goldman Sachs,Mr. Platt directs Westpeak’s day-to-day portfolio management activities, manages the portfolio construction process for client accounts across various strategies, and participates in Westpeak’s ongoing investment research activities. He is a member of both Westpeak’s Investment Process Committee and Investment Committee, and is Chairman of the Investment Implementation Committee. Prior to joining Westpeak in 1999, Mr. Platt was Senior Vice President of Cordillera Asset Management, in Denver, Colorado. While at Cordillera, his responsibilities included portfolio management, research, and marketing. He co-developed and implemented the quantitative investment process, and was responsible for performance attribution analysis and backtesting. He also gained experience in trading technology. From 1990 to 1992, he worked as a Senior Research/Marketing Associate at Vogelzang & Associates, in Denver. Mr. Platt received a B.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado and is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the Denver Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.0
|2.58
